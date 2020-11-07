Letters to the Editor

‘Peanuts’ loss
I am an old lady who tries very hard not to have a nervous breakdown when my computer keeps inventing new commands and demands.
I end up an emotional wreck until a member of the internet-secure generation rescues me with a wonderment that translates, “How can you be so clueless?”
So editorial writer Ginnie Graham’s “Peanuts” column (“Good grief! No traditional, primetime Charlie Brown specials,” Oct. 28) gave me assurance that my generation is not the only one feeling deprived in this fast-paced and more and more demanding technology era.
I am surrounded by children and grandchildren who seem like grand wizards to me.
I just prefer my computer to the old typewriter era. Hit the backspace key. No more carbon copies and liquid paper, no more magical ditto paper.
The electronic sophistication is endless, and I am slowly learning refinements.
The internet is more challenging. The difference is like translating French as opposed to Latin.
French seemed easier. Latin was tedious.
So the column about “AppleTV+ “and an “expanded partnership with Wild Brain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mandelson Film Productions” and “property rights and streaming service” was like translating Latin.
I know it is possible; I just want my typewriter to work.
Therefore I thank you for the column defending those who have neither the knowledge nor finances to get what they want from the internet, which occasionally occurs at my house when my “wizards” come to visit.
Judie Suess, Tulsa
Intolerance
It’s really astonishing to see that shops and stores have to be boarded up for fear of rioting, looting, vandalism and destruction of property surrounding an election.
And to continue such actions just because some don’t have any tolerance for differing opinions and beliefs.
Tom Marberry, Tulsa
Open records
Anti-287(g) activists claim that the federal program between the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Tulsa County Jail is costing the county nearly $100,000 a year.
A seven-member task force convened by the county claims that the cost is just over $2,000 a year.
There is a big difference between these two figures.
On May 8, I filed an open records request in an effort to get to the bottom of this. I filed it with the county clerk’s office after being told that was the proper contact for such an action.
My request went nowhere.
I believe it should have gone to the Sheriff Vic Regaldo’s office, but the public information officer refuses to answer questions from the public.
I have written Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter to look into the matter and never got a response.
What is the county trying to hide? How can it ignore an open records request?
Bob Ritz, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The 297(g) program in Tulsa County is centered at the jail and deputizes local officers to do the jobs normally handled by federal agents, such as screening for residency status and holding immigrants until deportation.
Hern’s proposal
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern won re-election with the most votes ever given to a District 1 candidate. He earned them for diligent, capable work in Washington and for remaining approachable and attentive to the citizens of our district.
So what’s he done? Lots, but lately my eye was caught by this new item from his congressional website: The Energy Poverty Prevention and Accountability Act (EPPA).
Hern introduced that bill on Oct. 1 to make sure that the poor, the elderly, minorities, tribal communities and rural dwellers aren’t thrown under the electric bus by costly, unanticipated side effects of climate-inspired legislation.
For now the EPPA just instructs federal agencies to survey the situation and report in a year’s time on risks, roadblocks and remedies.
This might seem an unlikely agenda item for a Republican from midtown Tulsa. But it fits for a guy whose childhood home lacked running water, and whose success in business demonstrates a knack for recognizing and meeting the needs of the public.
I wouldn’t have thought of the EPPA, but I can readily see that it’s a useful move and now’s the time.
It shows Hern’s awareness of the big picture, while allowing no one to be overlooked.
Two years ago I pegged Hern as the country’s best new congressional candidate. This time around, an additional 63,000 District 1 voters gave Hern their approval.
He truly deserves it!
Scott Pendleton, Tulsa
