Letters to the Editor

Virus history
When I was a kid, I developed a rash. Rubella was going around town, and I had it.
I didn’t feel sick, but my parents kept me at home until the rash went away.
Years later I discovered that beautiful Hollywood actress Gene Tierney was diagnosed with rubella at about the same time I had the disease.
Tierney was 22 years old, married to celebrity fashion designer Oleg Cassini and in her first trimester of pregnancy.
A few months later, her baby girl was born prematurely, deaf, blind and severely mentally impaired — all the result of congenital rubella syndrome.
In 1964, according to historyofvaccines.org, a rubella outbreak in the U.S. resulted in thousands of babies dying in their mothers’ wombs and 20,000 more babies born with congenital rubella syndrome.
This is a dramatic example of how one victim of a disease may have only minor symptoms but may cause death or immeasurable suffering by passing microbes to others.
Thank heaven for scientists who have developed vaccines over the years, including the rubella vaccine in 1969.
And thank heaven that most parents now follow doctors’ vaccination guidelines to protect their children and the children of others, including unborn babies.
What a great example of “love your neighbor” that is!
Jean Fincher, Bartlesville
School masks
Regarding editorial writer Ginnie Graham’s column “Kids are in charge of public health starting this month” (Aug. 8), I’m glad my kids are grown!
Parenting is a minefield these days.
While I agree with some of Graham’s masking ideas, I strongly disagree with her suggestion of giving extra credit or dropping a bad grade for maskers.
Grades are earned by and reflect a student’s effort in his studies.
Mask compliance shouldn’t have anything to do with a student’s work.
Yes, yes, free dress! My parochial school kids would have found fun masks and jeans and been in seventh heaven!
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
‘Law un
to themselves’
Thank you for exposing the outrageous behavior of some troopers and officers of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
They operate as a law unto themselves, undeterred by nationally recommended policies or even good sense.
In 1999, I was given a ticket northwest of Woodward by an OHP officer.
I mailed my check to the county, but it was returned by an assistant district attorney because the alleged law I had broken didn’t exist.
I doubt that the Oklahoma Legislature or governor has the political will to take on such a powerful agency as the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, but one can hope.
James Oakley, Tulsa
Pro-life Bible
This letter is in response to “Bible doesn’t back up Oklahoma attorney general’s claim” (Aug. 6) stating that the Bible doesn’t say life begins at conception.
You can’t cherry pick one Bible verse and twist the entire meaning to fit your personal views.
The writer took that verse completely out of context to make it mean something that it does not.
In the Genesis 2 reference, the Bible talks about creation and God creating man and woman. Adam and Eve were not born; they were created by God.
Psalms 139 is where the Bible specifically speaks about life and how wrong abortion is. It says God knew us before we were born and knows about every day of our life.
The Bible talks about we were formed by him in the secret place.
These are specific examples how the Bible talks of the unborn and clearly shows that abortion is wrong and life begins at conception.
Abortion is destroying what God has wonderfully and fearfully made.
Andrew Armstrong, Oklahoma City
Nurses needed
There is a shortage of nurses in Oklahoma.
Our nursing schools are not graduating enough nurses each year to meet the ongoing health needs of our community.
Our nursing schools need to increase the slots for nursing students and perhaps open the enrollment twice a year to new prospective students.
Fran Mosher, Tulsa