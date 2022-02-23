Letters to the editor

Tristan Mortensen, Tulsa

Encourage education

Cockfighting, legal sports betting, the probable return of back-alley abortions (if our legislators have their way), silencers on guns, book banning in schools, everyday citizens masquerading as teachers, and ministers who use our Legislature as their private bully-pulpits. I think I’ve died and gone to Okie hell!

Instead of obsessing over what our kids are reading, celebrate the fact that they can read at all. The importance of reading and writing has been replaced with tech savvy. Spelling and penmanship are deplorable, and punctuation is practically nonexistent. But, hey, we can really use our thumbs.

Gov. Kevin Stitt continues to put the cart before the horse when he prioritizes big business over properly educating Oklahoma’s children. When wealthy out-of-state entities buy up all our vacant properties and downtown buildings, they will bring out-of-state talent with them. When they are ready to build the houses of their dreams, will they have to import out-of-state builders and tradespeople to fulfill the demands?