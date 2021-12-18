Letters to the editor

Beyond the holidays
Every year when Christmas rolls around, people love providing gifts and support for foster children and foster parents. The sentiment is great, but support is needed throughout the year.
Foster children need things like clothes, luggage, birthday gifts and fun stuff to help them have somewhat of a “normal” childhood.
Foster parents need support, too. They are caring for some of our most vulnerable individuals. They need help watching kids, a meal prepared for them, a date night, and someone to just talk to so they can express their stresses.
I have worked with children and families for roughly 15 years in various capacities and have seen the struggles these children and foster parents face. Providing these supports not only assists the foster families but they can enhance the safety of the children within their homes.
Currently, there are over 7,000 children in foster care in Oklahoma, with over 400 of those children waiting for a foster home, and over 800 families needed to care for foster children.
If you want to become a foster parent, go to okfosters.org. If you want to support foster families and children you can go to okfosters.org, project111.org, or careportal.org.
Brian Taylor, Broken Arrow
Be on your guard
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, sex trafficking is believed to be increasing at a faster rate than any other illegal trade and is the second largest criminal industry.
Oklahomans should be aware of the reality of sex trafficking in their neighborhoods and schools. Children are among one of the most vulnerable populations of this rising problem as the average of victim is estimated to be between 12 and 14 years of age.
Vulnerability is increased with a social media presence as victims are often recruited on these platforms. Guardians should regularly monitor their child’s social media activity and have discussions regarding social media safety.
Additionally, education staff should inform students of the social media hazards and potential red flags.
RaAnda List, Tulsa
States’ rights have limits
When our Founders wrote the Constitution, one of the provisions is that the states can enact laws in addition to the laws enacted by the federal government that are not in contravention of those laws and the Constitution.
To dumb it down, it is known as "states’ rights." That was the reason behind the Civil War; to test those perceived rights. The result was that states’ rights are not absolute, but are limited. It took many amendments to the Constitution over many decades to drive that point home.
Yet, we have a variety of state officials that claim their power is greater than the president of the United States. So much so, that they are willing to put us and our children at risk from a deadly pandemic.
It is time to stand up to those officials and demand that they use their powers to help end this pandemic and stop using the mantra of "states’ rights" as some sort of path to re-election.
Roger Redden, Muskogee
Time to boost SSI
Thousands of disabled individuals across the country are forced to live in poverty due to the restrictive nature of Supplemental Security Income.
As a disabled student social worker, this issue hits close to home. For many people with disabilities, myself included, there is an underlying fear of the future. How will I support myself? Can I meet my own needs?
Well, the good news is that there is a government program to help: Supplemental Security Income. It was created to provide financial support for the elderly and disabled who cannot meet their basic needs on their own.
However, the SSI program doesn’t provide enough assistance for its recipients to actually meet their needs. Benefits sit significantly below the poverty line. An SSI recipient cannot have more than $2,000 in assets at any time.
This means recipients can’t save for emergencies or they risk losing all their benefits. A disabled person who chooses to get married may lose their benefits entirely. Disabled individuals still do not have marriage equality.
The SSI Restoration Act is being reviewed in Congress right now. This legislation will increase the benefit rate to at least 100% of the poverty level, eliminate the marriage penalty, allow for individuals to save up for emergencies, and more. I urge you to contact your local representative to support this bill.
Oklahoma’s own Rep. Kevin Hern is on the subcommittee that will determine its fate. Let him know that you support this bill and its push for disability rights.
Madison Day, Owasso