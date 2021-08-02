Letters to the Editor

Olympic lessons
It has been about a week since the Olympics have begun, and I am astonished, again, by the level of the athletes participating.
Hearing the stories of how they got there:
The teenager while fleeing Syria pulled a boat safely to shore. The gymnast who made his way to the balance beam and tumbling mat despite a normally career ending injury.
Athletes bringing a medal to their state, country or ethnic group for the first time.
It’s just inspiring and makes me wonder: Where is my badminton set? Could we fit a ping pong table in the sunroom?
How do they get those huge horses to go through their paces in dressage while my dog excels only at holding down the living room couch?
Or maybe we could take more important lessons away from the Games.
Go through your day with a lighter step, maybe even a skip (but never the extra hop).
Think of your workmates as a team and see if you could reach goals easier.
Take the team mentality home and encourage friends and family members to reach their potential.
Challenge yourself and set a game plan to reach those goals.
Don’t use the current world/national/local/personal situation to set yourself up for failure.
Thank you, Olympic participants, for giving us a respite from our binge-watching summer plans.
Beth Wilson, Tulsa
Bike lunacy
In reference to the letter “Tulsa traffic lanes are a mess” (July 27) about the 11st Street bicycle lane, I second those thoughts.
We have taken a perfectly good four-lane arterial street and turned it into a two-lane mess.
I try to avoid it, but when I can’t, I have never seen a bicycle.
I’ll bet no studies were ever done on the number of bikes using the road, as the only criteria was how much federal funding such lunacy could obtain.
Andy Obrochta, Tulsa
GOP integrity
Regarding the letter “Republican leaders obstructing progress for Americans” (July 10), the writer asks what happened to the Republican Party.
My first understanding was the Democratic Party leaders were upset in 1964 when their own President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act, resulting in many Democrats from southern states fleeing the party in disgust and joining the Republican Party.
Political control of southern states soon went from Democratic to Republican; the national and state GOP leadership now being viewed by many as lacking in integrity.
The cause? With clear majorities in the South, many nominees used power, control and greed to further those agendas still today.
So now what?
Now the Republican Party has different factions, as Reuters reported, “The GOP has two factions, the Radicals, and the Rationales.”
After the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, many thousands of embarrassed GOP members started jumping ship and changing status as independent or not affiliated.
Without integrity in the GOP, the only course would be to resign. When the GOP rights itself, you can always return.
The NewRepublican.org party has already formed, and its mission is re-branding and re-inventing the GOP.
Keep in mind both parties have proven they are not the solution. Only when we have ranked choice primaries and final five voting will we get our republic back.
The state voters can enact those with a voter’s initiative.
Cecil Sterne, Cleveland
Bottom line
Hey, Sooner sport fans. Do you still think college sports are for student athletes?
Face it. Universities no longer have sports, they have businesses.
Those business enterprises have one interest: the bottom line.
Ann Sitz, Tulsa