Letters to the Editor

Mullin’s wrong
My U.S. representative is Markwayne Mullin, but he doesn’t really represent me.
Mullin says that President Donald Trump is not to blame for the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol.
I watched Trump at his rally tell supporters to march to the Capitol, cheering them on to not be weak and take the country back.
Trump cost lives and injuries to many, and does he care?
For Mullin to stand by someone who lies constantly must not make him much of an independent thinker. When Mullin was in Washington, D.C., he was a rubber stamp vote for what Trump wanted.
I used to think Mullin was an intelligent, independent decision-maker, but that’s not so true now.
Without evidence, Mullin chose to follow the front man in the White House and make a fool of himself.
Darrel Ferguson, Eufaula
Democrat failure
It would be easy for Democrats to end the claims of election fraud that continue to dog them by simply investigating those closely.
Up to now, their response has effectively been to stick their fingers in their ears, close their eyes tightly and scream, “Shut up!”
When they say the Supreme Court refused to hear the challenge of nearly 20 states, they are being more truthful and accurate than they intend to be.
Look into those claims closely, fairly, openly and fully. A cursory glance by a biased party, followed by a quick denial does not constitute any kind of proof.
Investigate them with the intensity with which every detail of the Trump administration was for a solid five years.
Multiple issues do not pass the smell test. There’s nothing like sunlight and free air to fix a stink.
John H. Hansen, Tulsa
Good experience
On Jan. 13, I went for my first COVID-19 vaccination at the Tulsa County fairgrounds. The day prior, I got an appointment through the state’s vaccination portal.
It was easy.
I arrived at the appointed time, and I was out the door exactly one hour after I arrived. That included the 15-minute wait after the shot.
Above all, the program was very well-organized. All of the workers were very polite and very helpful.
All citizens need to be thankful for the countless workers in the COVID-19 vaccination program.
Lloyd Noble, II, Tulsa
No help
My wife and I did not receive our stimulus check. We are eligible for it, being elderly with our only income being a small Social Security check.
I have tried several times to contact the IRS but never get an answer.
Having no luck, I tried reaching out to Gov. Kevin Stitt, our U.S. senators and the congressional delegation.
None of them will help.
I have come to the conclusion that the only time they know you is when they are up for election.
Dennis R. McCord, Welch
Profane words
The column on Dec. 31 triggered memories from my college days of long ago. The writer seemed to defend the use of profanity as harmless (“Danny Tyree: Profanity is in the ear of the beholder”).
My professor of Greek was fond of saying, “The Greeks have a word for it,” and then went on to give examples of the specifics of the Greek language.
An instance is that the Greeks have four words for “love,” depending on what kind of love is meant.
Words have meaning, even words of profanity.
A word that means everything, for instance “It is as hot or cold as (fill in the blank)” means nothing.
Profanity is a learned habit, and it brings to mind another statement from my teenage years, “He knew not what to say, so he swore.”
May 2021 be the year we clean up the COVID-19 pandemic and clean up some of our language as well.
Ben Killion, Owasso
Rioting words
As a retired electrician who first learned his trade by wiring homes so people could receive power and light, then working on the generating stations where the light is produced, please allow me the chance to enlighten Oklahomans to the short circuit of carnage that former President Donald Trump has produced.
As people may recall in his inaugural address, Trump said American carnage would end here and now.
And yet, he incited carnage to the very halls of our blood-bought democracy on Jan. 6, when a police officer was murdered in a valorous attempt to defend that democracy.
I’m certainly no constitutional authority, but even I can see there is something horribly wrong with this picture.
He incited this insurrection with the spurious claim that he won the election. Give me a break!
I know most of my fellow Oklahomans voted for Trump, but they have to now ask if they want to secede from the will of the greatest democracy the world has ever know on the word of a craven politician?
Matt Secrist, Kellyville
)