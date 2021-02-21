Letters to the Editor

Attacks on police
I am a retired Tulsa Police Officer, having served the city for 27 years. I moved to Tulsa in 1984 to join the department.
The department required four years of college and were highly rated as a professional department.
In the past year or so, many of my police friends have chosen to go down the unproven conspiracy roads on many things.
That's fine. It's their right to ignore facts and evidence on their own time.
The major thing now is that many of the active and retired officers are bragging on Facebook about being a conspiracy follower and calling the Jan. 6 rioters in Washington D.C. at the U.S. Capitol "patriots."
These patriots attacked police officers, killing one by beating him to death. Another officer lost an eye; one lost three fingers; 140 officers were injured, and five civilians killed.
I am totally confused as to how my friends wearing police uniforms and taking an oath to protect people could be so callous and uncaring toward our fellow officers.
It takes hard work to get the trust of the people we work for. The Tulsa Police Department deserves better, as do the citizens of Tulsa.
I am not going to comment about our officers attending the rally.
I know from Facebook posts that I am clearly in the minority on this. But, I am old grizzled veteran and can handle rejection.
I am still proud to wear my uniform.
John Martin, Tulsa
Loud actions
I'm just wondering about effective leadership in Oklahoma.
I find it interesting that Gov. Kevin Stitt spent $2 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds, during a pandemic, on advertising to encourage people to vacation in our state.
Yet, he and his family just returned from a ski vacation in New Mexico ("Gov. Kevin Stitt, family are back in Oklahoma after New Mexico vacation during weather emergency," Feb. 15).
Actions do speak louder than words!
David Swain, Tulsa
Desire for power
Sen. Jim Inhofe said he could not vote to convict President Donald Trump because it is “beyond the capacity of the Senate to act.”
Who then can act?
Inhofe, Sen. James Lankford and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and what used to be the Republican Party have allowed ambition and desire for power to overtake principles and integrity.
Inhofe abdicated the balance of power as stated in our Constitution.
The executive and the legislative branches are no longer equal! This is how they all will be remembered.
Harry Willis, Sand Springs
Right vote
Thank you, Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, for protecting the U.S. Constitution.
May God bless the Tulsa World for printing the truth on its pages.
David Williams, Kingston
Be kind
In light of the recent tragic passing of the homeless man who unfortunately froze to death, I think we all need to remember to be kind during these difficult times ("Tulsa man succumbs to subfreezing temperatures," Feb. 11).
We may not be able to offer all the answers to homelessness with one act or idea, but we can remember to reach out to those in need during times of hardship.
A simple act of kindness could really help someone out in a big way, especially during challenging times.
Giving someone an extra coat or perhaps a spare blanket may even save their life. Reach out to those fellow Tulsans who will be tried the hardest during this unforgiving winter weather.
Many will be riding out these frigid temperatures in a summer tent with nothing but the clothes on their back, too afraid to reach out for help or unable to seek additional shelter for warmth.
Dustin Rhodes, Broken Arrow
Agree on facts
In a recent letter("Sen. James Lankford's passion is racial harmony," Feb. 9), the writer regrets that little attention has been paid to the Peter Navarro report in which election integrity issues are “jaw-droppingly detailed.”
Election integrity is one of the most important issues in our country.
I read this report to see what evidence exists for election fraud. All I found jaw-dropping was the report’s incredibly inflammatory and biased language.
I tried researching any evidence presented for the myriad accusations. It is presented only in the copious footnote internet links.
Most of the links I found are legal filings in many of President Donald Trump’s lawsuits. These filings also presented no evidence, only allegations.
The state and federal judges who looked at the evidence in these cases rejected or ruled against 61 out of 62 cases.
I conclude that the Navarro report proves nothing other than the strong but erroneous belief of many, that the election was stolen.
I encourage everyone to fact check and look beyond news sources that only reinforce their own beliefs.
I’ve found the adfontesmedia.com website’s charting of media sources based on reliability and bias to be helpful. Consider consulting sources at the top of the chart.
The Associated Press is one of the most reliable and unbiased and is the source of many Tulsa World national articles.
Healing of the division in our country will not be possible until we try to understand the reasoning of those with whom we disagree.
But first we must agree on what the facts are.
Kenneth Setter, M.D., Tulsa
No insurrection
Really, are the Tulsa World, its editorials and some of the letter writers so obtuse as to forget the history of the late 60s and early 70s (oh, that's right, some want to do away with history).
What happened in Washington, D.C., was not an insurrection; it was a group of people out of control in a mob setting.
The riots of other groups during the long summer of 2020 were more organized and much more destructive than the Jan. 6 incident.
Congress is full of lawyers, and they should know the definition of riots, insurrections, assaults on democracy, impeachment, traitors and certainly the Constitution. News editors should know too, for that matter.
Our representative democracy has withstood greater trials than these, as so should we.
Gary Flinchum, Tulsa
Casino actions
Thanks to our casinos for closing during the snowstorms so more electricity would be available to individual households.
Also, thank you for paying employees during these closings. The tribes put people above profits, which is wonderful.
I hope this example will be followed by their white counterparts. Thanks again.
Kay Brown, Tulsa