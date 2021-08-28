Letters to the Editor

Hydrogen history
The letter "Hydrogen danger" (Aug. 21) makes good points. There are other aspects of possible historical interest.
The Saturn rocket used in the Apollo moon program in the 1960s was fueled by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.
The Apollo command module was served by hydrogen-oxygen fuel cells for electricity.
Hydrogen-powered aircraft designs were investigated in the 1960s. Hydrogen gas without impurities burns with invisible flames.
Surplus windmill electricity can be used in electrolysis to produce hydrogen from water instead of reforming hydrocarbon fossil fuels.
Hydrogen vehicles are available now, but supporting infrastructure is limited.
The high humidity we find uncomfortable is an indication of the presence of water vapor in the atmosphere, which is probably beyond our ability to influence.
John Melaugh, Tulsa
Providing security
Relevant key facts were unfortunately missed with the Tulsa World's recent Afghanistan editorial ("A disgraceful exit from Afghanistan," Aug. 20).
It seems odd to call Afghanistan a “hydra snake" when the last two U.S. fatalities occurred over 1.5 years ago nor when the mission at the time of withdrawal involved only 2,500 troops.
There are currently more U.S. military in Djibouti (3,000), Spain (3,000), Bahrain (5,000) and Kuwait (13,000).
Twenty years is a “never-ending” war? We entered Germany in 1944 (35,000 troops remain) and Korea 70 years ago (30,000 troops remain).
The U.S. was not a conquering force in Afghanistan; we provided security and safety.
Literacy among Afghans doubled since the 2001 U.S. arrival. Infant mortality fell by half. Access to electricity, once available to fewer than 25% of Afghans, is now available to almost everyone.
Prior to the U.S. arrival, there were just 900,000 children attending school, all boys.
Earlier this year, that number had reached more than 9.5 million, with 39% female enrollment.
All this was sustained in recent years, and the Taliban was held back with just 2,500 U.S. troops to provide intelligence, logistics and air support.
As Timothy Kane of the Hoover Institute and former intelligence officer says, "Once American credibility had been established, the marginal cost of staying the course was minimal.”
Scott Alan, Tulsa
Editor's Note: The U.S. military presence in South Korea is part of the Status of Forces Agreement originally forged in 1966, a treaty of collective self-defense in the Pacific region. U.S. troops in Germany are part of a NATO agreement with European allies.
Misinformation
I just read the article about Sen. James Lankford's campaign kick-off at the University of Tulsa and am stunned that Lankford still says some people wonder about the 2020 election.
We know from Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, that it was the safest, most secure election in history.
So Lankford is feeding his base.
Also letting former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo say that the Taliban were afraid of Trump so an evacuation would have gone smoother ignores the secret financial deal the Trump administration made with the Taliban. If they hadn't, the Afghan forces and president would not have just walked away.
President Joe Biden is right that if they won't fight for their own country why should we lose more of our young men and women to help them.
Living in a world of misinformation coming from the Republican Party makes me question how far the lies will go and how many more people will keep buying them instead of thinking and researching the claims.
Pat Ford, Tulsa
Having choices
Recently, I have heard several of the anti-masker and anti-vaxxers claim it is their choice what to do to their body and that no one can tell them what to do with their health, even if it might save someone else’s life.
Well then, perhaps they should quit telling women they have no choice on what to do to their bodies.
You are either for choice or against it. You cannot have it both ways.
Sandy Dial, Tulsa