The sports column from Tulsa World writer Bill Haisten “Agreeing with Cedar Ridge on having said yes to LIV golf” is disheartening and disgusting.

It states the argument: “Only a monster would condone the human-rights violations alleged to have occurred within the borders of Saudi Arabia, but the good people of Cedar Ridge have no direct ability to change that.”

In using the word “alleged,” really? Every international human rights organization has determined these abuses to be happening.

Then, sadly, the column argues that it’s “great business-and-exposure play for Cedar Ridge.” I suppose that means since we can’t directly influence Saudi Arabia, we might as well do what benefits us. That’s the excuse?

In making the case that a lot of countries have “bad guys,” it appears a justification that since everyone does something, we can too. That doesn’t even work for 6-year-olds.

This kind of sports-washing is how the “bad guys” increase their influence, making the world a poorer place.

All horrific events in history are ended when people decide to do something — to build momentum and movements — against evil. Bad guys are defeated when each person decides to make a stand.

Am I making too big a deal of this? Does this really make a difference in the world?

Maybe it doesn’t in the world. But, maybe it does in our individual communities where we have to live with our own decisions and have difficulty ignoring our moral compass.

Kim Reeve, Owasso

Love prevails

When we started building Tulsa CARES’ Red Ribbon committee, we knew we wanted a committee that looked like the clients the agency serves and our generous partners who support the mission.

Representation matters. Now, more than ever, the community needed to see themselves in those who would execute the final plan.

The disco ball was selected for its reflection of light. That plan included raising enough money that honored those who came before us: the stakeholders who spent decades building something that garners the credibility, trust and love that Tulsa CARES began with some 30 years ago.

That number needed to pull into light the thousands of Oklahomans who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. That number needed to consider the dreams of the families who lost loved ones who never lived out their full potential.

You see, they were future presidents and designers, teachers and chief executives, Olympians and torchbearers.

We smashed through records: more tables than ever before (68), more attendees than ever before (653), and yes, more money than ever before, ($1.2 million).

The message was clear: from Banana Republic employee to billionaire; from Miss USA to drag queen; from trans to those who are questioning, this night was about appreciating our differences.

We're all created equal, but we’re definitely not the same … hello Red Ribbon! In the end, hate accomplishes nothing; love always prevails.

As Desmond Tutu said, “We’re created different to know our need for one another.”

Ryan Jude Tanner and Jay Krottinger, Tulsa

Editor’s Note: Tanner and Krottinger were co-chairs of the 26th annual Red Ribbon Gala held on April 22.

Rural permitting reform

Many of the decisions made in Washington feel like they were made by those living in a D.C. bubble, often disregarding input from those of us living outside of major metropolitan areas. At the Oklahoma Rural Association, our job is to be the voice for these individuals and businesses who want to live and conduct business in the rural parts of our great state.

When it comes to permitting reform, we have our work cut out for us.

Federal permitting reform is a complex and complicated process, placing a tremendous burden of red tape on those wanting to do business — particularly in rural areas.

In fact, many of these companies often seek other options once faced with the lengthy permitting process that can create major delays for critical projects that invest in our rural areas and boost economic growth.

Our efforts are complemented with the work of U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin and his work to champion federal permitting reform in Washington.

Mullin has proved time and time again that commonsense reforms to this process will increase transparency, keep projects on an attainable timeline and — most importantly — keep business investing in rural America.

John Collison, Edmond

Editor’s Note: John Collison is a board member of the Oklahoma Rural Association.

Legislating morality

When tolerance and acceptance is no longer practiced, we will surely become a state and country on the way to ruin.

Please tell me why just because some citizens oppose an idea, a lifestyle, someone who dares to think differently, or a new concept, theirs is the only voice that is heard.

Our nation and state were founded by individuals who dared to oppose the mandates and norms of a society. Why have we abandoned those founding fathers’ ideals?

Oklahoma Educational Television Authority and the Public Broadcasting System are under attack by closed-minded individuals who think any thought other than their own is vile and needs to be eliminated.

Wouldn’t it make more sense to not tune in to networks and programs they find offensive? How hard is it to monitor what your child reads from the library rather than ban books that others may want to read? Why force the values of a few on the values of the many?

Never forget recent history when burning books and sending a whole race of people to be exterminated in concentration camps was acceptable.

Please don’t push our country and state to that brink by banning books and ceasing to fund educational networks like OETA. We citizens of this state and country need to step up and take responsibility for our own actions and needs rather than asking the government to mandate individual choices.

Stop legislating morality. Teach it at home.

Deborah Ihrig, Bristow

Such a pity

Gov. Kevin Stitt says his veto for Oklahoma Educational Television Authority funding is due to its promotion of “indoctrination” contrary to conservative values.

Apparently he thinks shows like “Nature,” “Nova” and “Frontline” don’t deserve support from Oklahomans. No wonder he cannot get industries to move to poor, old Oklahoma!

Such a pity to have such backward governance.

William Potter, Tulsa

State conflict

It’s clear our governor, Legislature and state superintendent are in deep conflict with residents and each other.

First, there is State Superintendent Ryan Walters and his state Board of Education’s quest to root out diversity, equity and inclusion.

Walters claims that our public schools “seek to divide, exclude and indoctrinate.”

Then, there is Gov. Kevin Stitt, who vetoed 20 Senate bills in a day out of retaliation, and the Senate responded by refusing to confirm two of his cabinet secretaries.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat says that the Senate will “stand up to bullies.”

Then, most shocking, Stitt wants to eliminate Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, our educational TV channel!

Stitt says, “I don’t think Oklahomans want to use their tax dollars to indoctrinate kids.” My wife and I watch OETA every day and contribute our money.

OETA is essential to our citizenship and to our children’s knowledge about our world. We are very worried about the direction our state government is taking.

W.B. Moorer, Tulsa