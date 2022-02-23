Letters to the editor

Meat-free Lent
In Western churches, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, 6½ weeks before Easter, and provides for a 40-day fast, in imitation of Jesus Christ’s fasting in the wilderness before he began his public ministry. Many Christians abstain from animal foods during Lent.
However, a meat-free Lent is more than a symbol of devotion to Christ. A meat-free Lent reduces the risk of chronic disease, environmental degradation and animal abuse.
Volumes have been written linking consumption of meat with increased risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, and more. A 2007 United Nations report noted meat production as the planet’s largest source of pollution and greenhouse gases. Undercover investigations document farm animals being beaten, crowded, deprived, mutilated and shocked.
Lent offers an opportunity to honor Christ’s powerful message of compassion and love by extending a meat-free diet beyond Lent; it’s the diet mandated in Genesis 1:29 and observed in the Garden of Eden.
Today, there’s a rich array of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, as well as readily available vegetables, fruits and grains. Decide to make this change for Lent, but commit to keeping meat off your plate all year.
Tristan Mortensen, Tulsa
Encourage education
Cockfighting, legal sports betting, the probable return of back-alley abortions (if our legislators have their way), silencers on guns, book banning in schools, everyday citizens masquerading as teachers, and ministers who use our Legislature as their private bully-pulpits. I think I’ve died and gone to Okie hell!
Instead of obsessing over what our kids are reading, celebrate the fact that they can read at all. The importance of reading and writing has been replaced with tech savvy. Spelling and penmanship are deplorable, and punctuation is practically nonexistent. But, hey, we can really use our thumbs.
Gov. Kevin Stitt continues to put the cart before the horse when he prioritizes big business over properly educating Oklahoma’s children. When wealthy out-of-state entities buy up all our vacant properties and downtown buildings, they will bring out-of-state talent with them. When they are ready to build the houses of their dreams, will they have to import out-of-state builders and tradespeople to fulfill the demands?
Not all children are college material; not everyone wants to sit in a cubicle at a computer screen. But everyone needs to be literate in one or more languages to succeed in our world today.
We should all support public education and vocational-technical training, which can provide skills and future employment to many young people and adults. Encourage reading and literacy programs. No door is closed to a reader.
Pam Pope, Tulsa
Watch your language
I am 70-plus years old and do not consider myself to be a prude. I have been in the communication field (newspapers) for most of my adult life, and I think I recognize that language is important in how it is used and misused.
I was recently watching an episode of “American Pickers” on TV, and the main personality looks at a 1959 Cadillac he has discovered and says “Holy crap!”
OK, I know that Clark Gable broke a barrier with his utterance in “Gone With the Wind,” declaring to Scarlett, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn!”
But we have to have some respect for what our children and grandchildren are exposed to each day.
So I am angry that a television show I have so enjoyed (and that also did a segment on Broken Arrow’s Pickle Factory car shop restoring a classic Auburn) has its star exclaiming this crude phrase.
My question to the readers of the Tulsa World is: Is nothing unacceptable today in the media?
John Fenrich, Tulsa
Forgotten lives
In Gov. Kevin Stitt’s 2022 State of the State address, there is no mention of the more than 14,000 Oklahomans who have died of COVID-19, the more than 935,000 Americans who have died of COVID or the more than 5.8 million people around the world who have died of COVID.
In the speech there are no words of thanks and gratitude for the doctors, nurses and supporting staffs that have responded beyond personal limits to aid COVID patients. In the speech, it’s as if people who have died of COVID and the legions of doctors, nurses and staffs who render aid do not exist.
The void and silence in the speech regarding the pandemic gives the impression that the deceased and the efforts of health care staffs are nothing more than a cost of doing business.
Charlie Transue, Tulsa