Unfair school funding

The Oklahoma House education spending plan would take new per pupil money outside the funding formula and cap each district at $2 million. Can they legislate anything more unfair?

Tiny school districts will get hundreds more per student while large school districts will get than $100 a student because of that arbitrary cap.

Do Oklahomans really find this disparity acceptable? Our state legislators are well known for making decisions without basis.

Imogene Clymore, Jenks

Editor’s Note: House Bill 2775 passed 78-20 on Wednesday. It would allocate $300 million to districts based on weighted average daily membership, capped at $2 million per district. It means large districts get less than $100 per student while small districts get up to $745 per student.

Privatization scheme

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued executive order 2023-02 on Jan. 17 to consolidate all Oklahoma’s workforce programs.

This privatization scheme will misdirect millions in taxpayer funds from state programs that currently provide actual employment services to more unmonitored and unaccountable private contracts with special interests loyal to the governor.

State Sen. Adam Pugh’s Senate Bill 621 for workplace consolidation even proposed an exemption from the Oklahoma Central Purchasing Act and the Public Competitive Bidding Act of 1974.

The goal was to make it easy to divert funds to specific profiteers without fair competition. An amendment removed that outrageous giveaway.

Maybe it sounds good to “transform” multiple programs into one, but that means replacing hundreds of qualified, experienced people providing real job counseling, training and placement services with questionable projects like a proposed $10 million “talent-attraction program.”

Keep in mind profit-driven corporations, stockholders and employees expect a profit or raise every year, which cuts into funds for services, while state employees’ last salary increases in 2019 started at an additional $12.50 per week.

We know about Stitt’s history of corruption scandals, allegedly costing taxpayers millions. This includes at least $30 million to Epic Charter School executives, $16.8 million sweetheart deal to Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen sweetheart deal and at least $652,720 misspent in the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) funds.

Let’s save Oklahoma’s workforce programs, not destroy them and give the funding to out-of-state carpetbaggers with no stake in results for job seekers in Oklahoma.

Lauren Carter, Yukon

Societal effect

With regard to the Opinion page pro-con op-eds on Feb. 21, in those articles, if you substitute the word alcohol for the word “marijuana,” we can see the similarity between some of the so-called “helps” for our society.

In addition, the pro assertion cites benefit for schools from marijuana sales for the schools. I remember when the pro-casino bunch used the same argument, and we all know how that turned out — not well for the schools.

We all (me included) need to take a step back from all of this stuff and look at the actual effect upon our society.

Gary Geren, Broken Arrow

Frontal nudity

I had the pleasure to attend the Philbrook Museum’s members-only preview of its Rembrandt to Monet exhibit. I marveled that in addition to those masters it included such other luminaries as Titian, El Greco and Renoir.

Then, about halfway through, my bubble was burst.

There, for all Tulsans to see, were masterpieces that displayed full frontal nudity. One of them even depicted winged cherubs whose genitalia were obscured so birth sex could not be determined.

As I reflected on these affronts to decency, a wave of relief descended over me. I was confident that State Superintendent Ryan Walters, with the full blessing of Gov. Kevin Stitt, will deploy his morality police to distribute flyers that warn public school teachers that they may not mention the exhibit in the classroom. And librarians must burn all books that comment favorably on the skill of the artists who painted them.

The ayatollah will be pleased.

Tom Walker, Tulsa