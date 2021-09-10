Letters to the Editor

Illegal abortions
Why do some people want to go back to the past? Have they forgotten what life was like before Roe v. Wade?
Many of the current pro-life people weren’t around before 1973 when the Supreme Court made its ruling. I was, and I can’t believe that intelligent people would want to go back there.
If “pro-life” people believe that making it harder for a woman to terminate an unwanted pregnancy will stop abortions, they are delusional. I put that in quotations because more than one critic has noted that they might be pro-birth but not really pro-life.
There were many abortions before safe and legal procedures were available to all women.
Families with money were always able to send their women to another state or another country to have an abortion performed.
Only the very poor were forced to resort to coat hangers or unlicensed providers. Somewhere in the middle were families such as the one I know.
The family lived in northeast Oklahoma. Their child became pregnant at age 15.
The father drove the girl to Tulsa and left her on a street corner, where she was picked up by the abortion provider.
Then the girl was taken back to the same street corner, where her father picked her up.
This adverse childhood experience scarred the family for life.
Karen Cardenas, Tulsa
Upsetting stories
It was disappointing to read two articles on Sept. 2. One regards the pain fish experience, stating “scientific evidence proves that fish feel pain and emotions … trillions are killed for food and sport“ (“Animal Doctor: Respect for Fish Day raises awareness”).
The second regards the Texas law banning abortion after a baby‘s heartbeat is detected. It provides legal protection for a baby from being torn to pieces in the womb.
Millions of innocent babies are killed every year because they are simply inconvenient or unwanted. Is this the level, as a people, to which we have descended?
Carolyn Semrad,
Sand Springs
Cash questions
Where was the cash from that Rep. Markwayne Mullin was planning to haul into Afghanistan?
Why did he seek permission from neighboring Tajikistan to get around its laws on cash brought into the country?
If there is no congressional investigation as to what Mullin had in mind, whom he was representing and whose cash he was seeking permission to move into Afghanistan then, once again, will the voters of the state of Oklahoma support his reelection?
George Paganis, Tulsa
Awesome carrier
So glad my awesome newspaper carrier is back!
Tim Welch is so dependable. I could go to my paper’s box at any early hour and my super Tulsa World newspaper would be there.
I hope others have someone like Welch delivering their Tulsa World.
Patty McKinney, Wagoner
Draconian law
I am thinking that Texas needs to fine-tune its latest anti-choice law. It should partner with Transportation Security Administration and highway patrol.
Every woman of child-bearing age traveling out of the state needs to provide proof if they are pregnant or not.
If they are, when they return to Texas they would be tested to ensure they are still pregnant.
If not, the TSA or highway patrol can collect the $10,000, and Texas lawmakers can thus make sure that Texas women adhere to their Draconian, misogynistic decrees.
Jacqueline Martin,
Broken Arrow
Military airlifts
The airlift out of Kabul in Afghanistan brought up emotions and memories.
I hope, as people pray, they also give thanks — thanks for the air crews and maintenance personnel and what they accomplished.
They all know their jobs were a struggle to keep the necessary perfection in spite of the stress.
Prayers of thanks are good and necessary.
My memories are 65 years old. My husband was an Air Force navigator, and we were living in New Jersey. He flew out of McGuire Air Force Base.
He left at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24, 1956, and got home at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, 1956, as part of the Hungarian airlift, known as Operation Safe Haven.
It was much smaller but just as desperate for those fleeing the Hungarian Revolution.
Donna Schoeni, Grove