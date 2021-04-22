Letters to the Editor

Is it time to buy an electric car? Far better to pay a small fee for green electricity than $4 a gallon for gasoline.

I’m looking forward to milk in glass bottles. No more plastic bottles made from fossil fuel.

We may need to re-roof our houses with metal and add solar panel.

A lot of changes, but we should remain world leaders.

Perhaps one party is good. Then all states would be alike.

We do have to ask: Would this be good for the country?

Charles Corwin, Tulsa

Right definition

Republicans don’t know what they are talking about. They don’t have a true definition of infrastructure.

They are trying to give false information by saying is is not a social issue. Well, it is a social, economic and political issue.

A simple search of Wikipedia, a somewhat trusted open source, will give a better definition. There is also a definition on the official government website for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency: