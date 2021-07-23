Letters to the Editor

Balance budget
If we don’t balance our budget soon, interest rates will start increasing and inflation will force the Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates.
For our money and republic to survive, responsible taxing and spending is needed now.
The 10 million federal retirees and workers who have an average income of over $130,000 a year have no incentive to be efficient.
They can retire as early as 50, and military at age 38.
They have no incentive to be responsible users of borrowed federal money.
Cost-of-living adjustments must be trimmed on incomes of above $30,000 a year and eliminated for those above $200,000 until the budget is balanced for at least three consecutive years.
President Bill Clinton and House Speaker Newt Gingrich balanced the budget for four years!
This would cost me some of my federal pensions, but the alternative is horrible.
Marshall D. Nelson, Owasso
McGirt issues
The U.S. Supreme Court opinion in McGirt v. Oklahoma begins thusly: “On the far end of the Trail of Tears was a promise.”
The court held that the Mvskoke reservation was never disestablished and noted that Oklahoma overstepped its authority in Indian Country by prosecuting Native Americans in state court.
For its part, Oklahoma argued unsuccessfully that Congress ended the Muscogee reservation during the allotment era; Congress intruded into the Muscogee’s promise of self-governance, including abolishing its tribal courts; historical practice and demographics are enough to prove disestablishment; and Congress never established a Muscogee reservation.
The court acknowledged the potential for cost and conflict around jurisdictional boundaries as a result of its ruling.
It observed that Oklahoma and its tribes have proven time and time again that they can work successfully together as partners.
Rather than working together as suggested to solve the complexities and multiple issues, Oklahoma’s Gov. Kevin Stitt has chosen inflammatory rhetoric and behavior as his approach.
Despite losing in court over the outrageous and illegal gaming compacts negotiated with a few smaller tribes, Stitt refuses to understand the legal standing held by sovereign tribal nations located in Oklahoma.
In a recent forum in Tulsa designed to promote fear and strife, Stitt said repeatedly that both sides must work together (“Stitt’s office blames ‘fringe activists’ for early end to McGirt forum; Native Americans in audience say governor should have expected criticism,” July 16).
After being chased off stage by Native American attendees, he called for the court to reverse its McGirt ruling.
Oklahomans know their chief executive cannot be relied upon to be truthful.
Samuel Alexander, Broken Arrow
Editor’s Note: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration recently filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the U.S. Interior Department’s decision to assume regulation of surface coal mining and reclamation within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation. The agency said its decision was based on McGirt. Part of the Stitt litigation is the assertion that the McGirt decision is wrong.
Pop-up variant
Vaccines are just part of the answer to the pandemic.
Vaccines are an important successful tool; however, COVID-19 continues to evolve variants to challenge the vaccines.
My wife played Bunco with 12 other fully vaccinated women last week. They did not use any tools to protect them except the vaccines.
Now six of the 13 tested positive for COVID-19. Four are waiting for test results.
Clearly, a variant can infect vaccinated people. This could be an unidentified variant.
We will never know when a new variant will pop up. I encourage everyone to use all of the infection prevention tools.
These include vaccines, masks, social distance and washing hands. Some may need to shelter at home.
Bill Duwe, Broken Arrow