Letters to the Editor

The actions of Broken Arrow City Councilor Christi Gillespie are irresponsible and contrary to the abundant evidence regarding the transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The council’s failure to recommend and urge the use of masks in public is indicative of the council’s lack of leadership.
It is regrettable that an elected official in our city feels the need to use air quotes to denominate the terms facts and science. Neither is a matter of opinion.
Tulsa and state health departments have published data that show that cities with a mask mandate saw per capita cases rise at one-third the rate of cities without a mask mandate.
We’ve heard the assertions that mask mandates infringe on individual freedom (what about my freedom to not be infected by you?), and that they are not enforceable.
Whether you agree or not with those narratives, I would expect the mayor and city council to have the common sense to recommend mask usage to support the heroic public health efforts of our front-line responders and health care facilities.
Owasso and Sand Springs municipalities have issued mask recommendations and ordinances — unanimously in Sand Springs. By contrast, Broken Arrow elected officials continue to endanger our public health and health care facilities.
In addition, the lack of a mask recommendation will damage local Broken Arrow businesses in the holiday season.
I cannot continue to shop in Broken Arrow as COVID-19 infections continue to rise without check.
Andrea Hughes,
Broken Arrow
Socialism
These days many Republicans think that Democrats are socialists. In fact, they have warned that President-elect Joe Biden would turn the country into a socialist state once he takes office.
Socialism is often characterized as programs paid for through government revenues, mostly taxes. It’s also called socialism when the government imposes laws and regulations on the private sector that negatively affect their productivity and profitability.
Socialist programs often work as a catalyst for economic growth. One of the most successful of these came in 1944: the GI Bill of Rights. It provided veterans with paid tuition and living expenses for college or vocational/technical school, low-cost mortgages and low-interest loans among other benefits.
As a result, the U.S. economy after the war and throughout the 1950s and beyond became the fastest growing and most expansive in history.
This country is replete with socialist programs.
If you’ve ever traveled on public streets, roads, highways; received Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps or unemployment benefits; attended public schools or colleges; used public transit; enjoyed public parks and playgrounds; had police and fire protection and emergency medical aid with 911 service available, then you are a beneficiary of socialism.
And, by definition, the Department of Defense and Homeland Security are also socialist institutions.
So, those who want to defund or minimize socialism must then decide which programs would be affected.
They will then need to tell President Biden and the American people.
Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa
Powerful story
The Nov. 22 article “Frontline workers ‘feel like we’ve failed’” was very well written.
If for any reason members of our community have been lax in consistently using the three “Ws” during this pandemic, I would hope they would read this!
I was touched by the point of view of the frontline health care workers whose perspectives on the magnitude of COVID-19 is unique and deeply concerning.
We are in the holiday season, and it is my hope that more of us would think about these precious caregivers on the frontline of this epidemic before we act selfishly by not protecting ourselves and others.
May we show our concern for others during critical health crisis. Choose to pay attention to the safety of others and to ourselves.
When the crisis is past us, we can enjoy our individual freedoms every day.
Sally Jones, Sand Springs
BA fallout
Since the city of Broken Arrow cannot bring itself to encourage mask use (much less mandate it), I no longer will shop in or do any business with Broken Arrow businesses.
Matthew Livingood, Tulsa
