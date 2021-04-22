Letters to the Editor

Old movie
I’ve enjoyed the various articles about the upcoming film production of “Killers of the Flower Moon.
Director Martin Scorsese and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro guarantee a great movie.
I’ve not seen it mentioned, but the 1959 Jimmy Stewart movie “The FBI Story” deals with, among other scenarios, the Osage tribe murders.
A fictitious town, county and names are used, but the Osage tribe is mentioned. Admittedly, the Osage people are not portrayed in a very flattering light, unfortunately.
I guess you have to look at the time period of when the movie was made.
Thankfully, things are changing. It’s still a pretty good movie. It turns up on Turner Classic Movies network from time to time.
Tom Christopher, Cushing
One party
I have a message for all my Democratic friends, those who are excited that all three branches of the federal government are under one party control, things can now get done.
We will soon have higher-paying jobs. Until then, we have stimulus checks to pay rent and/or house payments.
Our taxes will be less because big corporations will keep the government running.
Is it time to buy an electric car? Far better to pay a small fee for green electricity than $4 a gallon for gasoline.
I’m looking forward to milk in glass bottles. No more plastic bottles made from fossil fuel.
We may need to re-roof our houses with metal and add solar panel.
A lot of changes, but we should remain world leaders.
Perhaps one party is good. Then all states would be alike.
We do have to ask: Would this be good for the country?
Charles Corwin, Tulsa
Right definition
Republicans don’t know what they are talking about. They don’t have a true definition of infrastructure.
They are trying to give false information by saying is is not a social issue. Well, it is a social, economic and political issue.
A simple search of Wikipedia, a somewhat trusted open source, will give a better definition. There is also a definition on the official government website for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency:
“There are 16 critical infrastructure sectors whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination thereof.”
If the leadership of Oklahoma cannot give information to the people, the people will have to do their work for them.
John Edelmann, Tulsa
Gun licensing
When a new mass shooting occurs, politicians say the same thing: We need background checks.
Except, the background check system is broken. If background checks worked, the media wouldn’t cover mass shootings over and over again.
Yet, when politicians face reality, they change their minds to universal background checks, which aren’t the answer.
That’s why Dylan Roof, the shooter at a Charleston, South Carolina, church, was able to purchase a pistol although he was arrested for possession of narcotics and later admitted to the drug crime.
The issue is that the objective is to catch dangerous people from the law-abiding citizen, but misses what’s in between.
Someone dangerous without a criminal record will slip through the cracks of the background check system. Therefore nine states, and Washington, D.C., have enacted a firearm licensing law.
In this system, state and local law enforcement agencies are approached along with the departments of mental health and the FBI.
According to futurity.org, states with a licensing system saw a 56% decrease in mass shootings. In Oklahoma, a mass shooting is rare, but gun-related deaths aren’t, with 737 gun-related deaths occurred in 2019 in Oklahoma, according to efsgv.org.
That ranks Oklahoma 11th in the gun-related death rate in the country.
There’s more Oklahoma must do to end gun violence. A gun-licensing law could decrease lives lost due to firearms in the state, and hopefully, that could come sooner than later.
Ivan Herrera, Tulsa