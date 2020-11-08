Letters to the Editor

Tears in ER
I’m an emergency room doctor in Tulsa.
When the president recently said that doctors are inflating COVID-19 deaths for money, after seven months of helping strangers die alone and being afraid to hug my family, this finally broke me, and I cried.
Has politics confused us this badly? We’re blaming the health care workers?
We, the people, need to all be on the same page and see this virus as our common enemy, or we will all lose.
COVID-19 does not care about any of the things we normally care about. It will simply keep killing us, and it will not stop, no matter how badly we want it to, until we beat it.
The World War II generation is “the greatest” because it did unimaginably difficult things, made ultimate sacrifices for the collective good and delivered us from evil.
That generation fought through winters, freezing and starving, thousands of miles from home, to “get back to normal.” All we have to do is stop going out to eat.
This is our generation’s greatest challenge, but also a profound opportunity to write our legacy. This battle will be difficult, and we will suffer — because doing whatever it takes is difficult.
We need to rise to this occasion, and we need to do it now.
We need every single person to become a hero because what’s true on the front lines is true everywhere: When you distance, wear a mask and wash your hands, you are saving someone’s life.
Mike Hunihan, M.D., Tulsa
Tribal relations
Some in the state have concerns of chaos following the U.S. Supreme Court’s July ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which affirmed the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and will likely soon be relevant to other tribes in eastern Oklahoma.
It is now November and criminals continue to be prosecuted and have not been let out on the street. If we all continue to work together, we can assure protection and safety of all Oklahomans.
Any call to disestablish tribal reservations and break centuries-old U.S. treaties with tribes in Oklahoma is not a call of unity. This is deeply offensive and troubling to me as a Native American and lifelong citizen of Oklahoma.
Working together, tribes and local governments continue putting cross-deputization agreements in place. We have agreements in place with county jails to house those who are arrested. And our tribal prosecutors are working closely with federal prosecutors.
Our tribe has a vision for a tribal reservation that cares for everyone who lives there, provides public safety and justice, and offers unique opportunities and advantages for a prosperous future.
I implore all Oklahomans to look to a bright future together.
Reservations in 21st century Oklahoma are an opportunity, not a problem.
The Choctaw Nation is not trying to return to the 1800s. We understand the realities of modern times and believe they can be balanced without rewriting the laws or breaking promises between nations.
Gary Batton, Durant
Cancel event
The BMX Grand Nationals event that is scheduled to occur in Tulsa this month should be canceled (“With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, USA BMX officials say Grand Nationals in Tulsa still on,” Nov. 2).
We are in the middle of a global COVID-19 pandemic and allowing this event to proceed even with safeguards is complete idiocy.
Our local hospitals are reaching capacity, and our health care workers and their families find it offensive that the city would allow this event to be held now.
Enough is enough.
Donald Loveless, Jr., M.D., Tulsa
Pharmacy worries
Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Legislature are no friends of low-income rural Oklahomans or the retail pharmacies that provide these rural citizens health care.
The governor and the legislators are turning Soonercare over to Humana, which will drastically reduce reimbursement for prescriptions. That is a huge problem when we are already not being reimbursed for the cost of the drugs.
Taking this action during the worst economic time for these small businesses due to COVID-19 proves the governor and legislators do not care how the rural Soonercare patients will obtain health care.
They also have no concern about small retail pharmacies closing due to the economic setback this will cause.
Stitt has been nothing but a huge disappointment.
Ellen E. Weigant, Pawhuska
Be giving
It was a little shocking to see recently the number of cars lined up to get a sack or two of groceries from Iron Gate on Archer Street.
It looked like 50 or more vehicles in line. Cars could be picking up for two families.
It speaks to the number of people with very limited to no resources to buy food. That’s a very, very bad thing.
Knowing these numbers of people living without food will not lend to anyone’s peace of mind.
And it should remind all those who are in the giving spirit of the season that these charities need our support in all ways possible, and more so, at this time of year.
Happy Thanksgiving, Tulsa.
Emmett H. Smith, Tulsa
Kind voters
My daughter and I were preparing to vote mid-morning Tuesday at Braden Park Baptist Church at Fifth Street and Yale Avenue.
My daughter was explaining to me that she had to go outside to stand in line. I am 91 years old and use a cane.
A nice woman let me go ahead of her so I wouldn’t have to wait as long.
My daughter went outside to take her place in line. As I waited for her, I noticed that other folks were being kind to the elderly, allowing them to go ahead.
One man even found a chair for a lady because standing was hard for her.
I just wanted to say thank you to those showing consideration.
It made me proud to call Tulsa home.
Wilma Connely, Tulsa
Covered bridge
Things were going so well with a beautiful new park and Riverside Drive up and running.
Now the powers that be tell us that we cannot have a new covered bridge because there isn’t enough money (“New pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River with cost-adjusted design to be presented,” Oct. 15).
Tulsa deserves a bridge at least as good as what we had. If it is no longer safe, fix it.
Surely it would cost less than a new one, and most of it is still there. We would then end up with a charming, old fashioned, safe, covered bridge.
Alicia Haus, Tulsa
QT health care
I read that QuikTrip is entering into the health care arena via its MedWise Urgent Care and preventive health care facilities (“QuikTrip-supported urgent care clinic set to open early next year in Tulsa,” Oct. 29).
I therefore presume they will halt its sales of tobacco and alcohol products.
Lee E. Schoeffler, M.D.,
Norman
Editor’s note: Gary Batton is chief of the Choctaw Nation.
Editor’s Note: Ellen E. Weigant is a pharmacist who has owned Weigants’ Pharmacy in Pawhuska for the last 40 years.
Editor’s Note: Lee E. Schoeffler, M.D., is a past president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.
