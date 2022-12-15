Letters to the Editor

Uplift others

A touch can heal. A touch can hurt.

A voice can sooth and comfort. A voice can demand and berate.

A look can invite. A look can destroy.

Silence can calm the soul, … and it can kill.

A word, a simple glance, can let someone know they are loved. A word, a simple glance, can tell someone they aren’t.

Feelings can bring a smile to your face or tears to your eyes. You choose what message you want to send.

Memories evoke the good and the bad. You choose what memories you hold in your heart, letting go of those that hurt your soul.

Never underestimate the power of a touch, a look, a word. All have the potential to turn a life around. All have the potential to turn a life upside down.

You choose.

Lynn Endres, Tulsa

Do better

According to The Sentencing Project, 1 in 42 Black people are imprisoned in Oklahoma. Our state is tied at second for the highest imprisonment rate of African American people.

The mass incarceration of Black people is not new in the United States. Mass incarceration has been an issue after decades-old policies like the war on drugs, which targeted minority populations.

It is time for a change in Oklahoma. After seeing the data, many other states reformed those decade-old policies. Many lawmakers have noticed that imprisonment has not changed the crime and are leaning more toward reform.

Oklahoma should follow suit and scale back policies from the war on drugs era.

For example, some states stopped sentencing for low-level drug offenses and instead use drug intervention and resources. Other states are not arresting people for simple possession of marijuana.

Research shows that doing this will undo outdated policies and help decrease mass incarceration.

As a Tulsa transplant who is Black, the number in that rate of imprisoned Black residents scares me. I will not stay in this state for long if this number remains the same because it will not be safe for my family.

I feel as if I have a target on my back because of my skin color. Do better, Oklahoma!

India Lewis, Tulsa

The people

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was reelected to represent Georgia. He said in his victory speech, “After a hard-fought campaign, it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: ‘The people have spoken.’”

But who are “the people?” The answer to that question provides insight to the future of the democracy created by the U.S. Constitution.

The Republicans can’t compete with the Democrats. The two parties operate vastly different.

Republicans erroneously believe they can get the votes to win by identifying and supporting causes that benefit American families and businesses and by pointing out unethical action of the opposing party.

The Democrats have a different strategy that uses three groups: Elitists such as George Soros, Bill Gates and others not supporting U.S. democracy; communicators including the media, FBI, Department of Justice and many Democrats who distort or omit facts to fit a party narrative; and the gullible who were coached to restrict their exposure to opposing ideas.

The people have spoken, again, and it is the elitists of the Democratic Party.

George Jones, Claremore