Letters to the Editor

No theft here
This is how the Democrats “stole” the presidential election.
What the Democrats did was very simple, and it worked. They scoured their neighborhoods, towns, counties for people who had never voted, encouraged them to get registered to vote, and then to vote.
They did, by the thousands.
The Republicans did not work as hard to get new voters. The tally at the end told the story.
There were more Democratic votes for Joe Biden than there were Republican votes for Donald Trump.
Kay Suter, Claremore
Prosecute rioters
Prosecute everyone who has been associated with rioting, looting and defamation of personal property, whether that was in various cities around our nation or at the Capitol.
Democrat, Republican or independent should seek the same justice for all.
Paul Swanson, Broken Arrow
U.S. at war
The first shots of the second civil war rang through the halls of the U.S. Capitol.
Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters sporting MAGA hats, carrying Trump and Confederate flags threatened the lives of democratically elected officials in an attempt to stop those officials from doing their jobs.
Even while their lives were in jeopardy, the instigator of the assault called trying to convince those officials to disregard the U.S. Constitution and their oaths of office and to participate in a coup d’etat.
Thankfully, they did not bend to the threats to their lives or the pleas of a defeated president to forsake their sacred oath.
America is at war with itself.
President-elect Joe Biden faces one of the deepest divides in this nation’s history since those facing Abraham Lincoln.
Let there be no doubt, we are now engaged in a civil war.
Biden characterized it as a battle for the soul of America. It is still undecided how that war will turn out.
David Phillips, Tulsa
Perceived power
We may as well face it. Most of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation has only one priority: preserving their perceived power through re-election.
Their recent stance on the bogus claims of general election interference, which has been disproven scores of times through multiple investigations and court challenges and including the Supreme Court, confirms their fealty to lies and crackpot theories.
And since the treasonous insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, their unwillingness to dispel these lies only proves their embrace of sedition as an acceptable form of governance.
While they may propound to represent the voice of the majority, they fail to include those of us who subscribe to the proven truth.
It is a sad day for America when its direction is partially driven through lies, intimidation and outright fabrication.
This ignorance further underscores the necessity of returning civics education as a necessary requirement for middle school graduation.
Obviously, Sen. James Lankford and Reps. Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin, among others, failed this course, assuming they took it in the first place.
Joel Genung, Bixby
Trump logic
Do any of the President Donald Trump supporters remember in 2016 when he was elected to office that one of the first orders of business was to select a group of Republicans to form a committee to review the many election offices across the country to determine if voter fraud existed in the system?
After a year of reviewing the different states, the committee made its report to Trump stating that they found no widespread election fraud throughout the nation.
Wouldn’t that imply the members thought that their report was reasonably correct?
Therefore, explain why in the 2020 election Trump suddenly declares that all of the states that voted against him were fraudulent, without providing any verification.
Logic tells us that this would be extremely unusual for state Republican voters to vote for their own Republican congressional delegation, but vote against the Republican president.
Does it make sense to anyone?
Mary Thetford, Tulsa