Letters to the Editor

Why do people with the loudest voices have the least worthwhile things to say? Why do people with all the answers fail to understand the questions?

Most of our world operates in a semblance of harmony, but we are overwhelmed by words and visions of people operating at either end of the spectrum of civility.

I believe one of the most important lessons in life is admitting when you are wrong and doing something about it.

We are surrounded by kind and honest people of integrity who do not feel the necessity to inflict us with the superiority of their religious, political and social beliefs.

They are playing the hand they were dealt as best they can. We need to keep that in mind in all our interactions.

Dale Brown, Tulsa

Best carrier

This is to let the Tulsa World know that when our carrier, Ed Weaver, had his last day in April, we lost a wonderful person and carrier.

I have been taking the Tulsa World for about 50 years. During the time Ed carried our paper, he has been the best.

During all the years he carried the paper, regardless of weather, the paper was always there.