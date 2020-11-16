Letters to the Editor

Boycott
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s laxity on mask mandates and prioritization of hospital bed availability shows a lack of respect to physicians, nurses and technicians everywhere.
Caring for critical or infectious patients requires a change in the nurse-to-patient ratio. Just because there are beds doesn’t mean there are sufficient nursing staff to cover them.
Gowns, gloves, masks and goggles are hot, time-consuming and make many tasks more difficult.
A ventilated patient, especially one requiring a specialty prone position bed, is assigned one nurse per patient due to the complexity of multiple drugs, IV lines, drain tubes and movable bed parts — all while the patient is upside down!
When caregivers are worn to a frazzle, there is no magic wand to order more.
The lack of common sense and sheep-like behavior of well-informed citizens and community leaders to protect themselves and others is appalling and atrocious.
Any establishment that does not require masks and distancing of its staff and patrons should be boycotted.
Pam Pope, Tulsa
Different views
Trying to understand the division in the people makes me wonder if we’re looking from different perspectives.
I see some looking from the top down, others from the bottom up. The contrast reminds me of the books “Atlas Shrugged” vs. “The Iron Heel.”
These opposite perspectives illustrate what I see as the class struggle between the ruling class and the working class.
Are some (the oligarchy) looking down into the fishbowl while the others (the workers) looking up, like the fish? The water bends the light they’re looking through, warping their perspectives.
How can two intelligent people witness the same event and have totally different slants on what they see?
I’ve lost some friends over political differences this time, and I’m trying to not let my personal happiness be linked to whether or not someone agrees with me.
My mom used to remind me to try and see things through the eyes of the other person. My dad always reminded me to treat others the way I wanted them to treat me.
And always, to mind my own business, so I won’t be minding yours!
David Truelove, Skiatook
Andert honored
On Veterans Day, I remembered Paul Andert, a noted Tulsan and a World War II veteran who, with several of his friends, dedicated their retirement years to sharing experiences and thoughts with us.
On the day that these men visited my school years ago, a student asked a question that began, “Since you fought in a war so that we would have the freedom to do whatever we want to do.…” Andert politely interrupted to correct the student.
He said, “We fought in a war so that you would have the freedom to do what you ought to do.”
No one has the freedom to do whatever one wants to do.
I know what I ought to do: Wear a face covering — correctly, not covering just my mouth — to protect the health of people around me.
I think that those, particularly those holding elected office, who believe that their freedom is so expansive that they can jeopardize another’s health need to reflect on the reason that Andert and so many others fought during World War II.
Jayme Howland, Tulsa
Same-day results
Now that Democrats have learned to manipulate an election by advocating the counting of mail-in votes after Election Day, there may never be a fair presidential election again.
One week after the Nov. 3 election and still counting votes is totally improper no matter the party.
Tim Hendricks, Bixby
Editor’s Note: The decision on when to count mail-in and absentee votes are set by individual states.
Damaging words
Sen. Jim Inhofe said the election isn’t over. He knows it is and is only feeding the President Donald Trump masses in Oklahoma.
They don’t need to be told anymore of this because they believe it. This stops people from believing in our fair elections.
This is not what senators are supposed to do. They take an oath to defend our democracy.
Pat Ford, Tulsa
