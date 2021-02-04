Letters to the Editor

Slanted letters
I wonder how many people are getting tired of reading the same old slanted messaging being published in the letters sections, like “Biden plans” (Jan. 28) and “Biden blunders” (Jan. 28).
The lack of the Keystone Pipeline completion has not and probably will not change gas prices — supply and demand will — and that dynamic is changing based on many factors including alternate energy sources and other market dynamics that reduce total oil demand.
Our previous president also did a fair job of infuriating the Canadians with tariffs and other actions.
Our military budget is more than the next nine nations combined and waste, abuse and procurement inefficiency probably waste about 10% to 20% which is around $150 billion a year.
There probably has not been a weapons system development that did not take decades longer than planned to reach full operational capability.
The country needs immigration to grow as our population is declining.
We will need workers, and a sensible immigration approach is in our best long-term interest.
The U.S. is the second largest carbon emitter and is per capita the largest polluter in particular, if you include the consumption including imports from China.
Joining the Paris Accord is sensible to address a global issue that is going to make the future worse.
Maybe we all (and the media) should quit the rhetoric and get more truth and facts out there so people can make informed decisions.
David Figgins, Tulsa
Maslow’s needs
As a new year is on the horizon, I reflect back to the past year. What did I learn?
I was reminded of my college psychology lesson about Abraham Maslow‘s theory of the Hierarchy of Needs.
Maslow‘s hierarchy of needs is a forward theory that people are motivated by five basic categories of needs: physiological, safety, love, esteem and self-actualization.
As students, we were taught higher needs in the hierarchy begin to emerge when people feel they have sufficiently satisfied the previous needs.
Physiological are like the needs of drinking when thirsty or eating when hungry.
Our safety needs were apparent as we stayed in our homes and sheltered in place.
Love and belonging needs were to be accepted by our family and friends as we connected during our isolation.
Esteem and self-actualization are our feelings of helping others achieve a safe environment, leaving us to feel up to our potential as we masked up!
Pat Bruner, Tulsa
Defining energy
Nitpickers of the world unite. Why do we tolerate this incessant reference to fossil-fuel extraction companies as the “energy industry”?
Over and over, the Tulsa World references the energy industry as if it is a monolithic bloc.
A recent article about the new administration halting permits on federal land had several quotes from people in fossil-fuel related organizations, but none from the renewable energy organizations (“Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water,” Jan. 21).
All Oklahomans want their news to be fair and balanced. The fastest-growing segment of the real energy industrial complex is solar power and wind power.
The solar industry surpassed the coal industry in total number of jobs a year or two ago. The increasingly automated fossil extraction companies are constantly trimming their payrolls, though not at the top, of course.
Wind power has surpassed coal in electrical generation in Texas.
Isn’t it time that the Tulsa World style manual be upgraded to reflect the actual population of the energy industry?
Robert Zielazinski, Sperry
Editor’s Note: The article referenced in the letter came from The Associated Press.
Daily deaths
People in Oklahoma need to wake up. Why do we not impeach Gov. Kevin Stitt?
He is not good for Oklahoma. Just look at the amount of people dying every day of COVID-19.
We must wear a mask and be very careful. We need to turn back to God. Be safe.
Donald Goforth, Cleveland
Holiday papers
Thank you for publishing the newspaper during the holidays.
It saved this non-tech senior citizen from the frustration of not being able to navigate the computer.
Also, the quotes from Will Rogers remind me what a man he was. Everything he had to say so many years ago still applies today; wise and witty he was.
Anamarie Hurt, Broken Arrow