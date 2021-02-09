Letters to the Editor

But, we had a support system and enough money to care for ourselves and the baby.

Our experience would have been very different if we hadn’t had such a support system.

What I know for sure is that this very personal life decision would not have been made better if the state decided it for us.

No one can know another human being’s life circumstances well enough to intervene in the most important decision of her life.

Choosing to bring a potential life into the world is the greatest act of generosity any woman can make.

She is choosing to share her body and possibly her life with a potential life, a choice only she should have the right to make.

No one is forced to perform any other life-giving act of generosity, such as giving a kidney, sharing a liver, etc.

Legislative efforts to control this choice of generosity is a crime against humanity, as is any other form of slavery.

State control/ownership of women’s bodies is slavery, not equality.

God and the Bible have been used to justify enslaving other human beings, and they are being used today to justify enslaving women.