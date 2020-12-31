Letters to the Editor

Pandemic life
I am becoming increasingly angry at what is happening in our state and the outright stupidity of people’s behavior with the reference to COVID-19.
Gov. Kevin Stitt should mandate masks for everyone, except small children, when they are within 6 feet of other people, excluding family.
COVID-19 knows not Democrats, Republicans or independents.
I am very vulnerable to the virus due to age, Type 2 diabetes and cancer. I want to live out my life in the best way possible.
I am a former Tulsa master gardener and have used my skills to plant trees and ever-blooming azaleas. I am now designing and planning my backyard.
We are currently remodeling our house. I stay active through Zoom at church, the Assistance League and have been past president of the Tulsa Metro Retired Educators. I am still active with that group.
I say home except for trips to the dentist or doctors. My only self-indulgent activity is an every-two-weeks trip to the beauty shop to safely get my nails done.
I see my neighbors safely and even baked cookies and gave coffee when my new neighbors moved in.
In other words, you can have a busy, satisfying life in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic.
I am begging people to stay safe, do what the medical people say and help stop our surging number of COVID-19 cases.
Remember the life you save my be your own, your family or your friends.
This is a medical issue, not a political one.
Lora L. Marschall, Tulsa
Serious problem
We are in a very serious situation.
I am tired, and would bet most people staying home and being safe also are tired of hearing our elected officials say that a mask mandate would not work.
They say it would be unenforceable or unconstitutional to do so.
These are the same people who have made the rules and regulations requiring seatbelts to be worn as well as outlawing running red lights, speeding and driving while drinking
People are dying, and health care facilities are full.
I think it’s time that all of our people who can help the situation to do so immediately.
Making a mask mandate while in public or where you may be endangering other people’s lives should be cited as following the rules and regulations set forth by our local and state authorities
It’s time for our state and local leaders to step up to the plate and make this happen.
Bill Rozell, Sr., Broken Arrow
Keeping beliefs
It has been suggested that Democrats would win more statewide offices if we changed ourselves in some way.
I find I can’t do it.
I can’t change my belief that working people deserve a living wage, with safe working conditions, and that those who can’t work due to injury, illness or age deserve adequate income.
I can’t change my belief that all people deserve equal justice under the law, health care, quality education and a safe, clean environment.
I can’t change my belief that working people should not pay a higher percentage of their income taxes than the wealthy.
I can’t change my belief that public officials should be people of good character and that voting rights should be protected.
I see more Democrats than Republicans working for these things.
In the last 30 years, Democratic presidents have twice helped our nation recover from severe economic crises left by Republican administrations.
President-elect Joe Biden and congressional Democrats will work to help our nation through the pandemic and on to economic recovery.
I hope Republicans will work with them and not just obstruct as they did to President Barack Obama.
Both parties should work for prosperity and happiness for all people.
Naomi Mendus, Sapulpa
Front page
In the Nov. 22 edition, the front-page stories caught my attention( (“Leaders defend Trump’s lawsuits” and “Frontline workers ‘feel like we failed,’“).
I read the articles with wonderment and despair.
Our Republican congressmen should repeat the Pledge of Allegiance as they did in grammar school years ago and reconsider where they stand on the vital issues of today.
They need to switch their allegiance from a certainly defeated Donald Trump to a new administration so that a smooth transition can hopefully lead us to the “sunny uplands,” as Winston Churchill once told the British people in the dark days of World War II.
To the frontline workers, you are not failing!
You are brave and courageous in your battle to beat the coronavirus. Thank you and bless you.
We won World War II, and you will win your battle too.
Roger W. Noldt, Tulsa