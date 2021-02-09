Letters to the Editor

Racial harmony
U.S. Sen. James Lankford might not walk on water, but he floats higher than anyone I know.
On Jan. 6, he sought to delay certification of the presidential election, then gave up when violence disrupted the Capitol. Both times Lankford acted correctly in the country’s best interests.
Some conservatives say Lankford caved. The delay would have allowed the investigation we crave into the election integrity issues jaw-droppingly detailed by former White House official Peter Navarro.
His report can be freely downloaded. Yet The Associated Press and over 8,000 U.S. print media refuse to notice it, a Tulsa Library database shows.
Apparently, the AP defines “baseless claim” as one supported by hundreds of sworn affidavits from eyewitnesses and overwhelmingly confirmed by numerous statistical analyses.
Meanwhile, Lankford caught flak from some Black Oklahomans.
They misconstrued his integrity concerns as an attempt to disenfranchise Black voters. Absurd!
His proven passion is racial harmony. Some critics even proposed expelling Lankford from a commission whose stature and relevance are immeasurably elevated by his membership.
Another politician might have walked away. True statesman and committed servant-leader that he is, though, Lankford patiently abided the criticism.
He humbly offered an apology he didn’t owe to advance the racial healing that Lankford advocates in every speech and countless actions.
Scott Pendleton, Tulsa
Abortion science
“Science will always be at the forefront of my administration,” Joe Biden announced last month. A Feb. 1 column by Editorial Editor Wayne Greene notes this focus (“The uses and limits of science”).
Following the science, however, will apparently be very selective in the new administration.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, “America’s doctor,” is a close Biden adviser. Tragically, this respected physician, the public face of the coronavirus effort, became, on the second day of the Biden presidency, the public face of the new administration’s drive to promote abortion around the world.
“President Biden will be revoking the Mexico City Policy … It will be our policy to support women’s and girls’ … reproductive rights in the United States, as well as globally,” Fauci told the World Health Organization.
From “America’s doctor” to a flack for the international abortion industry, from saving lives to taking lives — a tragic fall from grace.
There are an estimated 50 million unborn babies killed by abortion around the globe each year.
International Planned Parenthood and the United Nations Population Fund have made a top priority of increasing that staggering death toll and undermining the pro-life laws of nations with strong cultural and religious reverence for the sanctity of human life.
The new administration might consider requiring a scientific impact statement before announcing new policies. They would learn that the human being most directly affected by abortion is the baby living peacefully in the mother’s womb.
Evidently, the new administration’s list of approved sciences does not include biology, fetology or embryology.
Tony Lauinger, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Tony Lauinger is the state chairman of Oklahomans for Life.
Forced births
I was almost 24 when I had my son. That was a life-changing experience for me and his father.
We were married, but it wasn’t the best timing for us. He was in medical school, and I was in college.
But, we had a support system and enough money to care for ourselves and the baby.
Our experience would have been very different if we hadn’t had such a support system.
What I know for sure is that this very personal life decision would not have been made better if the state decided it for us.
No one can know another human being’s life circumstances well enough to intervene in the most important decision of her life.
Choosing to bring a potential life into the world is the greatest act of generosity any woman can make.
She is choosing to share her body and possibly her life with a potential life, a choice only she should have the right to make.
No one is forced to perform any other life-giving act of generosity, such as giving a kidney, sharing a liver, etc.
Legislative efforts to control this choice of generosity is a crime against humanity, as is any other form of slavery.
State control/ownership of women’s bodies is slavery, not equality.
God and the Bible have been used to justify enslaving other human beings, and they are being used today to justify enslaving women.
We should all fight against forced birth control and forced birthing, both are equally criminal!
Barbara Bannon, Tulsa