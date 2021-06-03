Letters to the Editor

Price gouging
I must dispute the very biased viewpoint in the column “Keep American science on top“ (May 28) on drug making in today’s world.
Misplaced pride and arrogance have no place in the world of empirical, evidentiary science. Perhaps this was an intentional attempt to misdirect the reader from the root problem.
Why not just title it “Keep holding Americans hostage”?
First, my information comes from real-life as a scientist and living abroad for several years. While living abroad, I never lacked for the latest and best medicines available.
America is not the only country producing cutting-edge drugs.
Second, the financial report of any pharmaceutical company will show research and development are not the biggest budget items.
The high pricing is really price-gouging of the American people.
They do it because other countries put a stop to their price-gouging so we Americans are supposed to buck up and cover the so-called losses.
They do it because, in our country, they can get away with it.
The Republican Party has been protecting them for decades. In America, profit reigns supreme over life and health.
Don’t blame the Democrats, blame the unbridled greed of Big Pharma and the Republican Party.
Third, I’m sick and tired of people who say, “There are smarter ways to bring costs down,” yet never, even briefly, outline those so-called better ways. Could it be that there are no other ways?
Show me evidence-based practices, not just ideas that have never worked or been put to practice.
Larry Bair, Cushing
Thank you
Recently, I suffered a major accident and now understand why people send thank you letters to the Tulsa World.
I prayerfully thank people who helped me.
Those people include employees at Burgundy Place and my son, Steve, and friends and relatives.
And, what would we do without emergency medical teams?
I want to thank them and the doctors and staffs at Hillcrest Hospital South and Grace Health and Rehab Nursing Home.
Ken Struttmann, Tulsa
Virtual shutdown
I find it amazing that City of Tulsa cannot function without computers.
For example, call the police non-emergency number at 918-596-9222, and they cannot help you, saying the computers are down.
Next, I called 311 and got the same thing, saying they can’t do anything.
Are we in that bad of shape? What happened to the good ol’ piece of paper and a pencil?
How about the good ol’ telephone land line?
There is no contingency plan or back-up plan in place so the city virtually shuts down.
Rick Johnson, Tulsa
Devilish law
At a time when every decent person is helping to commemorate the Tulsa Race Massacre in a meaningful way, our Legislature embarrasses us by passing House Bill 1775.
This is a devilishly pernicious statute. Not only is it vague, it presumes to ban certain instruction to which some people may object.
A legislature that presumes to tell us what may not be taught, presumes to tell us how to think. This is the slipperiest of slopes.
Unquestionably, this law is a knee on the neck of education.
Edward Moore, Tulsa
Memorial Day
Upon receiving the Tulsa World on May 31, I was shocked to see that the front page contained nothing regarding Memorial Day, except a small article about President Joe Biden’s remarks concerning this national holiday.
I am curious as to where the Tulsa World thinks the freedom to publish comes from. Does the Tulsa World not understand that brave men and women of this nation’s armed forces gave their lives so it has the freedom to publish?
I find it deeply disturbing that the Tulsa World neglects the very ones who died for your freedoms. Shame on you.
I hope the Tulsa World can find it in their hearts to turn away from the current neglect and honor those who sacrificed all.
The Rev. Scott Burmeister, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The front page contained President Joe Biden’s Memorial Day comments and a story by reporter Tim Stanley about the Stories Behind the Stars nonprofit initiative to record stories of soldiers who died in World War II, including Tulsan Cecil Garbey profiled in the story.