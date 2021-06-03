Letters to the Editor

I find it amazing that City of Tulsa cannot function without computers.

For example, call the police non-emergency number at 918-596-9222, and they cannot help you, saying the computers are down.

Next, I called 311 and got the same thing, saying they can’t do anything.

Are we in that bad of shape? What happened to the good ol’ piece of paper and a pencil?

How about the good ol’ telephone land line?

There is no contingency plan or back-up plan in place so the city virtually shuts down.

Rick Johnson, Tulsa

Devilish law

At a time when every decent person is helping to commemorate the Tulsa Race Massacre in a meaningful way, our Legislature embarrasses us by passing House Bill 1775.

This is a devilishly pernicious statute. Not only is it vague, it presumes to ban certain instruction to which some people may object.

A legislature that presumes to tell us what may not be taught, presumes to tell us how to think. This is the slipperiest of slopes.

Unquestionably, this law is a knee on the neck of education.