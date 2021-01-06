Letters to the Editor

If there is any evidence that could overturn the legitimate results of the election, let’s see it. Now.

Lankford is just supporting President Donald Trump’s big lie.

I say if there is evidence, show it. Otherwise there is no case, as has been ascertained by judges and justices across the country.

Lankford is not just beating a dead horse, he’s pushing a cold hard steel bade into the heart of our democracy.

Henry Deaton, Tulsa

Lankford shamed

Shame on Sen. James Lankford and his Republican colleagues.

It was a fair and legal election of Joe Biden to the presidency. I, and many other Americans, are tired of this constant attempt to overthrow our democracy.

Lankford, of all people, should be able to face reality and stop this dangerous game the Republicans and Trump are playing.

I have no respect for Lankford because he will not stand up for what it right.

President Donald Trump has shown time and time again that he has no respect for the Constitution or the people. We, the people, will not forget what Trump and his Republicans have done.