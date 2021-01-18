Letters to the Editor

Bob Waibel, Tulsa

Lankford’s legacy

Oklahoma’s congressional delegation had a shameful performance ahead of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Parroting the deranged musings of a rudderless president, their attempts to challenge the 2020 election were more successful than most of us could have imagined until we witnessed it.

I expected more of Sen. James Lankford.

Lankford’s collapse under the pressure of President Donald Trump and then the mob rubbed away the thin veneer of his political opportunism.

He preached to us about how important it was for all Americans to have confidence in our elections, only to abandon that principle at first sight of the pro-Trump mob he helped mobilize.

To those who believed Trump’s conspiracy theories, Lankford should apologize for giving oxygen to the fire, only to smother it when the barbarians were at the gate.

And to those who accept the results of the election, he should apologize for regurgitating discredited theories and delaying the peaceful transition of power until shots were fired.