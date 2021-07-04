Letters to the Editor:

Freedom's flame

When Thomas Jefferson put ink to parchment and penned the words “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,” the world they were living in was not yet a reflection of those words.

Yet, our Founding Fathers were able to look past what was and envision what could be.

With these words, this surrender of power to the People, they were setting the tone for what America represents, what freedom means and how justice and equality should be.

The American experiment is our nation’s powerful contribution to the world. It defines a way of life made possible by her commitment to the principles of freedom and equality; rooted in our guarantee for every individual’s natural rights.

In 1776, there was no guarantee that America was going to survive and flourish as the world leader she is today; but the principles of liberty, freedom and democracy are strong today because of the belief in this vision.

The words of our Declaration are only as strong as we continue to believe in them.