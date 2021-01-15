Letters to the Editor

Even while their lives were in jeopardy, the instigator of the assault called trying to convince those officials to disregard the U.S. Constitution and their oaths of office and to participate in a coup d’etat.

Thankfully, they did not bend to the threats to their lives or the pleas of a defeated president to forsake their sacred oath.

America is at war with itself.

President-elect Joe Biden faces one of the deepest divides in this nation’s history since those facing Abraham Lincoln.

Let there be no doubt, we are now engaged in a civil war.

Biden characterized it as a battle for the soul of America. It is still undecided how that war will turn out.

David Phillips, Tulsa

Perceived power

We may as well face it. Most of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation has only one priority: preserving their perceived power through re-election.

Their recent stance on the bogus claims of general election interference, which has been disproven scores of times through multiple investigations and court challenges and including the Supreme Court, confirms their fealty to lies and crackpot theories.