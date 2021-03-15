Letters to the Editor

Predatory jump
While I’m glad that the utilities and the Corporation Commission are coming up with plans to prevent us from seeing the sort of astronomical energy bills that our neighbors to the south may experience, I haven’t seen anyone explain why our anti-price gouging law didn’t protect Oklahomans from the predatory jump in prices that happened after the governor’s emergency declaration.
Even though the cost may get spread out over 10 years, we’re still going to have to pay absurdly high prices.
Someone’s getting a windfall on the backs of the Oklahoma ratepayers, and I don’t see our elected officials taking action to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Perhaps the Tulsa World could address this and fully expose who’s making a fortune and why ordinary citizens weren’t protected from the price increases.
Teddy Wyatt, Coweta
Editor’s note: After Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Feb. 12 emergency declaration on the winter storm, the anti-gouging statues were in effect, but they only apply to business conducted completely inside the state of Oklahoma. Interstate commerce is the responsibility of the federal government.
Political elite
Regardless your political preference, it’s alarmingly evident that our federal government is controlled by
special interests.
Whether foreign governments or entities not necessarily our friends; wealthy oligarchs; big tech; big government; big business all recipients of favorable governmental treatment including foreign aid, special employment, contracts, and legislation to the detriment of the country as a whole.
The Constitution written by the Founding Fathers anticipated these inequities with a system of checks and balances including disallowing political contributions from businesses, balancing budgets, etc.
Unfortunately, as time moved forward, our elected governmental officials have eroded these safeguards by allowing unaccounted campaign contributions through political action committees, in essence buying politicians, promulgating regulations infringing upon our constitutional freedoms, ignoring economic realities and negating these essential checks and balances.
Every politician during election time preaches campaign platforms of governmental accountability, efficiency, integrity, etc.
Why not enact and enforce some real safeguards?
For starters how about real campaign finance reform, such as only allowing U.S. citizens to contribute to campaigns and political action committees with a maximum yearly amount of say $500.
Thereby, we’d basically put all our citizens on an even playing field.
Many other meaningful checks and balances have been suggested over the years, but enactment by the political elite are hard to find.
Let’s hope and pray that the current political climate, self defined to serve for the common good, will provide action and not more political rhetoric.
David Young, Tulsa
Good investment
I’ve seen this statement going around that government should fund students, not school systems.
The idea is that each student deserves a set dollar amount of education and should be able to attend any school. The funding would follow the student.
In theory, that sounds like a great idea. I’d like to take it to the extreme.
Let’s say that we stopped funding school systems and gave every student a specified amount.
All schools could vie for education dollars by providing the best education to those they chose to admit. (If we’re not funding systems, we can’t require them to admit all students.)
Who would educate students with behavior problems? Students with disabilities?
Let’s say there are specialized schools. Would they provide transportation? Would families be able to afford them with their education dollars?
Let’s say your child has no educational challenges but loves baseball. Will the school closest to you offer a program? What about art? Computers? STEM? Theater? Band?
How far will you have to travel to get to the school with the needed programming? Will it provide transportation? Will you be able to afford it?
We need to fund school systems because school systems serve students, and they do it well.
They provide programs to the greatest number of students on a minimal budget. We need to stop draining public funds to finance private schools.
Our public schools offer the most programming to the most students on the smallest budget. Sounds like a good investment to me!
Tammy McCartney, Broken Arrow