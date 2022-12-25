Letters to the Editor

Pass Afghan act

I am an attorney and a legal fellow at the University of Tulsa legal clinic. The TU legal clinic provides pro bono legal services and know-your-rights educational events for those in our community who need them, including our new immigrant neighbors.

TU's Project 850 Fellowship was created in response to the state's and resettlement agencies' announcement that we would be welcoming 850 Afghan evacuees to our city, all of whom urgently needed help with their immigration status.

This year I have spent most days listening to personal accounts of the trauma these brave people endured during the evacuation, in addition to the previous inter-generational traumas of living in a persistently war-torn country.

Now, most are in immigration legal limbo, many of them separated from their spouses and children, culturally isolated and without the purpose of their previous professions.

The pending Afghan Adjustment Act would not fix all of those problems, but it would at least allow these folks to heal more quickly; to feel secure in resettling their lives and begin reunifying with their families.

Additionally, the Afghan Adjustment Act would relieve our overburdened immigration system from processing thousands of asylum and Special Immigrant Visa applications.

It would show the world that America does not abandon its friends and allies. And it would require additional security vetting that would occur more quickly as evacuees are incentivized by the prospect of green cards.

Please urge your representatives to support the Afghans who supported us and pass the Afghan Adjustment Act.

Matthew Flynn, Tulsa

Understand root causes

I read that CRSOK is fundraising for its YES program to get a bigger facility ("Crisis center aims to fill mental health care gap for youths in Tulsa," Dec. 16). I think the resources are misallocated.

It needs to raise money for more workers and professionals, not more client space.

When it comes to mental health in Oklahoma and nationally, the resources are not being properly allocated. They are in the ballpark but are still not attacking the problem efficiently. This includes how the homeless situation is attributed to mostly evictions instead of people's inability to have a job.

Our leaders aren't really understanding the problems. They go off half cocked, just going through the motions and fooling themselves and the public by misdiagnosing the problems with ineffective solutions.

Eddie Santana, Tulsa

Wanting rationality

A recent letter questions who “the people” are that spoke in the Georgia senatorial election ("The people have spoken," Dec. 15).

The writer implies that the Republican Party could not win even though its policies are beneficial and ethical. The writer divides members of the Democratic Party into three groups: elitists, communicators and the "gullible" who won't hear "opposing ideas." Without evidence, the writer blames elitists.

Beyond insulting the intelligence of 1.8 million Georgia voters, this personifies our current electoral situation. Some Republicans seem beyond understanding that their ideas are opposed through thoughtful evaluation by voters of all persuasion.

The extreme wings of both parties, conservatives and progressives, are blind to the simple fact that "the people” want rationality and moderation — the very basis of the Constitution and the reason this country’s political structure has survived and thrived. It has absolutely nothing to do with supposedly misguided elitist leaders or alleged election perfidy, and everything to do with the peoples’ free choice.

I write not in defense of the Democratic Party, far from it, but in opposition to zealous and myopic policies that have no place in our real world.

Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa

Haloes crossed

From G.K. Chesterton's "Everlasting Man": "We must either leave Christ out of Christmas, or Christmas out of Christ, or we must admit, if only as we admit it in an old picture, that those holy heads are too near together for the haloes not to mingle and cross."

The sad truth is that even after that unique infant grew into the mature man, "the true Light … was in the world, … and the world did not know Him. He came to His own, and those who were His own did not receive Him."

John Schwane, Broken Arrow

Educate yourself

Oklahoma incarcerates women almost two and a half times more than the rest of the country and had been ranked No. 1 in the U.S. female incarceration rate for 29 years.

There are many circumstances that can cause a woman to enter into the criminal justice system including poverty, trauma, substance abuse, gender-based discrimination, mental and physical illness and racial discrimination. As a woman and Oklahoman, it is disheartening to see consistently high rates of female incarceration and a lack of advocacy and funding for programs focusing on prevention, intervention and reentry.

I am encouraging Oklahomans to educate themselves on policies to fund these potential programs, volunteer with current preventative programs and support our young girls and women.

Dannielle Ray, Broken Arrow

Don't break laws

A letter on Dec. 15, "Do better," argues that Oklahoma’s drug laws and sentencing are too severe and are part of the reason 1 in 42 Black Oklahomans are in prison.

The writer suggests removing or reducing the punishment for these crimes as the solution. I have a simpler solution to consider. Stop doing those activities that result in jail time.

The laws are race neutral. Can we agree that those imprisoned have broken the law? Black Oklahomans should feel as safe as I do; not because of my skin color, but because I will not become involved in illegal drugs.

Bruce Dieterlen, Bixby

LIV Golf image

The Tulsa World stories about the LIV Golf tournament, which will take place at Cedar Ridge Country Club, explain how some critics believe the LIV Golf venture is an attempt by the Saudi Arabian government to improve its image.

Reporting indicates some players have received contracts in excess of $100 million, and that the LIV tour is funded by a Saudi Arabian investment fund which is worth $600 billion. I suggest the Saudis provide food, medical supplies and shelter for the starving and sick children and adults in Somalia and Ethiopia. We see that suffering regularity in the news.

Helping these under-served people, and other suffering populations in Africa and the Middle East, would do a lot in regard to improving Saudi Arabia’s image.

Forrest Miller, Tulsa