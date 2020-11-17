Letters to the Editor

MyHealth solution
COVID-19 cases are surging across the state. As we search for ways to combat COVID-19, accurate health data is crucial to saving lives.
Early in the pandemic, test results could take weeks to be returned, causing a critical delay in the identification of outbreaks.
Efficient, widespread access to health data was sorely needed, and thankfully, there is a viable, Oklahoma-based solution: Non-profit MyHealth Access Network, one of the premier health information exchanges in the country.
MyHealth was established by a grassroots coalition of health care stakeholders across Oklahoma to share securely and efficiently electronic health records.
Members include health care providers, first responders, health insurance companies, pharmacies, tribal health systems, public health agencies and more.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma funded the Oklahoma Heath Recovery Program to provide MyHealth’s portal to all qualified providers and first responders who applied. Through the grant, four health systems, five clinics, and a hospice provider have gained access to MyHealth, with additional applications pending.
MyHealth data collection has aided in the early assessment of outbreaks, helped schools and churches safely reopen, and even tracked statewide hospital capacity. When a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, MyHealth will help identify those who need it first.
In the fight against COVID-19 and in the future, MyHealth Access Network is essential in delivering improved health outcome data and more cost-effective services to Oklahomans.
Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D., Tulsa
Editor’s note: Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D., is president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma and a member of MyHealth Access Network’s Board of Directors.
Abortion’s legacy
In “Beyond abortion” (Oct. 19), David Riggs, the writer and a former legislator, maintained my view of “what it means to be pro-life is far too narrow.”
The pro-life movement arose spontaneously following the Supreme Court’s 1973 legalization of abortion.
Unborn children are uniquely powerless to defend themselves. They can’t hold news conferences, march in the streets or visit their elected officials. They’re totally dependent on what others do on their behalf.
I deeply appreciate Riggs’s leadership opposing abortion in our legislature 40 years ago. He was principled and courageous in defending our human family’s youngest member.
He tried valiantly to help fellow Democrats understand that a party priding itself on fighting for the little guy should recognize the helpless unborn child — a living, growing, genetically distinct human being — as the ultimate little guy.
I was greatly disappointed that he — the most honorable, capable, effective Democratic legislator — was, in effect, passed over for consideration for speaker of the House because he was pro-life.
“Follow the science” is a favorite catchphrase, except when abortion is involved. That slogan highlights the myth that abortion is simply a woman doing what she wants with her own body.
Since 1973, the abortion death toll is 62 million unborn babies killed. That is abortion’s legacy. Battling a slaughter of this magnitude is anything but a narrow undertaking.
The pro-life cause is our culture’s most urgent priority, combatting the human-rights catastrophe of our time.
A civilized nation shouldn’t kill human beings because they’re regarded as a burden.
Tony Lauinger, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Tony Lauinger is the founder of Oklahomans for Life.
Reform voting
There are tens of millions of voters (including myself) who believe that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump, and we now live in a banana republic.
Indeed there is evidence that massive election fraud took place in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada.
It is imperative for the future of this country to investigate each and every allegation of voter fraud by a nonpartisan commission.
If Trump supporters are wrong and a fair election took place, Democrats should welcome the investigations as a means of legitimizing Joe Biden’s election win.
It is also essential that national election standards be set and applied to all states.
These standards should include the requirement of having a state-issued photo identification to vote in person.
Absentee ballots should include a signature that matches the voter registration and a photocopy of an identification card. Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day, and ballots should not be mailed to voters who do not request them.
Also, ballot harvesting should be illegal in all states, and only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote.
By implementing these reforms, we can all vote knowing that our vote will be counted and the results can be trusted.
S.S. Gray, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: To date, no state official in those swing states have produced evidence to the allegations of voter fraud or wide-scale irregularities. By federal law, only U.S. citizens can vote. Ballot harvesting refers to ballots being returned by someone other than the voter. In 26 states, a voter is allowed to designate someone else to return their ballot for them, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Poor sport
President Donald Trump lost the election and is a poor sport.
Lee Snodgrass, Broken Arrow
