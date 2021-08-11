Letters to the Editor

Virus history

When I was a kid, I developed a rash. Rubella was going around town, and I had it.

I didn’t feel sick, but my parents kept me at home until the rash went away.

Years later I discovered that beautiful Hollywood actress Gene Tierney was diagnosed with rubella at about the same time I had the disease.

Tierney was 22 years old, married to celebrity fashion designer Oleg Cassini and in her first trimester of pregnancy.

A few months later, her baby girl was born prematurely, deaf, blind and severely mentally impaired — all the result of congenital rubella syndrome.

In 1964, according to historyofvaccines.org, a rubella outbreak in the U.S. resulted in thousands of babies dying in their mothers’ wombs and 20,000 more babies born with congenital rubella syndrome.

This is a dramatic example of how one victim of a disease may have only minor symptoms but may cause death or immeasurable suffering by passing microbes to others.

Thank heaven for scientists who have developed vaccines over the years, including the rubella vaccine in 1969.