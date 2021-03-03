Letters to the Editor

The changing of names for conscience sake is utter hogwash and part of the cancel culture.

I just can’t believe the letter in the Tulsa World advancing such a thing (“Eskimo Joe’s needs to change its name, image,” Feb. 25).

It is the result of low self-esteem and people posturing to command more respect and to control the narrative on what people think, say and do.

When people make trade names, mascot names or team names, as broadcast personality Dana Loesch said, they don’t think of the most offensive name they can come up with for their purpose.

They think of the coolest, most attractive and effective name that they can be proud to be known by.

That is not a slam on those who choose to be offended. If anything, it is a tribute.

But go ahead and advance the control freak/ cancel culture that’s going on out there, and I’ll continue to marvel at how petty, controlling, self-abasing and self-loathing people can be.

Eddie Santana, Tulsa

Golden calf