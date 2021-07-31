Letters to the Editor

Free roads
Our state officials are about to have $2 billion in federal funds to spend (“Oklahoma Watch: Explainer on $2 billion coming through new federal relief package,” July 26).
Here’s an idea on how to spend it.
I love road trips. I have driven from Tulsa to Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and Cape Canaveral, Florida, among many other places.
On all of those drives, I noticed something odd. The only toll roads I traveled were right here in Oklahoma.
Noticeably, it costs money to go just about any direction out of Tulsa.
Let’s spend this money buying out the bondholders of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and end their reign of terror on our citizens!
Let us move about our own state for free.
Oklahoma ranks second in the nation in miles of toll roads (behind Florida) and second in percentage of toll roads (behind New Hampshire).
The state also ranks second in the nation in the amount of fuel taxes diverted for nontransportation related expenses at 24%. Our bright legislators reduced Oklahoma Department of Transportation funding from 7.2% of our state budget to 5.8% in 2001.
I say we reverse this legislation to help pay the future expenses of the current turnpikes, put a sum of the federal grant in trust and take back our roads once and for all.
Brian Rayl, Jenks
No incentive
I can’t imagine paying people an incentive to go to work. No one should be paid to go to work (“State now accepting applications for $1,200 job-acceptance incentive,” June 29).
I really hate that our taxes are being used in this way.
There are “Now hiring” signs all over Tulsa and surrounding towns. If you can’t find a job, you are not looking.
Some say it doesn’t pay enough or the hours are unsatisfactory.
If you are not qualified, there is help available. Some jobs include on-the-job training.
Or would you rather sleep late and play computer games all night? It doesn’t pay a salary.
Working a regular job builds character, makes friends, and produces self-sufficiency and pride.
The government has made a bad precedent that should not have ever started and definitely should not continue.
Myrna Thompson, Sand Springs
Teacher donation
I am part of a team at Tulsa’s AZZ Galvanizing donating supplies for the teachers at Celia Clinton Elementary School.
We were able to raise about $700, which is about $10 an employee.
With these donations, we were able to donate everything the teachers had requested.
We know that these past couple of years have been very difficult for teachers.
Teachers already spend a lot of money out-of-pocket, so we asked them what they spend the most on to purchase for them.
Plus, we asked what they enjoyed and liked. We got them a lot of coffee and snacks.
Our teachers deserve it!
Jamie Hughes, Tulsa
Voting rights
What does our valued freedom mean if we are not permitted to vote for our representatives?
No more important legislation is before Congress than the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
They have passed the House and now are with the Senate. These bills will counter the restrictive voting bills passed recently in more than 17 states by Republicans who claim, despite evidence, that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
Thank you to the Tulsa World for the editorial in support of these bills, admonishing our Oklahoma senators for not permitting Senate debate on these vital democratic measures (“Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should vote to end filibuster on John Lewis Act,” July 9).
They will make it easy for all Americans to vote, discourage partisan gerrymandering and help remove the power of the very wealthy to buy our elections.
All of these measures are supported by the majority of Americans.
So both the Democrats and Republicans need to remove the filibuster that prevents an up and down vote on these bills so as to allow a straight vote, majority wins.
As a result, we will find out which of our representatives support us all having a voice in our government and who does not.
This will be useful information come the next election if we are able to vote in it — that is if these measures are passed.
Let our senators know what you want them to do.
Susan Singh, Tulsa