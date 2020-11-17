Letters to the Editor

There are tens of millions of voters (including myself) who believe that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump, and we now live in a banana republic.

Indeed there is evidence that massive election fraud took place in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada.

It is imperative for the future of this country to investigate each and every allegation of voter fraud by a nonpartisan commission.

If Trump supporters are wrong and a fair election took place, Democrats should welcome the investigations as a means of legitimizing Joe Biden’s election win.

It is also essential that national election standards be set and applied to all states.

These standards should include the requirement of having a state-issued photo identification to vote in person.

Absentee ballots should include a signature that matches the voter registration and a photocopy of an identification card. Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day, and ballots should not be mailed to voters who do not request them.

Also, ballot harvesting should be illegal in all states, and only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote.