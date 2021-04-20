Letters to the Editor

Dawn Crain, Wagoner

Replace DeJoy

I’ve read complaints about the U.S. Postal Service so apparently I’m not the only one who thinks Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is not doing his job and should be replaced.

I can’t remember our postal system ever being in such an undependable mess. Nearly everything the service has touched for me in the past four months has been screwed up.

For example, on Dec. 16, I mailed a package to a terminally ill friend in Iowa and notified the family to watch for it. It arrived Jan. 2 — 29 days after I mailed it.

I also mailed her a card that took 13 days to arrive. She lives in a large city, not in a remote rural area.

For the third time in six weeks, I’ve tried to follow up on payment of a dental claim that the insurance company says was mailed to me over a month ago.

The check has not been cashed, which leads me to believe it’s floating around somewhere. The insurance company says it could issue another check, but I will have to pay a $25 fee.

Another example: My prompt payment to a credit card company was delivered late, and the late fee was waived because of the date the payment was issued.