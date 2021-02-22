Letters to the Editor

Be neighborly

The column “What can you do about the Trumpites next door?” (Feb. 14) made me very sad.

Like Sen. Ben Sasse, who caused the writer to “seethe” when he suggested that we love our neighbors, I found myself unable to vote for either of the major party candidates in the last two elections.

And like Sasse, I have wished that we could all just love our neighbors without regard to political affiliation.

I have friends and family who supported the former president and friends and family who supported the current president. And while I do not agree with any of them politically, I love them all.

For many years I have given homemade Christmas candy to some of my neighbors. Never at any Christmas have I paused to consider to which political party they belong.

In fact, based yard signs, I am certain that it has been my practice to give candy regularly to someone who seldom votes as I do in any election.