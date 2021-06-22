Letters to the Editor

Gilcrease misleading
I was incensed by the title of the Tulsa Race Massacre exhibit, “Lynching,” at the Gilcrease Museum, which seemed to purposely portray that the deaths of the massacre victims were by lynching.
The jars of dirt from 31 Tulsa lynch sites were each marked with the name of a victim of the 1921 Race Massacre even though the dirt was from an accumulation of years of lynching — not just one night.
All those lynchings were not Black people, nor were they from one night’s events.
Only by reading all the script will one see that these lynching sites existed during the total of Tulsa’s white settlement since 1882, not just from one night of terror.
Tulsa was an early cowboy town and a rough-and-ready oil boom town with its own story separate from the Black history.
The fact that at least 37 people died that night in 1921 was terrible, but this is a misleading portrayal of information. It seems to intentionally inflame the reader even more than needed.
I am disappointed that the Gilcrease Museum did not monitor the method and message of this exhibit to portray honestly only true and known facts about the race massacre.
These are unsettled times that do not need misleading information added to the sad and brutal actual story.
Lorretta Bertalot, Jenks
Moral problem
I read in the USA Today that only 1% of the patients hospitalized today with COVID-19 have been vaccinated.
In other words 99% are unvaccinated people. The other demographic is that the patients getting sick are the younger people.
I think that the message here is that the vaccine works and works quite well.
To vaccinate or not, is not a political problem, it is a moral problem.
If I can help someone else by getting vaccinated, then I have helped my community and my country.
Michael J. Haugh, M.D., Tulsa
Free lunch
My friend, Julia Latham, and I had lunch at an Asian restaurant when we asked for our check. The waitress said it was paid for.
We did not know them, but they were a young couple with a young boy with them.
They were gone so we could not thank them. So, thank you!
It was a lovely thing to do.
My first hope is that the young boy with the couple knew that they bought our lunch. Such a good example of thoughtfulness and kindness!
Sybil McNabb, Claremore
Nuclear Russia
I don’t know if nuclear first-strike capability is possible.
We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons.
There should be, of course, immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites.
If Russia doesn’t agree to this, and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn’t work, we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.
Alvin Blake, Tulsa
No shame
Before the governing board of Epic Charter schools attempts to educate our children, they would benefit from a primer on the English language.
Please define “nepotism,” “cronyism” and “favoritism.” (“Epic’s overhauled governing board inks $2.5 million licensing agreement with longtime board chair’s brother,” June 20).