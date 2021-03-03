Letters to the Editor

Working government
At a time when we want more from our government, how can we expect it to function without funding?
Upon seeing an article in the paper about a bill to reduce or eliminate corporate taxes, I’m reminded of something my dad told me as a child (“State House Speaker Charles McCall pushes bills to eliminate corporate income tax and reduce personal income tax,” Feb. 26).
His boss, being in the 90% tax bracket, said it only cost him a dime to give his workers a dollar. He decided to pay his workers more instead of turning over his profits to the government.
With hundreds of employees, he caused a ripple effect because all his people became better consumers due to bigger paychecks. He may have had to raise his prices modestly, but his logic worked well for building a healthy economy.
We all want our government to work for us. Protection from foreign and domestic as well as corporate greed.
How about it? Patriotism?
David Truelove. Skiatook
Cancel culture
The changing of names for conscience sake is utter hogwash and part of the cancel culture.
I just can’t believe the letter in the Tulsa World advancing such a thing (“Eskimo Joe’s needs to change its name, image,” Feb. 25).
It is the result of low self-esteem and people posturing to command more respect and to control the narrative on what people think, say and do.
When people make trade names, mascot names or team names, as broadcast personality Dana Loesch said, they don’t think of the most offensive name they can come up with for their purpose.
They think of the coolest, most attractive and effective name that they can be proud to be known by.
That is not a slam on those who choose to be offended. If anything, it is a tribute.
But go ahead and advance the control freak/ cancel culture that’s going on out there, and I’ll continue to marvel at how petty, controlling, self-abasing and self-loathing people can be.
Eddie Santana, Tulsa
Golden calf
A modern day golden calf? Throughout the ages, people have bowed down to golden images of false gods.
The display at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is merely the most recent example.
Art Lasky, Tulsa
Civility coming
In the letter “Proven Red State” (Feb. 25), the statement that “Oklahoma is a proven Red state” is kind of misleading.
The comment that we should leave if we don’t like the bullying, well, the reality is this: A lot of us have always been here, and most of us will hang around awhile.
We are not leaving.
Now it is apparent to many that the cult of President Donald Trump highlights fear, bullying, lying, bigotry and racism. This culture has taken over the leadership of the Republican Party.
We have lived when all political views worked together in friendship, kindness and love, and did not make a war because of differences.
Now, a lot of Trumpers are asking themselves if they were duped. Did they leave their core beliefs behind to join up with this?
Currently, hundreds of Trumpers are facing their lives being destroyed, just because of believing in the cult of Trump. Shameful!
But this will not be forever, the reversal has already started.
Trump lost his election. Republicans lost control of the U.S. Senate. Republicans lost both Senate seats in Georgia.
U.S. Rep. Liz Chaney, along with others are speaking out against Trumpism. Lots of registered Republicans are leaving the party and re-registering as independents.
Hold on, civility and kindness are peeking just around the corner.
Cecil Sterne, Cleveland
Dart for governor
House Bill 2504 seems to be targeting our beloved Tulsa Health Department executive director, Bruce Dart.
That’s OK because if he loses his position, he can always run for Oklahoma governor. He would be a shoe-in.
Kaye Warren, Tulsa
Warp speed
Thank you to former President Donald Trump, the scientists, trial volunteers and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who have expedited the vaccines to be a safe and effective.
Also, a thank you goes to the producers of the vaccines and the transporters to many American.
We thank you.
I received the second COVID-19 vaccine and am very grateful to all those involved who made this possible.
As we move forward we remember the families who lost loved ones over the past year to this deadly virus.
We pray it will leave us with warp speed.
Eileen Nash, Tulsa