Letters to the Editor

Words have meaning, even words of profanity.

A word that means everything, for instance “It is as hot or cold as (fill in the blank)” means nothing.

Profanity is a learned habit, and it brings to mind another statement from my teenage years, “He knew not what to say, so he swore.”

May 2021 be the year we clean up the COVID-19 pandemic and clean up some of our language as well.

Ben Killion, Owasso

Rioting words

As a retired electrician who first learned his trade by wiring homes so people could receive power and light, then working on the generating stations where the light is produced, please allow me the chance to enlighten Oklahomans to the short circuit of carnage that former President Donald Trump has produced.

As people may recall in his inaugural address, Trump said American carnage would end here and now.

And yet, he incited carnage to the very halls of our blood-bought democracy on Jan. 6, when a police officer was murdered in a valorous attempt to defend that democracy.