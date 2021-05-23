Letters to the Editor

This is not a flattering episode of our Founding Father’s life. When I first heard this, I had to reconsider my view of our first president.

Perhaps he was a creature of his time like other less notable people.

If I were a teacher, could I teach this lesson to my students? Would this diminish the luster of such an iconic figure in our history? Perhaps.

Would I get a phone call from one of my student’s parents citing House Bill 1775? Probably.

I’m glad I’m an accountant.

Mark Bailey, Tulsa

Blocking speech

House Bill 1775 is in the form of prohibitions against certain concepts.

Few would object, I think, to these classroom prohibitions: “One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,” or “An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.”

On the other hand, the bill prohibits gender or sexual diversity training. Since voluntary training is permitted, I believe this stipulation is not particularly controversial.