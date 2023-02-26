Drop isolationist ideas

Congressman Josh Brecheen perpetuates the myth that the war in Ukraine is a European problem and, therefore, Europe should take care of it (“Congressman Josh Brecheen favors backing off Ukraine support,” Feb. 21).

Contrary to right-wing isolationist ideas, it is not simply a European conflict. If Russian President Vladimir Putin were to succeed in his illegal venture, he is sure to be emboldened and attack the Baltic States. That, in turn, would put American boots on the ground through our NATO obligations.

Putin’s out-of-date Stalinist thinking erroneously perceives Russia to be under threat from the West. Our help in defending Ukraine is an investment in curbing expansionist Russian power.

Further, Brecheen contends Europe does not contribute enough to Ukraine’s defense, but it’s not that simple.

Using the Kiel Institute’s approach for comparing support in relation to GDP, European nations clearly are contributing mightily and are not just letting the U.S. carry the load. It is in their vested interests to hold this particular line in the sand, and the costs involved go well beyond the supply of military hardware.

Weaning the continent off Russian natural gas is a cost felt in every European household.

This country has a strong tendency to consider “over there” as part of a different world and not in the interests of America. But the interactions of our global village are more relevant today than ever. Have we forgotten the lessons of the 1930s so easily?

Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa

True parental choice

Being a parent can be the hardest thing to do. And, as my husband likes to say, parenting is not for cowards — something that is especially true these days in Oklahoma.

The Republican controlled state government uses parental choice as the reason a school voucher program is being proposed (Note: not needed but legislated) and solving some parent’s angst about some books in libraries (Note: Do these parents know about Google?).

Yet at the same time, parents are not being given that same respect when it comes to health care for their kids.

A parent does not have easy choices when confronted with a child who has gender dysphoria, and I cannot imagine the angst they feel when trying to get the appropriate care in a state that does not care.

Children are some of the most honest people in the world. When they tell their parents they are unhappy, the kids need to be listened to — listened to by their parents and not ignored or denied by the state.

If the Republican leadership in state government truly believes parents are best able to decide what is best for their child, they need to stop interfering with parents seeking the appropriate care for a child who says they are in the wrong physical gender.

These parents already have a heart-wrenching experience trying to find the support and care to help their kids be happy and healthy people.

Sandy Dial, Tulsa

No sex ed allowed

Regarding “House Common Ed Committee votes to ban sex ed in elementary schools,“ Feb. 22), when girls are now getting their periods in the fifth and sixth grades, doesn’t the Legislature worry about teen pregnancies if these girls have received no sex education?

Barbara Smallwood, Tulsa

Editor’s Note: House Bill 2546 would ban all K-5 sex education, including optional explanations of puberty and its effects on the human body, according to its sponsor, Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, during debate on the proposal on Wednesday. It passed out of the Common Education Committee by a 10-2 vote.

Carter’s brave choice

Former President Jimmy Carter recently announced he has started home hospice care after a series of hospital stays. As praise for the 39th president rolled in, so did questions about what this means.

While many believe hospice care is for patients in the final hours or days of life, that’s not always the case. It’s true that a prognosis of six months or less to live is a necessary part of the criteria, but that prognosis is based on the typical disease progression.

Hospice care is designed to provide quality-of-life care to support the patient for however long they have and if the physicians believe that the prognosis hasn’t changed.

Hospice is not a “place” but rather a type of care that is delivered wherever the patient calls home, whether an assisted living facility, nursing home or private residence.

Patients are visited by an interdisciplinary team of end-of-life-care professionals including nurses, aides, social workers, chaplains, volunteers and bereavement coordinators. Any medication, medical equipment and medical supplies are provided at no cost to the patient or their family.

Studies have shown multiple benefits to beginning hospice care early, including a higher quality of life, better pain management and a higher likelihood to see end-of-life wishes fulfilled — particularly for those who began care at least 30 days before death.

It is our hope that Carter’s brave choice to share his journey will help demystify hospice care and encourage families to research the end-of-life resources available to them when the time comes.

Perry Farmer, Tulsa

Editor’s Note: Perry Farmer is the owner of Crossroads Hospice of Tulsa.

No to SQ 820

Residents of Oklahoma will be voting to legalize recreational marijuana on March 7 with State Question 820. What an incredibly foolish idea! What have we done with the medical marijuana program?

No one knows how to administer, police or account for the owners of the land, the growers, the workers, the market or the money. How did our lawmakers arrive at the ludicrous notion that Oklahoma could manage another marijuana program differently?

One reason for this law is the added revenue.

Oklahoma has so much surplus money now that the powers that be can’t agree on what to do with it. Let’s worry more about retaining good teachers and educating our youth instead of adding another challenge to our police and courts.

Kenneth Willits, Claremore

Pass SQ 820

Marijuana prohibition for adults is clearly wrong. Criminal penalties make sense if plants were radioactive or explosive. Instead, we pay drug agents to hide in bushes, jump out of bushes and arrest people for smoking bushes!

We can fix Oklahoma’s outdated marijuana law by voting yes on State Question 820 on March 7. It allows adults 21 and older to use marijuana legally.

I believe criminal law should make society healthier and safer. Arresting marijuana users does not meet that standard. It is a dysfunctional law.

It wastes public funds, profits unregulated dealers, causes social conflict and spreads paranoia.

Oklahoma’s medical marijuana consumers are living evidence that marijuana should be less restricted. Thousands of Oklahomans are consuming marijuana regularly and behaving safely. We have the receipts to prove it.

Why should the average adult have to waste time and money getting a doctor’s approval? Why should Oklahoma adults have to be on a special list just to use marijuana?

We don’t have to do that for more toxic substances like alcohol and tobacco. Proof of age should be good enough.

I still fully support Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program. Many people will only try and benefit from marijuana if their doctor approves. Children can only be safely treated through medical marijuana with a doctor’s prescription. I totally agree with that restriction being maintained.

Marijuana is an amazing medicine, a holy sacrament and a delight of festivity.

Please vote yes on SQ 820. Go to YESon820.com for to get information, volunteer or contribute.

Jeffrey Pickens, Stillwater