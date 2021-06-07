Letters to the Editor

In following his lead, I say, “This made me scratch my head.” There is a Division I university closer geographically than the University of Oklahoma and about as close as Oklahoma State University that has been ranked No. 1 in the nation in baseball most of the season, won its conference and its conference tournament, is seeded No. 1 in the upcoming College World Series, but a person would never know by reading the Tulsa World.

Thousands of University of Arkansas alumni live and work in the Tulsa area.

University of Arkansas games used to be shown in the “Looking Ahead” column of the sports page but are no longer.

That same school made it to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with hardly a mention, except when they defeated Oral Roberts University.

So, I’m scratching my head wondering who in Fayetteville, Arkansas, upset someone on the Tulsa World staff.

Jim Breese, Owasso

Trump travel

The recent Oklahoma Legislature voted to name a state highway in honor of ex-President Donald J. Trump.