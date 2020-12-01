Letters to the Editor

Public health

The actions of Broken Arrow City Councilor Christi Gillespie are irresponsible and contrary to the abundant evidence regarding the transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The council’s failure to recommend and urge the use of masks in public is indicative of the council’s lack of leadership.

It is regrettable that an elected official in our city feels the need to use air quotes to denominate the terms facts and science. Neither is a matter of opinion.

Tulsa and state health departments have published data that show that cities with a mask mandate saw per capita cases rise at one-third the rate of cities without a mask mandate.

We’ve heard the assertions that mask mandates infringe on individual freedom (what about my freedom to not be infected by you?), and that they are not enforceable.

Whether you agree or not with those narratives, I would expect the mayor and city council to have the common sense to recommend mask usage to support the heroic public health efforts of our front-line responders and health care facilities.