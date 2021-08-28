Letters to the Editor

Scott Alan, Tulsa

Editor's Note: The U.S. military presence in South Korea is part of the Status of Forces Agreement originally forged in 1966, a treaty of collective self-defense in the Pacific region. U.S. troops in Germany are part of a NATO agreement with European allies.

Misinformation

I just read the article about Sen. James Lankford's campaign kick-off at the University of Tulsa and am stunned that Lankford still says some people wonder about the 2020 election.

We know from Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, that it was the safest, most secure election in history.

So Lankford is feeding his base.

Also letting former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo say that the Taliban were afraid of Trump so an evacuation would have gone smoother ignores the secret financial deal the Trump administration made with the Taliban. If they hadn't, the Afghan forces and president would not have just walked away.

President Joe Biden is right that if they won't fight for their own country why should we lose more of our young men and women to help them.