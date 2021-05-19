Letters to the Editor

Herd immunity

Since COVID-19 vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 259 million doses have been administered, vaccinating over 114 million people or 34.4% of the total U.S. population, as of May 10.

That’s half of what’s needed for herd immunity, not now likely achievable.

So, COVID-19 will continue to spread.

OK, because I’ve been vaccinated and have reasonably good immunity to the circulating varieties of this nasty virus. Wait! The circulating varieties?

What about the mutations that are occurring daily? So far, none appears to be a big threat. Great.

But why so many mutations? Is this a problem?

The mutations occur because of the enormous numbers of the virus. The greater the prevalence, the more mutations there will be.

And so goes the likelihood of appearance of a totally resistant mutant.

When that happens, all of us who have done our part in trying to eliminate this deadly virus will once again be threatened by it.

Our waiting in line for the vaccine and suffering the nuisance side effects will have been for naught.