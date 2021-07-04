Letters to the Editor:

Freedom's flame
When Thomas Jefferson put ink to parchment and penned the words “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,” the world they were living in was not yet a reflection of those words.
Yet, our Founding Fathers were able to look past what was and envision what could be.
With these words, this surrender of power to the People, they were setting the tone for what America represents, what freedom means and how justice and equality should be.
The American experiment is our nation’s powerful contribution to the world. It defines a way of life made possible by her commitment to the principles of freedom and equality; rooted in our guarantee for every individual’s natural rights.
In 1776, there was no guarantee that America was going to survive and flourish as the world leader she is today; but the principles of liberty, freedom and democracy are strong today because of the belief in this vision.
The words of our Declaration are only as strong as we continue to believe in them.
As we commemorate the birth of our country, it is our responsibility to harness every ounce of optimism and belief in these principles that were envisioned so many years ago.
We must continue in the footsteps of our nation’s Founders who fought to light the flame of freedom.
This Independence Day, let us ensure we preserve the words of the Declaration to protect the sacred fire of liberty and freedom.
Bradley Ward, Edmond
Ag doing well
For as many challenges as 2020 brought to the agriculture industry, 2021 has proved to bring just as many opportunities.
A few highlights thus far include the inception of the Cattlemen’s Congress, immense growth across Oklahoma for meat processors and multiple legislative achievements directly supporting our producers.
Thanks to the commitment of our governor and the Legislature, Oklahoma’s nearly 130,000 producers and 77,2000 farms have seen incredible support from our state Capitol, including a cookout under a PETA billboard in the heart of Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma was able to show that we were open for business and support our agriculturists when we hosted the 2021 Cattlemen’s Congress, the largest stock show in North America.
This show brought in more than 2,700 exhibitors, over 9,600 head of cattle and $50 million. We look forward to hosting this event for years to come.
The Legislature prioritized farmers and ranchers by passing bills such as House Bill 2364, which helped advance the Oklahoma Certified Beef Program and promote our local beef producers.
Additionally, they passed House Bill 2930 to help our veterans and young farmers qualify for grants or loans within the Agriculture Enhancement and Diversification Program.
For the last year, we have emphasized the #AgDoesntStop story.
I am proud to see firsthand the commitment put in by our industry to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state, excited that we have a governor and a Legislature that supports our industry.
And, I am eager to see what big wins Oklahoma agriculture accomplishes next.
Blayne Arthur, Stillwater
Editor's Note: Blayne Arthur is the Oklahoma secretary of agriculture.
American flag
Standing inside the hangar waiting to load onto the C-17 that would fly my military unit into the heart of Afghanistan, I stood back and observed my soldiers as they awaited their plane that would transport them into battle.
Hanging on the wall next to the door exiting the hangar was a large tattered American flag, which had been previously flown and carried during a deployment.
Hanging on the wall, the American flag served as a reminder to all U.S. forces leaving for war exactly what they were fighting for.
As my soldiers and I exited the hangar, we all touched the flag as I can only describe as a gesture of acceptance of the mission and the principles and values in which we were fighting to defend.
Activist athletes preparing to compete in the Olympic Games have failed to live up to the standards placed before them to represent their country, which is represented by the American flag to the rest of the world.
Olympic athletes should feel proud to represent and compete for America; they should believe in the American spirit and principles in which the American flag represents.
Those of us who have carried the American flag into the abyss fully understand the weight and symbol the American flag holds. We felt the power in what our flag signifies.
The American flag symbolizes strength, unity and the unbreakable spirit of the American people.
Stand firm and wave our nation’s flag proudly.
Bradley Ward, Edmond
Poor air quality
The Eugene Field revitalization project promises to improve the quality of life of residents of the River West neighborhood.
As a 2019-2020 fellow with the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments, I had the opportunity to go door-to-door in the neighborhood asking residents about their perception of air quality.
While one father told me he had many conversations with Urban Strategies representatives, none asked him about the quality of the air he and his family breathed.
Indeed, 80% of the 110 persons surveyed in the Eugene Field and Garden City neighborhoods expressed dissatisfaction with the air quality.
Over 80% of those interviewed complained that the air smelled bad. Over 50% were concerned about their health and/or the health of members of their household.
Almost half wanted to move to a different place, and over 40% complained that air pollution in the neighborhood irritated their eyes, nose and/or throat.
One-third said that they limited their own and/or their children’s outdoor activities due to poor air quality and complained of difficulty breathing or that their asthma is triggered by it.
They attributed the source of poor air quality to Holly Refinery, by 89% of respondents.
Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed believe that city leaders should take action to improve Tulsa’s air quality.
A resident who lived across the street from Holly Refinery told me to relay this to official: “Make the air smell better for us poor folks.”