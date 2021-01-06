Letters to the Editor

Rights undermined
Instead of raising his voice to protect the Constitution and defend the will of the voters, Sen. James Lankford assumes the posture of trying to re-examine an outcome that has already been certified by state election officials, the FBI, the Justice Department and Homeland Security.
His obvious intent is to garner the approbation of the Donald Trump acolytes amongst his constituency.
In reality, the Republican senator is participating in an exercise which undermines another state’s right to determine the outcome of a legally conducted and tabulated election.
How does that serve to protect the sanctity of the rights of Oklahoma voters in the future?
It’s eye-opening to know Lankford is more concerned about serving a subset of his supporters than he is about serving all Oklahomans, defending states’ rights or upholding his sworn duty to defend and protect the Constitution.
Stephen Glenn, Tulsa
Suppression
Sen. James Lankford announced being among a group of senators saying they will not approve Joe Biden’s election as president until a special commission audits some election results.
Democrats should vote for the creation of such a commission as long as the commission is also charged with investigating voter suppression.
On television and in print we have seen voters in long lines waiting to vote. Most of these long lines seem to occur in low-income and minority neighborhoods.
They also seem to occur mostly in states controlled by Republican governors and/or Republican legislatures.
Do Republicans support democracy or not?
Richard Waddell, Tulsa
Defining a lie
Sen. James Lankford needs a short lesson on what is a lie and what is the truth.
I say Lankford robbed a McDonalds in Jenks. I don’t say I saw him do it. I don’t have any proof. There is no security video showing he robbed it. The employees all say they weren’t even robbed.
It’s obviously a lie.
If everybody on my block says he robbed it, it’s still a lie.
If lots of people in Tulsa are seriously concerned about what might have happened at that McDonalds, it’s still a lie.
Without proof or evidence, all claims about voter fraud in the last election are just big lies.
Lankford says the president’s lawyers didn’t have enough time to gather evidence for the court challenges. There’s been plenty of time now.
If there is any evidence that could overturn the legitimate results of the election, let’s see it. Now.
Lankford is just supporting President Donald Trump’s big lie.
I say if there is evidence, show it. Otherwise there is no case, as has been ascertained by judges and justices across the country.
Lankford is not just beating a dead horse, he’s pushing a cold hard steel bade into the heart of our democracy.
Henry Deaton, Tulsa
Lankford shamed
Shame on Sen. James Lankford and his Republican colleagues.
It was a fair and legal election of Joe Biden to the presidency. I, and many other Americans, are tired of this constant attempt to overthrow our democracy.
Lankford, of all people, should be able to face reality and stop this dangerous game the Republicans and Trump are playing.
I have no respect for Lankford because he will not stand up for what it right.
President Donald Trump has shown time and time again that he has no respect for the Constitution or the people. We, the people, will not forget what Trump and his Republicans have done.
Elected officials are supposed to lead and not be driven. Elected officials are supposed to think and work together for the betterment of this country.
Elected officials are supposed to do their homework and stop listening to the conspiracy maniacs that spread their poison everywhere.
America needs to wake up, defend this country and demand that Trump move on.
Vickie Dodson,
Broken Arrow
Start arrests
When officials start arresting members of Joe Biden’s family for selling out their country to China and Democrats for election fraud, then we might get their attention.
As long as all we do is talk, talk, talk, they could not care less.
These crooks are just thinking “sticks and stones (prison time) may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.”
Lonny Crumbliss, Broken Arrow