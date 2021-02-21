Letters to the Editor

I read this report to see what evidence exists for election fraud. All I found jaw-dropping was the report’s incredibly inflammatory and biased language.

I tried researching any evidence presented for the myriad accusations. It is presented only in the copious footnote internet links.

Most of the links I found are legal filings in many of President Donald Trump’s lawsuits. These filings also presented no evidence, only allegations.

The state and federal judges who looked at the evidence in these cases rejected or ruled against 61 out of 62 cases.

I conclude that the Navarro report proves nothing other than the strong but erroneous belief of many, that the election was stolen.

I encourage everyone to fact check and look beyond news sources that only reinforce their own beliefs.

I’ve found the adfontesmedia.com website’s charting of media sources based on reliability and bias to be helpful. Consider consulting sources at the top of the chart.

The Associated Press is one of the most reliable and unbiased and is the source of many Tulsa World national articles.