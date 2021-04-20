Letters to the Editor

Not science
The Oklahoma Legislature’s only nonbinary member made these statements because of a proposal that would limit female sports to birth females: “Denying existence of transchildren is absolutely absurd,” and “Transgender girls are girls, that’s just it, period, full stop.”
These statements are not from a person with science at heart, but one who has been deceived into believing that Y-chromosome males can transition into a non-Y-chromosome females.
These comments are not true and will never be!
People can claim to be different than their birth gender. But feelings and want-to is not science. All the confusion, desire and feelings will not change anything about the science.
Theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, “If the state is not creating an atmosphere of law and order, as Scripture says it must, then it is the job of the church to draw the state’s attention to this failing.”
Many people in our government have fallen prey to a small group of people who make these non-scientific claims. The church needs to stand against unholy attempts to change society that are against the word of God.
Forcing Americans to bow down before unholy preferences and rules is wrong, whether they are being promoted by only a few people, the state or even the NCAA.
Ron Pruitt, Ramona
Find facts
The letter “Socialists turning America gray” (April 13) just propagates the same untruths that are driving a wedge down the middle of America, in our cities and even among our families.
I am an American first, but usually what I feel is right coincides with Democrats. This doesn’t mean I’m a socialist or an enemy.
I would find the irony in the letter funny if it weren’t for those statements helping produce such a volatile world in which facts have no place.
While I don’t speak for the left, I can tell you what I know.
The Boy Scouts had pedophiles in the organization, and they weren’t Democrats. As for banning books, the rhetoric started with a discussion within a Virginia school district.
Like life, there are nuances too boring for people to look at, but the books were never banned.
I do not know anyone on the left who wants to control what anyone says.
No one is trying to take away rights, we’re just trying to make sure others don’t take away others’ rights. Believe it or not, telling others how to live is not a right!
Dawn Crain, Wagoner
Replace DeJoy
I’ve read complaints about the U.S. Postal Service so apparently I’m not the only one who thinks Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is not doing his job and should be replaced.
I can’t remember our postal system ever being in such an undependable mess. Nearly everything the service has touched for me in the past four months has been screwed up.
For example, on Dec. 16, I mailed a package to a terminally ill friend in Iowa and notified the family to watch for it. It arrived Jan. 2 — 29 days after I mailed it.
I also mailed her a card that took 13 days to arrive. She lives in a large city, not in a remote rural area.
For the third time in six weeks, I’ve tried to follow up on payment of a dental claim that the insurance company says was mailed to me over a month ago.
The check has not been cashed, which leads me to believe it’s floating around somewhere. The insurance company says it could issue another check, but I will have to pay a $25 fee.
Another example: My prompt payment to a credit card company was delivered late, and the late fee was waived because of the date the payment was issued.
DeJoy has made a mess of the postal system. Since he can’t be voted out of office, please help me influence the board of governors to replace him.
Mary Willits, Claremore
Editor’s Note: Biological sex is not the same as gender identity, according to the American Medical Association, World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sex refers to biological characteristics, including chromosomes, while gender refers to social identity.