Letters to the Editor

A seven-member task force convened by the county claims that the cost is just over $2,000 a year.

There is a big difference between these two figures.

On May 8, I filed an open records request in an effort to get to the bottom of this. I filed it with the county clerk’s office after being told that was the proper contact for such an action.

My request went nowhere.

I believe it should have gone to the Sheriff Vic Regaldo’s office, but the public information officer refuses to answer questions from the public.

I have written Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter to look into the matter and never got a response.

What is the county trying to hide? How can it ignore an open records request?

Bob Ritz, Tulsa

Editor’s Note: The 297(g) program in Tulsa County is centered at the jail and deputizes local officers to do the jobs normally handled by federal agents, such as screening for residency status and holding immigrants until deportation.

Hern’s proposal