Letters to the Editor

Managed Medicaid
I am deeply concerned about the privatization of Medicaid in Oklahoma.
Privatization has previously been a failure in our state and appears to be another potentially costly failure for Oklahomans, primarily those depending on Medicaid for health care.
We risk disenfranchisement of those needing health care the most with complicated enrollment procedures and unclear policies.
There is a risk of rate cuts to providers, hurting rural providers and facilities.
Senate Bill 131 offers an off ramp. It’s a chance to create our own managed care system instead outsourcing something so critical to our individual and collective well-being.
Holli Reherman, Sallisaw
Editor’s Note. Senate Bill 131 would require the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to oversee the state’s health care program rather than managed care contracts with private firms. It passed the House and Senate but has been referred back to the Senate for consideration of amendments.
Bad headline
It’s unbelievable the Tulsa World would post a front-page story on April 24 under the headline “137 Catch Covid-19 following vaccination.”
What do editors think the immediate response will be among those remaining Oklahomans not vaccinated and/or questioning vaccination?
I could see many Oklahomans using this to justify not getting the vaccine.
It’s a classic example of the media distorting the facts just to grab people’s attention.
Well, do the numbers. Just over 50% of Oklahomans have been vaccinated with at least one dose. So, if 137 Oklahomans (out of 1.9 million one dose vaccinated) caught COVID, that’s only 0.007% of our population.
The headline should have read “COVID vaccine still incredibly effective. Go get vaccinated.”
William Dudney, M.D., Tulsa
Future words
I watched an episode of “Star Trek Next Generation” where the characters were transported to 2024.
They were appalled at the conditions that they found. The last words on that show were, in effect, “how did they let it get that bad?”
I agree. How have we let it get this bad?
Elaine Egbert, Claremore
Kind people
How can a community so geographically close be so rationally distant?
Why do people with the loudest voices have the least worthwhile things to say? Why do people with all the answers fail to understand the questions?
Most of our world operates in a semblance of harmony, but we are overwhelmed by words and visions of people operating at either end of the spectrum of civility.
I believe one of the most important lessons in life is admitting when you are wrong and doing something about it.
We are surrounded by kind and honest people of integrity who do not feel the necessity to inflict us with the superiority of their religious, political and social beliefs.
They are playing the hand they were dealt as best they can. We need to keep that in mind in all our interactions.
Dale Brown, Tulsa
Best carrier
This is to let the Tulsa World know that when our carrier, Ed Weaver, had his last day in April, we lost a wonderful person and carrier.
I have been taking the Tulsa World for about 50 years. During the time Ed carried our paper, he has been the best.
During all the years he carried the paper, regardless of weather, the paper was always there.
I’m wishing Ed and his family best wishes for the future.
Jim Smith, Claremore
State snack
Hooray! Now we Oklahomans can celebrate that our state lawmakers and governor have solved every problem and crisis facing us. Why?
If the Legislature can pass House Bill 1816, known as Cali’s Law, and our governor sign it, we have nothing to worry about in the areas of infrastructure, health or education.
We now have an official Oklahoma state pet.
Introduced by state Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, the Oklahoma state pet is legally any shelter animal that has been rescued, whether that be a dog, cat or something more exotic like birds, horses or ferrets.
I certainly am a believer in the importance of rescue animals in our society. Our terrier mix, Mischa, is such a family member.
But, come on! Is there nothing being considered by our elected lawmakers that deserves their time and attention more than a pooch?
My wife may have come up with an ideal way to judge the effectiveness of our lawmaking process here in the Sooner state. For one year, replace all of the legislators with sixth-graders.
It’d be interesting to see if things get better or worse, or if we end up with a state snack.