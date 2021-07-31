Letters to the Editor

Thank you to the Tulsa World for the editorial in support of these bills, admonishing our Oklahoma senators for not permitting Senate debate on these vital democratic measures (“Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should vote to end filibuster on John Lewis Act,” July 9).

They will make it easy for all Americans to vote, discourage partisan gerrymandering and help remove the power of the very wealthy to buy our elections.

All of these measures are supported by the majority of Americans.

So both the Democrats and Republicans need to remove the filibuster that prevents an up and down vote on these bills so as to allow a straight vote, majority wins.

As a result, we will find out which of our representatives support us all having a voice in our government and who does not.

This will be useful information come the next election if we are able to vote in it — that is if these measures are passed.

Let our senators know what you want them to do.

Susan Singh, Tulsa