Letters to the Editor

Not ‘hosts’
In 2021, we again face an onslaught of profoundly cruel and disturbing bills seeking to inflict trauma on Oklahomans capable of pregnancy.
Those bills include criminalizing all abortion, no rape exceptions; outlining that even suicidal pregnant people can’t access abortion; seeking to persecute people for the “crime” of controlling their own bodies; stating pregnant people are, in Sen. Justin Humphrey’s words, just “hosts.”
With bills like Senate Bill 495 and Senate Bill 612, lawmakers spit in the face of Oklahomans capable of pregnancy.
These bills treat pregnant bodies like public property.
Sen. Warren Hamilton said, “We shouldn’t kill babies because their location is inconvenient,” forgetting to mention the location is the body of an autonomous being.
People forced to carry unwanted pregnancies face five times greater risk of developing depression; three times greater risk of self-harming behaviors, including suicidality; 14 times greater likelihood of dying during childbirth; four times the odds of living in poverty; and a much greater chance of being unable to escape domestic violence.
To Oklahoma lawmakers, pregnant people don’t matter.
To them, what matters is eradicating health care for Oklahomans, even amid a deadly pandemic.
To them, what matters is forcing Oklahomans into pregnancy and birth against their will while Oklahoma consistently ranks among the worst states for child abuse, poverty, lack of health care access and deadly domestic violence.
We won’t remain desensitized to this cruelty.
We’re not “hosts” or “inconvenient locations.”
We’re fully autonomous beings, with the right to make decisions about our own health, bodies and futures.
Gabriela Cano, Tulsa
Outrage for unborn
I, too, have felt the pain, sorrow and frustration of the many deaths from COVID-19.
I have also lost a loved one after not seeing her for eight months. I have read the emotional outrage for the unnecessary deaths due to lack of masks and inept leadership and poor policy.
As of Jan. 22, there have been 427,626 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S.
However, in this situation, I have also seen a lot of irony in the emotional angst.
The Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision ruled abortion was to be legal Jan. 22, 1973.
Using the Guttmacher Institute data, 1974 had 744,610 abortions.
Abortions peaked in 1990 at 1,608,600. Through 2020 (with statistical estimation for 2018 to 2020), there have been 62,502,904 abortions in the U.S. since legalization.
Where is the anguish, the outrage for those lost lives? Instead, there is insistence for “my body, my choice.”
Medical intervention has given us the ability to vaccinate against COVID-19.
Medical intervention has also given us the ability to prevent pregnancy. It has given us the ability to be proactive with contraception.
While there are cases of pregnancy caused by rape and fetuses that are not forming correctly, the vast majority of abortions seem to be a matter of irresponsibility or convenience.
And, yet, those who are feeling outrage for the unborn are chastised. Ironic? I think so.
F.G. Nelson, Tulsa
Protecting Epic
Has anyone besides me wondered why it is that Gov. Kevin Stitt appears to go to extraordinary lengths to protect Epic Charter Schools while setting roadblocks for Tulsa Public Schools?
Have you ever wondered why that is?
John Dandridge, Tulsa
Highly organized
My wife and I got our COVID-19 shots recently at Central Technology Center in Drumright.
They were highly organized, efficient and most courteous. Total time from standing in line to being completely finished was less than an hour.
Super job by all involved.
Bill Carter, Bixby
Unfair benefit
President Joe Biden has unilaterally ordered transgender females be allowed to compete against natal females.
The biology is totally unfair as trans females have the benefit of maturing previously as males. They have larger muscles due to the previous higher levels of testosterone.
Athletics from high school to professional sports have always had men’s and women’s divisions.
Biden’s executive order begs the question; Why even have NBA/WNBA, NFL, NHL, NCAA, PGA/LPGA, professional tennis and all the other sports segregated by gender?
When a male can just decide he wants to compete as a female without final sex-assignment surgery, that is totally illogical and unfair.
Lynn Frame, Tulsa