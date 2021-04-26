Letters to the Editor

Stay vigilant
Although many statistics are trending in right directions, we still have to be concerned about the growing number of individuals who have decided not to embrace U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The longer this virus stays with us the greater the opportunity for variants to evolve against which current vaccines are ineffective.
The vaccines that are available to us are effective.
One just has to look at hospital statistics to get a clear sense of this. Until recently, those deemed most vulnerable were the elderly, and indeed they comprised the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths.
But with the high prioritization of this segment of the population within vaccination scheduling (as of April 21, 80% of individuals over 65 have received at least one vaccination), the statistics have flipped.
Today, the 26-45 age range far outpaces the 65-and-over age group for hospitalizations.
For those who refuse to mask up or to receive injections: You not only put yourself and your friends and family at risk, you put all of us at risk.
If such inaction results in new strains of the virus with which our current vaccines are ineffective, we are back at square one.
And the 580,000 deaths thus far realized in America will grow exponentially as a consequence.
Please make a difference. Get vaccinated.
Steven Davis, Tulsa
American heroes
I found the letter that concluded that the term “native” was offensive to some people and should be avoided rather humorous (“Rethinking the word ‘native’,” April 19).
The intention of the letter was surely innocent and honorable, but patronizing the perpetually offended serves no good. And as a father, I point to American heroes for better lessons.
One such hero was U.S. Navy Commander Ernest Evans, a man of Cherokee and Creek tribal citizenship from Pawnee, and the skipper of the USS Johnston, a destroyer whose wreck was recently discovered.
During World War II and against an overwhelming enemy armada, Commander Evans directed a daring attack in a desperate attempt to save his task group and possibly, Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s landing in the Philippines.
Joined by a few other small ships, Commander Evans and his crew scored a tactical victory so unlikely that the commanding admiral attributed it to “the definite partiality of Almighty God.”
Going down with his ship, with enemy sailors reportedly saluting as they sailed on, Commander Evans was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
By seeking the noble for inspiration instead of the trivial for offense, we will find more common ground and the true American native spirit.
Scott Henderson, Bixby
School spirit
I am with Boy Scout Troop 80 out of Owasso and am writing about my opinion on the quality of the Owasso school system.
I attend Owasso High School and believe it is a fantastic school system, but I believe that there is not enough school spirit.
Not that we do not have any at all, just there could definitely be more events in the months of August, September and October to make the student body more hyped about the upcoming football season.
At the same time, the band program does not get enough funding.
The other sports programs are very well-funded, but I feel the band program could have just a little more funding to improve the instruments of certain sections and for competitive marching band uniforms.
It would improve the look of the band, which would in turn improve the aesthetic of all our shows.
Clayton Blakestad, Owasso High School senior
Following Gaetz
In October 2019, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz led a raid on the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility hearing room. Oklahoma’s own Congressmen Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullen were part of that raid (“Hern, Mullin join fellow Republicans interrupting impeachment investigation,” Oct. 24, 2019).
At minimum, that was frat-party behavior and, at worse, it was a prelude to the Michigan Capitol armed occupation which begat the kidnapping plot which became prototype for Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
And it began with our two area adult congressmen following Gaetz.
What does that say about the judgement of Oklahoma’s 1st and 2nd District voters?
Gary Witt, Tulsa