Letters to the Editor

We will need workers, and a sensible immigration approach is in our best long-term interest.

The U.S. is the second largest carbon emitter and is per capita the largest polluter in particular, if you include the consumption including imports from China.

Joining the Paris Accord is sensible to address a global issue that is going to make the future worse.

Maybe we all (and the media) should quit the rhetoric and get more truth and facts out there so people can make informed decisions.

David Figgins, Tulsa

Maslow’s needs

As a new year is on the horizon, I reflect back to the past year. What did I learn?

I was reminded of my college psychology lesson about Abraham Maslow‘s theory of the Hierarchy of Needs.

Maslow‘s hierarchy of needs is a forward theory that people are motivated by five basic categories of needs: physiological, safety, love, esteem and self-actualization.

As students, we were taught higher needs in the hierarchy begin to emerge when people feel they have sufficiently satisfied the previous needs.