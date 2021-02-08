Letters to the Editor

Abortions peaked in 1990 at 1,608,600. Through 2020 (with statistical estimation for 2018 to 2020), there have been 62,502,904 abortions in the U.S. since legalization.

Where is the anguish, the outrage for those lost lives? Instead, there is insistence for “my body, my choice.”

Medical intervention has given us the ability to vaccinate against COVID-19.

Medical intervention has also given us the ability to prevent pregnancy. It has given us the ability to be proactive with contraception.

While there are cases of pregnancy caused by rape and fetuses that are not forming correctly, the vast majority of abortions seem to be a matter of irresponsibility or convenience.

And, yet, those who are feeling outrage for the unborn are chastised. Ironic? I think so.

F.G. Nelson, Tulsa

Protecting Epic

Has anyone besides me wondered why it is that Gov. Kevin Stitt appears to go to extraordinary lengths to protect Epic Charter Schools while setting roadblocks for Tulsa Public Schools?

Have you ever wondered why that is?

John Dandridge, Tulsa