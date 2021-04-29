Letters to the Editor

Pascal’s wager
In allowing the mask mandate to expire on Friday, the Tulsa City Council is making a very foolish decision.
Were it to remember Pascal’s wager, the Council just might be willing to change its mind.
By Blaise Pascal’s time in the 17th century, the existence of God was coming into serious question. Rather than claim knowledge he did not have, Pascal made the following pragmatic appeal:
If we live our life as if God does exist and later find out that we were wrong, all we have lost are some fleeting earthy pleasures. But if we live our life as if God does not exist and later find out that we were wrong, we could be spending eternity in hell.
Is it too much of a stretch to apply Pascal’s logic to the mask mandate?
Were the Council to extend the mask mandate but later arguably find that no extension had been needed, all Tulsa will have lost is some inconvenience that later seemed unnecessary.
But if the Council persists in refusing to extend the mandate and a surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths thereby ensues, the Council by its failure to act will have caused preventable tragic harm.
The Council should remember Pascal’s wager. The Council should extend the mask mandate.
It’s a no-brainer.
William G. Hollingsworth, Tulsa
Support immigrants
This country has always welcomed immigrants, and it has made us stronger.
It is very disheartening in today’s climate of anti-immigration to see people spread so much hatred toward those who dare to travel to America.
Some of these immigrants do so at the very real threat of their own death just to live a life free of harm to themselves and/or family. They want to be able to provide the basic needs for their families that most Americans take for granted.
Just ask yourself: If the shoe were on the other foot, wouldn’t you, too, wish to live and seek out a better life?
Many immigrants played an important role this past year during the pandemic, and our country was better off because of their hard work and dedication.
As a country, immigrants are essential to our survival. Please stop trying to make all of them out to be bad people!
They played a huge role in our food supply, health care and so many other areas that affected our everyday lives.
Congress needs to provide a pathway for their citizenship because they have earned it. We have benefited from them.
Debbie Vance,
Broken Arrow
Thorpe museum
I enjoyed the April 25 article about Jim Thorpe (“Congressional delegation remembers Jim Thorpe”).
However, I was disappointed that it did not mention the Jim Thorpe Museum in his home in Yale.
Further, it made no mention of the Oklahoma highway bearing his name. The article did contain many informative facts about the gifted athlete.
James E. Tate, Tulsa
Limbo winner
I am now 72 years old and remember a dance craze the was popular in the late 1950s called the limbo.
The objective of the dance was to slither and slide below a horizontal bar. Each time successfully done, the bar was lowered.
This was done until someone become the limbo winner for the evening. There was a limit to how far a human being could go of course.
Not so in politics.
Recent comments from a Broken Arrow state senator show there is no limit to how low it is possible to go in politics (“BA senator implies that VP Kamala Harris slept her way into politics,” April 26).
I ask the good people of Broken Arrow: Is this the type of person you want representing you in the state Senate?
Edward Guess, Tulsa
Better headline
It’s unbelievable the Tulsa World would post a front-page story on April 24 under the headline “137 Catch Covid-19 following vaccination.”
What do editors think the immediate response will be among those remaining Oklahomans not vaccinated and/or questioning vaccination?
I could see many Oklahomans using this to justify not getting the vaccine.
It’s a classic example of the media distorting the facts just to grab people’s attention.
Well, do the numbers. Just over 50% of Oklahomans have been vaccinated with at least one dose. So, if 137 Oklahomans (out of 1.9 million one dose vaccinated) caught COVID, that’s only 0.007% of our population.
The headline should have read “COVID vaccine still incredibly effective. Go get vaccinated.”
William Dudney, M.D., Tulsa