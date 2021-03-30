Letters to the Editor

It is easy to point fingers and accuse others for the problems we are having. It is much harder to work to create solutions to those problems.

Immigration is not a Biden problem any more than it was a Trump problem or an Obama problem or a Bush problem or any other presidents’ problem.

It is, in fact, a failure of our Congress to work together to create a long-term immigration policy.

Please do not blame the president for people wanting to come to our country for a better life, Instead, work to create a workable immigration policy.

The first principal I worked for once told me, “Don’t bring me a problem; I have enough already, bring me a solution.”

Bob Ehrle, Tulsa

Society at risk

According to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, from 1968 to 2009, civilian gun stock available to civilians had “roughly doubled from one gun per every two persons to one gun per person.”

A decade later, that number has only increased.

As 2018, the U.S. had 120 privately owned guns per 100 citizens, or 1.2 guns per person.