Letters to the Editor

Free country
What is freedom? More precisely, what do we mean when we say, “This is a free country”?
Here is a definition from the Oxford Dictionary: “The power or right to act, speak or think as one wants without hinderance or restraint.”
Is that what living in a free country really means?
We are not free to act to harm, rob or kill our fellow citizens; we are not free to speak lies and slander toward others; and we are not free to think harmful thoughts if we say them or write them down.
Most laws remove some freedom, but they usually make sense, and the majority of us accept them.
This brings me to wearing a mask during a pandemic.
Is a mandate to wear a mask a loss of freedom? Yes.
But does it make sense? Of course it makes sense.
Science has shown that wearing a mask diminishes spread of COVID-19 and that this new delta variant is more infectious.
Oklahoma ranks fifth in the new resurgence of COVID-19. We live in a free country, but we are never really, completely free.
The constraints on freedom usually involve what is best for society.
Science says wearing a mask is best for society at this time, and science is truth to the extent of our knowledge.
Politics is not necessarily truth but opinion.
Freedom cannot be total. We must live with certain restraints to live in this incredible, free country together.
Kenneth Calabrese, Tulsa
Biblical view
Oklahoma’s newly-appointed Attorney General John O’Connor announced that he will work to overturn the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Roe v. Wade regarding abortion (“New AG O’Connor says Roe v. Wade ‘antithetical’ to nation’s principles,” Aug. 1).
This act by our attorney general joins a long line of attempts by nonmedically trained white men to create an even more risky experience for women in crisis.
Roe v. Wade took abortions out of back alleys and other unsafe settings to sanitary clinics with licensed medical professionals.
O’Connor argues that “human life begins at conception,” but the Bible doesn’t say that.
Consider Genesis 2:7: “God breathed into his nostrils the breath of life and man became a living being.”
So man was not a living being until he took his first breath. Job 33:4 and Ezekiel 37:5-6 make the same point.
If we intend to be ethical in our laws, we need to understand what we are talking about.
W.B. Moorer, Tulsa
Stop hesitating
Many people who trust science to predict the exact moment and location on Earth of a solar eclipse several years ahead of the event refuse to trust science regarding the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines.
They trust medical professionals with their health and often their lives but ignore their advice when it comes to the simple act of getting a vaccine proven beyond doubt to be a safe, life-saving solution to a deadly pandemic.
It’s perplexing why so many trust anonymous internet trolls over the advice of medical professionals who dedicate their lives to curing human illnesses.
Eighty percent of new hospitalizations from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Nearly all who die from the disease are unvaccinated.
What more does one need to know to understand the essential need to get vaccinated?
Vaccine opponents/hesitators are driving a resurgence of the pandemic by infecting themselves and others.
In the past we’ve very nearly eradicated smallpox, chickenpox, mumps, measles, polio, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough through universal vaccination.
It was never a question of us versus them, red versus blue, or mistrust of scientists or health care professionals.
It was about trust, unity and doing what best served the common good.
Once again, science and medicine have provided us protection from a horrible disease. Those refusing to be vaccinated are complicit in the demise of everyone’s quality of life.
The only way we defeat COVID-19 is to draw from the past by trusting, uniting and acting.
In other words, stop hesitating; get vaccinated.
Charlie Cantrell, Tulsa