Letters to the Editor

Just when one thought things couldn’t get worse, they did. Observing the mob storming our Capitol brings chills to every inch of a person’s being.

Many helped cause this situation in our country, but the Republican Party bears the major responsibility.

When President Donald Trump won the election in 2016 there was an orderly transition.

When Joe Biden won by a large majority, and 88 judges rejected claims of fraud, Trump primed the pump for the actions taken by those who reject the truth.

We are being watched by the world; will we remain a shining beacon for all those who are oppressed or sink to a level of distrust and division that will tear our republic apart?

Sheila Ernissee, Tulsa

Truth

The easiest way to resolve all the chaos and utter confusion in our country is to simply tell the truth.

Lies abound everywhere and are even supported by our state representatives.

The deplorable riot, insurrection and seditious acts at the U.S. Capitol could have been prevented if only most of our elected leaders had the intestinal fortitude to embrace the truth.