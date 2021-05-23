Letters to the Editor

Greenwood Chamber
Let’s be clear. There is only one designated historic Greenwood Commercial District and only one historic original Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
On April 15, the key historic buildings on the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue in the downtown Greenwood District was unanimously voted to be added to the National Registry of Historic Buildings.
These buildings — the ones always used in the photographs to represent Greenwood — are owned and maintained by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc., which was founded in 1926.
Here at the Chamber, we proudly showcase our history to all who visit, but when others use our name, capitalizing on that history and tragedy for fundraising and recognition purposes, they damage the Greenwood legacy. They also disrupt our process that began in 1922 to rebuild, restore and renew the spirit of Black Wall Street in Greenwood, Tulsa.
We want everyone to recognize and support the true Greenwood when donating their time and money to the cause of uplifting the African American community.
With limited funds, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce struggles but persists. We maintain the decaying historic buildings, serve our small business community and fulfill our inclusive neighborhood mission.
We were once 35-plus blocks of a thriving, prosperous and innovative business hub of Black entrepreneurs that were savagely burned to the ground and looted of its riches. But it seems that the looting continues.
Please support the real Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc., and not any imposters.
Freeman Culver, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Freeman Culver is president of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
Housing growth
A recent article pointed out that Tulsa metro surpassed the 1 million population milestone, putting us in a position to compete for the attention of companies (“Tulsa area population tops 1 million for first time, Census Bureau data says,” May 5).
But at what cost?
From a developer’s perspective, this is an opportunity to purchase land at a lower cost. But this land is also desperately needed to fulfill Tulsa’s already unmet housing needs as Tulsa’s population outpaces the availability of affordable housing.
Our city can grow sustainably in a way that supports economic growth through new development without sacrificing opportunities to ensure available affordable housing to residents.
We must make sure rental assistance is available to people who cannot keep up with the rising cost of rent while also promoting mixed-use zoning which will allow residents and commercial properties to be in one building.
This will ensure that people are not displaced for the sake of economic development and allows developers to reduce their payments on properties as they are shared between owners at lower rates.
I hope U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern will support these solutions to fuel the long-term growth of Tulsa’s population and economy for both residents and developers.
Jacoby Gonzales, Tulsa
Difficult history
Ona Judge was one of President George Washington’s household slaves. He brought her with him to Philadelphia when he was elected president.
She decided to slip out the back door into the free Black community of Philadelphia. She stayed a free person until her death.
Washington spent time and money trying to capture her and bring her back to Virginia. In a letter or comment to a friend, he couldn’t understand why she would escape to freedom given the life he provided.
The father of our country, who fought valiantly so the new United States could chart her own destiny, couldn’t fathom the longing for freedom of one individual.
This is not a flattering episode of our Founding Father’s life. When I first heard this, I had to reconsider my view of our first president.
Perhaps he was a creature of his time like other less notable people.
If I were a teacher, could I teach this lesson to my students? Would this diminish the luster of such an iconic figure in our history? Perhaps.
Would I get a phone call from one of my student’s parents citing House Bill 1775? Probably.
I’m glad I’m an accountant.
Mark Bailey, Tulsa
Blocking speech
House Bill 1775 is in the form of prohibitions against certain concepts.
Few would object, I think, to these classroom prohibitions: “One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,” or “An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.”
On the other hand, the bill prohibits gender or sexual diversity training. Since voluntary training is permitted, I believe this stipulation is not particularly controversial.
However, the psychological concept that racism may be inherent either consciously or unconsciously would be a concept that, in my opinion, may be discussed in the classroom if it arose, though clearly not arbitrated by the teacher.
Obviously, teachers should not force students to bear responsibility for actions of the past, but a prohibition against students volunteering their “discomfort, guilt, or anguish” about such events should be permitted.
History cannot be taught if mistakes or despicable events of the past are not included.
Finally, this bill says meritocracy and the hard work ethic “may not be labeled as sexist or racist or said to have been created by a ‘particular’ race to oppress members of another sex or race.” Really?
I say many males have discriminated against females and I call that sexist, nor can I claim that whites haven’t stereotyped blacks as lazy workers when virtually every man, woman, and child knows they have.
Clearly, this bill will block free speech in the classroom
Robert “Bob” McQuitty, Tahlequah