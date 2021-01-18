Letters to the Editor

Forever changed
In a Jan. 5 opinion piece, Sen. James Lankford says that questions still persist after all the audits, recounts and lawsuits (“Oklahomans and the nation deserve confidence in the election results”).
He proposes an elector commission “loosely modeled” after the electoral commission of 1877 following the 1876 election of President Rutherford B. Hayes.
This commission would have 10 days to “…investigate the claims…and provide their findings to the states…” by Jan. 20.
Lankford had forgotten, or chose to ignore, that the 1877 inauguration was scheduled for March 3. Only after 1937 were inaugurations moved to January.
A commission may have worked 144 years ago, but in 2021 such a commission couldn’t even set ground rules in 10 days.
Given our current political climate, does anyone believe that the results of this hastily convened commission would have quelled the concerns of those millions of Americans? Of course not.
Thanks to the congressional objectors, we may never again have an election that Americans actually agree on.
If it’s close, there was cheating. If it’s not close, it was obviously rigged.
Thanks to Lankford and our House representatives for forever changing our future presidential elections. The final decision in the 2020 election seemed to take an eternity.
The next one will be an eternity, if we still have a republic by then.
Stanley Schwartz, Tulsa
Republican-itis
Everyone is talking about COVID-19, but what about Oklahoma’s other especially dangerous disease?
Its precise medical name is “Republican-itis.”
The main symptom of that dread disease is unmistakable: even when one of the most qualified gubernatorial candidates in a state’s history, such as Oklahoma Democrat Drew Edmonson, runs against one of the least qualified gubernatorial candidates in a state’s history, such as Oklahoma Republican Kevin Stitt, the Republican wins by a landslide.
Foolhardy as that may be, how does it make Republican-itis an especially dangerous disease?
Well, look at Stitt’s dogged refusal to mandate masks statewide in the face of a still raging pandemic. And then shudder at the loss of innocent life such bullheadedness may be causing.
My quarrel with Stitt is not that he was unqualified to be governor. That is water over the dam. My only quarrel is that even now, he still refuses to learn from his mistake.
I hope that Stitt can courageously change his mind and decree forthwith a statewide mandate now before more lives are needlessly lost.
Bill Hollingsworth, Tulsa
Resign
What did the 13 U.S. senators (including Oklahoma’s Sen. James Lankford) think their publicity stunt on Jan. 6 would accomplish?
Instead of leading their delusional constituents toward the truth, they chose to placate them and feed the nonsense conspiracy about election fraud.
They chose to make political hay from this hoax. Some backed off their position (including Lankford) after a mob stormed the Capitol, but it’s too little, too late.
Political leaders who have supported these delusional lies and conspiracy solely for political advantage, have no place in government.
Every one of them needs to resign. They have lost their right to serve the American people.
We need leaders who address the actual problems in our society and take real action to solve real problems.
Bob Waibel, Tulsa
Lankford’s legacy
Oklahoma’s congressional delegation had a shameful performance ahead of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Parroting the deranged musings of a rudderless president, their attempts to challenge the 2020 election were more successful than most of us could have imagined until we witnessed it.
I expected more of Sen. James Lankford.
Lankford’s collapse under the pressure of President Donald Trump and then the mob rubbed away the thin veneer of his political opportunism.
He preached to us about how important it was for all Americans to have confidence in our elections, only to abandon that principle at first sight of the pro-Trump mob he helped mobilize.
To those who believed Trump’s conspiracy theories, Lankford should apologize for giving oxygen to the fire, only to smother it when the barbarians were at the gate.
And to those who accept the results of the election, he should apologize for regurgitating discredited theories and delaying the peaceful transition of power until shots were fired.
It is ironic, if not poetic, that the mob breached the Capitol at the exact moment Lankford was grandstanding at the dais in support of their cause.
A large swath of his constituents must take solace that the vast majority of members of Congress had the courage (or good sense) to honor the election results before the mob showed up on democracy’s doorstep.
History will remember the insurrection, not the 92nd senator who certified the electors.
Let us hope Lankford will rehabilitate his legacy.
Jason Martin, Tulsa