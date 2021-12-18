Letters to the editor

To dumb it down, it is known as "states’ rights." That was the reason behind the Civil War; to test those perceived rights. The result was that states’ rights are not absolute, but are limited. It took many amendments to the Constitution over many decades to drive that point home.

Yet, we have a variety of state officials that claim their power is greater than the president of the United States. So much so, that they are willing to put us and our children at risk from a deadly pandemic.

It is time to stand up to those officials and demand that they use their powers to help end this pandemic and stop using the mantra of "states’ rights" as some sort of path to re-election.

Roger Redden, Muskogee

Time to boost SSI

Thousands of disabled individuals across the country are forced to live in poverty due to the restrictive nature of Supplemental Security Income.

As a disabled student social worker, this issue hits close to home. For many people with disabilities, myself included, there is an underlying fear of the future. How will I support myself? Can I meet my own needs?