Letters to the Editor

The court held that the Mvskoke reservation was never disestablished and noted that Oklahoma overstepped its authority in Indian Country by prosecuting Native Americans in state court.

For its part, Oklahoma argued unsuccessfully that Congress ended the Muscogee reservation during the allotment era; Congress intruded into the Muscogee’s promise of self-governance, including abolishing its tribal courts; historical practice and demographics are enough to prove disestablishment; and Congress never established a Muscogee reservation.

The court acknowledged the potential for cost and conflict around jurisdictional boundaries as a result of its ruling.

It observed that Oklahoma and its tribes have proven time and time again that they can work successfully together as partners.

Rather than working together as suggested to solve the complexities and multiple issues, Oklahoma’s Gov. Kevin Stitt has chosen inflammatory rhetoric and behavior as his approach.

Despite losing in court over the outrageous and illegal gaming compacts negotiated with a few smaller tribes, Stitt refuses to understand the legal standing held by sovereign tribal nations located in Oklahoma.