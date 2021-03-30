Letters to the Editor

Broken promises
Anyone recall ads last year that promised candidates battling for quality schools, accountability, transparency, local control and hard-working Oklahomans?
We’re for transparency and accountability except when we’re not.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a state audit of Epic Charter Schools. The auditor found deficiencies, and the state board of education requested repayment of $11.2 million. The deadline for repayment passed without adherence.
If another district was required to pay back millions of dollars, would the Legislature or governor stay silent?
The only legislation resulting from the audit is Senate Bill 895, whereby state agencies will be able to bypass oversight of the state’s top official responsible for citizens’ tax dollars.
We’re for local control except when we’re not.
House Bill 2504 is designed to get officials in Oklahoma City and Tulsa into their subservient role to the state health commissioner. Independence of these county health departments based on local needs, data and leadership must obviously be reigned in.
We’re for the people of Oklahoma except when we’re not.
Senate Bill 119 secures restrictions to free speech and assembly. Groups who would like to rally at the Capitol will pay fees and complete paperwork for permission.
In theory, this would apply to groups as varied as pro-life, pro-choice or Second Amendment protections, but large rallies in recent memory involved public education.
Perhaps legislators who made promises to fight for the average Oklahoman in November 2020 feel they need extra buffers from constituents who see this legislative session falling far short of themes touted on airwaves last fall.
Eric Fox, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield has denied missing any repayment deadline, saying the school is pursuing due process rights and is urging the state department of education to fulfill due diligence obligations.
Bring solutions
Sen. James Lankford in his recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border did a lot of finger-pointing at President Joe Biden over what Lankford calls an “absolutely open border situation” (“Lankford releases video from U.S.-Mexico border accusing Biden administration of allowing unfettered migration,” March 27).
My question to Lankford is, “What are you going to do about it?”
It is easy to point fingers and accuse others for the problems we are having. It is much harder to work to create solutions to those problems.
Immigration is not a Biden problem any more than it was a Trump problem or an Obama problem or a Bush problem or any other presidents’ problem.
It is, in fact, a failure of our Congress to work together to create a long-term immigration policy.
Please do not blame the president for people wanting to come to our country for a better life, Instead, work to create a workable immigration policy.
The first principal I worked for once told me, “Don’t bring me a problem; I have enough already, bring me a solution.”
Bob Ehrle, Tulsa
Society at risk
According to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, from 1968 to 2009, civilian gun stock available to civilians had “roughly doubled from one gun per every two persons to one gun per person.”
A decade later, that number has only increased.
As 2018, the U.S. had 120 privately owned guns per 100 citizens, or 1.2 guns per person.
Comparatively, 96 out of 100 citizens owned a cell phone. Guns, like cell phones are big business in the U.S. Both are considered essential by many. Both are powerful agents of life and death.
Applying the 1.2 gun matrix on a community level means a small city, such a Claremore could have as many as 22,000 guns distributed across the 7,671 community households.
In Rogers County, one might expect over 100,000 guns to be privately owned.
Comparatively, Statista Research Department shows only 94,884 registered guns in Oklahoma (2019). This means, in a state of 3.9 million people, more than 3 million firearms could very well be off the books.
Whether you are a gun lover or a gun hater, having such a high number of weapons readily available to the general population has consequences.
Americans are the most well-armed people in the world. It may well add to our strength as a free people. It also puts civil society at risk.
Nearly 40,000 peopled died in 2020 from gun-related deaths, many our youth.
The solution must be an all-American response. It has to start with responsible gun owners. Will they step to the plate?
Clarice Doyle, Claremore