Letters to the Editor

Many other meaningful checks and balances have been suggested over the years, but enactment by the political elite are hard to find.

Let’s hope and pray that the current political climate, self defined to serve for the common good, will provide action and not more political rhetoric.

David Young, Tulsa

Good investment

I’ve seen this statement going around that government should fund students, not school systems.

The idea is that each student deserves a set dollar amount of education and should be able to attend any school. The funding would follow the student.

In theory, that sounds like a great idea. I’d like to take it to the extreme.

Let’s say that we stopped funding school systems and gave every student a specified amount.

All schools could vie for education dollars by providing the best education to those they chose to admit. (If we’re not funding systems, we can’t require them to admit all students.)

Who would educate students with behavior problems? Students with disabilities?