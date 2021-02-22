Letters to the Editor

Be neighborly
The column “What can you do about the Trumpites next door?” (Feb. 14) made me very sad.
Like Sen. Ben Sasse, who caused the writer to “seethe” when he suggested that we love our neighbors, I found myself unable to vote for either of the major party candidates in the last two elections.
And like Sasse, I have wished that we could all just love our neighbors without regard to political affiliation.
I have friends and family who supported the former president and friends and family who supported the current president. And while I do not agree with any of them politically, I love them all.
For many years I have given homemade Christmas candy to some of my neighbors. Never at any Christmas have I paused to consider to which political party they belong.
In fact, based yard signs, I am certain that it has been my practice to give candy regularly to someone who seldom votes as I do in any election.
In the words of an author, “There is so much good in the worst of us, and so much bad in the best of us, that it ill behooves any of us to find fault with the rest of us.”
Patricia Creech, Miami
Great carrier
I’m writing to express my appreciation to my Tulsa World carrier, Don Evans.
He is truly outstanding. He delivers my paper under very adverse conditions.
He gets it to my house early so that I may enjoy it over my cup of coffee in the morning and throws the paper close to the house.
To my astonishment, I even received my papers during last week’s awful weather. Don is truly outstanding.
Micki Weeks, Grove
Staff scholar
It is so reassuring to know that the Tulsa World has a constitutional scholar on the editorial staff (“How will the refusal of GOP senators to convict Trump look to future voters?” Feb. 17).
John Council, Jenks
Generous Limbaugh
Once again, the Associated Press presents a slanted view concerning its views instead of balanced reporting.
Regarding the story of Rush Limbaugh passing away, what is not mentioned are all of the donations and drives to help cancer patients and support for our armed forces and first responders (“Rush Limbaugh, voice of American conservatism, has died,” Feb. 17).
I am sure he has donated and gathered more donations than the AP has in the last 30 years to help those in need.
Those who have met Limbaugh present a different view than those expressed by the AP, even those whose political ideas are different.
But heaven forbid the AP pass a chance to sling arrows at those with different political views when it has a chance.
Now can the AP look at our current administration in the same way? Not a chance.
Ray Garza, Bartlesville
No excuse
I want to thank the writer of “Oklahoma failing at providing Real IDs in a timely manner” (Feb. 14) for saying what I have been saying privately for years.
Oklahoma has no valid excuse for all the delay in issuing Real IDs. So many other states managed it long ago, but not Oklahoma.
I don’t know why the officials in this state balked for so long, but any difficulties the residents of the state are experiencing with the process now are the fault of all of those officials.
Give them the thanks they’ve earned.
Susan Davis, Tulsa
Purposeful lies
Regarding rolling blackouts, as much as I complain about this cold, this is not unusual for northern Oklahoma.
Bartlesville is in plant zone 6 with typical, expected winter lows of -10 to 0 Fahrenheit.
In 2011, we had a low of something like -20 Fahrenheit, and I don’t remember any mention of rolling blackouts.
Just because we have had several mild winters (and mild summers also), don’t say we are using too much power.
The AEP-PSO representative called the cold “truly unprecedented.” Making matters worse, I keep my house at 65 degrees in the winter and 80 degrees in the summer.
I resent the inference that any power problem is our (my) fault. If AEP-PSO made an error in planning, it needs to say so. I will do all I can to help but don’t just blow smoke.
Differences of opinion I can tolerate. We can discuss the issue, and we all can learn.
However, purposeful lies make me mad, and this is a purposeful lie.
K. Mike Clark, Bartlesville