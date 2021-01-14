Letters to the Editor

White privilege
We should all ask questions about why domestic terrorists were allowed to enter Congress and attempt to overthrow our democracy while doing the bidding of our morally bankrupt president.
Any other group would have been shot on sight as it entered the building.
Why were these terrorists treated with kid gloves by security? Were the officers told to stand back?
Can you imagine the outcome had this group been representing any other political view?
Surely, there would have been bloodshed had they group included Black Lives Matter supporters.
We witnessed white privilege at its worst when no action was taken to protect our democracy.
Trump is trying to burn our country down on the way out. This is truly a bonfire of insanity.
JoAnne Goin, Tulsa
Be respectful
No matter what your political view about the insurgent attack on the Capitol, four people died.
We need to respect their passings and offer compassion for their grieving families.
Cathy J. Hunter,
Broken Arrow
Reap whirlwind
Here are words for Sen. James Lankford and his cronies to reflect on.
“For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind...”
No amount of backpedaling after the riots can erase what they said and did beforehand.
James Oakley, Tulsa
Media blamed
America is experiencing the agonizing conclusion of the modern-day version of water torture, and President Donald Trump is the victim.
He was restrained as president. The media has clearly been dripping a nonstop, negative barrage on him every day.
The media is shameless. The job description “journalism” is replaced with “Get Trump.” Trump’s base watched him stand up to the Russia lie, impeachment and a 93% negative press.
It seemed Trump was winning. But in the end, the combination of the media, the deep state, Silicon Valley and the Democrats won.
It was what the media didn’t say that caused its Trump torture to become terminal.
The media buried the facts of Hunter Biden’s alleged recovered laptop, and Joe Biden’s alleged involvement with China that enabled Biden to become our president.
An ill-informed electorate elected Biden.
Biden’s election was the final drip of the water torture.
The torture became terminal for Trump, his legacy and sadly America
George Jones, Tulsa
God almighty
Several senators complained that they had thousands of angry constituents pushing them to object to the Electoral College.
Their complaint was that the election was rigged, and we should have a 10- day commission to look into the election results.
That’s been done by the courts and the contested states, debunked by all of the Republican election officials put in charge of verifying those results. Some of the judges were appointed by President Donald Trump.
Georgia officials counted three times with the same results. I think God almighty could come down from heaven, announce Joe Biden the winner and those same angry constituents still believe the election was rigged.
We could have a 100-day commission recount and that would not change one person’s mind about who won.
Karl Smith, Tulsa
World watching
Just when one thought things couldn’t get worse, they did. Observing the mob storming our Capitol brings chills to every inch of a person’s being.
Many helped cause this situation in our country, but the Republican Party bears the major responsibility.
When President Donald Trump won the election in 2016 there was an orderly transition.
When Joe Biden won by a large majority, and 88 judges rejected claims of fraud, Trump primed the pump for the actions taken by those who reject the truth.
We are being watched by the world; will we remain a shining beacon for all those who are oppressed or sink to a level of distrust and division that will tear our republic apart?
Sheila Ernissee, Tulsa
Truth
The easiest way to resolve all the chaos and utter confusion in our country is to simply tell the truth.
Lies abound everywhere and are even supported by our state representatives.
The deplorable riot, insurrection and seditious acts at the U.S. Capitol could have been prevented if only most of our elected leaders had the intestinal fortitude to embrace the truth.
Simply put, there is zero evidence to support widespread fraud or to imply the election was stolen.
If people like Sen. James Lankford and Reps. Markwayne Mullins, Kevin Hern, Tom Cole and Stephanie Bice have proof to overturn the decision of many courts, state electors, the U.S. Justice Department and others, then they should present that evidence or shut up and resign.
They all have blood on their hands. They weren’t honest with us.
John Brown, Jr., Tulsa