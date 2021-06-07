Letters to the Editor

Hiding truth
Writer Tom Nichols of The Atlantic wrote on May 28, “A party that doesn’t believe in anything ends up believing only in its right to rule.”
The failure of reasoning together, hiding the truth and putting party above country can’t be forgotten or pushed aside.
Is pretending that the assault on the U.S. Capitol does not need to be investigated another lie?
The 2020 election vote was certified. There is no constitutional or legal remedy to overturn the results of an election once the Electoral College votes have been certified by Congress.
Is blocking a congressional commission the answer? To destroy our government by not investigating the willingness of others to circumvent democracy defies reality.
Do you know what happens when the will of the people is forgotten or pushed aside?
The definition of tyranny is an abusive, cruel, arbitrary, unreasonable use of power to control.
John Edelmann, Tulsa
Calling the Hogs
Sportswriter Guerin Emig, my favorite Tulsa World writer often writes, “This made me smile,” or “This made me cry,” etc.
In following his lead, I say, “This made me scratch my head.” There is a Division I university closer geographically than the University of Oklahoma and about as close as Oklahoma State University that has been ranked No. 1 in the nation in baseball most of the season, won its conference and its conference tournament, is seeded No. 1 in the upcoming College World Series, but a person would never know by reading the Tulsa World.
Thousands of University of Arkansas alumni live and work in the Tulsa area.
University of Arkansas games used to be shown in the “Looking Ahead” column of the sports page but are no longer.
That same school made it to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with hardly a mention, except when they defeated Oral Roberts University.
So, I’m scratching my head wondering who in Fayetteville, Arkansas, upset someone on the Tulsa World staff.
Jim Breese, Owasso
Trump travel
The recent Oklahoma Legislature voted to name a state highway in honor of ex-President Donald J. Trump.
This is a man that was impeached twice, lost the popular vote twice by 14 million votes and allowed over 500,000 people to die from the a virus under his watch.
He instigated an insurrection against our government and refused to accept the results of a fair and just election.
This is the type of person our legislators want to honor? How sad, with all of Oklahoma’s outstanding people, that this is who they select to honor.
With a strong possibility Trump could be indicted and convicted in the near future, will our legislators rescind this decision? Let’s wait and see.
David Doyle, Glenpool
Protect protests
The May 29 headline “Stitt signs bill protecting drivers fleeing riots” is a lead-burying, dangerously biased headline that doesn’t adequately describe its inciting event.
Last year, the city of Tulsa announced President Donald Trump would be hosting an indoor event in Tulsa on Juneteenth, during the height of the pandemic.
This decision endangered the community. That the timeline coincided with the Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary and Juneteenth was a slap in the face to Tulsa’s hardworking people of color, who have spent decades fighting for justice to no avail.
In response, a group of Tulsans used peaceful protest to call attention to the government’s insensitivity by taking to Interstate 244, a highway controversial for its damage to the Greenwood District.
This is a classic nonviolent protest technique that a driver actively disrupted by barreling into the crowd unprovoked, injuring a handful of protesters.
The story hides important details and subtly supports yet another piece of white supremacist legislation written to weaken the First Amendment right to protest.
Journalists should look out for the community, not contribute to myths justifying the national terrifying trend of using unprovoked violence against innocent people who are peacefully calling attention to corruption.
These protesters were exercising a right and represent the kind of people our city and state should protect.
Sarah Fonder, Tulsa