Letters to the Editor

Herd immunity
Since COVID-19 vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 259 million doses have been administered, vaccinating over 114 million people or 34.4% of the total U.S. population, as of May 10.
That’s half of what’s needed for herd immunity, not now likely achievable.
So, COVID-19 will continue to spread.
OK, because I’ve been vaccinated and have reasonably good immunity to the circulating varieties of this nasty virus. Wait! The circulating varieties?
What about the mutations that are occurring daily? So far, none appears to be a big threat. Great.
But why so many mutations? Is this a problem?
The mutations occur because of the enormous numbers of the virus. The greater the prevalence, the more mutations there will be.
And so goes the likelihood of appearance of a totally resistant mutant.
When that happens, all of us who have done our part in trying to eliminate this deadly virus will once again be threatened by it.
Our waiting in line for the vaccine and suffering the nuisance side effects will have been for naught.
Someone is not doing his part, and that puts me at risk. Vaccination is not just a matter of personal preference, it’s a necessity of personal responsibility.
The risks of secondhand smoke have clearly been demonstrated, and society has decided that people have the right to a safe, non-smoking airspace.
Our population has overwhelmingly supported that legislation, and we now have those guarantees.
How does the COVID-19 vaccination debacle differ?
Eddie Abbott, M.D., Tulsa
State disgrace
House Bill 1775 is, simply put, a disgrace to the Oklahoma education system.
Children have the full right to know the ugly truth of past historical events and how it has obviously bled into our most current state of affairs.
I am not sure if our governor, who is constantly preaching about our state being a place of freedom, knows that one of the first steps to communism is attacking higher learning of what can and cannot be taught.
This sets the precedent that could eventually eradicate future inclusion work for our state and will continue to hold Oklahoma back.
Real freedom looks like all students learning all aspects of human diversity and culture, both past and present. That is where we find true liberation.
Katie Tomjack, Tulsa
Climate reversal
I just reviewed a report that the world may see a return to the climate of 3 million years ago.
Then, Greenlands’ 2-mile thick ice cap was mostly gone, and oceans were 30 feet higher.
Reducing carbon dioxide seems foolish. That is what plants need to make oxygen that all animals need.
Why aren’t responsible leaders working on the funding and rights of way for seawater to be placed in all the world’s low-lying salt basins?
The evaporation will help green up surrounding areas. Hundreds of millions of people will be flooded.
Marshall D. Nelson, Owasso
Middle class
Please correct me if I am wrong, but did President Donald Trump improve the lives of the poor and middle-class Americans?
Was unemployment among African American, Asian American and Hispanic American people improved under his presidency?
But now our Democrat leaders want to share the wealth of Americans. Does that really mean going after the middle class who were the foundation of Trump supporters?
Are we all going to pay the ultimate price for being middle-class Americans?
Please let’s be fair and treat all Americans with due respect and not go after the middle class, which is the foundation of our country.
If we lose the middle class, we will no longer have any form of democracy in tis country.
Whether you are Democrat, Republican or independent, please don’t let what is going on in Washington, D.C., get out of hand before it’s too late.
Bill Vorheis, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Unemployment among Black and Hispanic Americans reached record lows during the Trump administration, but increased for all Americans during the pandemic.
Bluetooth idea
Every year, children die from being left in hot cars.
Why isn’t there an inexpensive Bluetooth transmitter that could be attached to the child’s clothing or as a bracelet that would link to the parent’s smartphone if they were separated from the child by more than 20 feet?
Gary Baxter, Owasso
Editor’s note: The sort of device you describe is commercially available. We found it online with a Google search.