Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 loss
We are heartbroken. COVID-19 has visited our family and taken a loved one away. Another was hospitalized.
To the anti-maskers, and you know who you are, if you believe this is a hoax or fake news, I can say with certainty, it is painfully real.
So, you think wearing a mask is uncomfortable? Or, your rights are being violated?
Show me where it says that there is a right to possibly spread this sickness without care for your fellow man.
They say that a vaccine is coming. It won’t be soon. And, how do we know it will stop or even slow down the pandemic?
Most polls say that a great percentage of people won’t even take it.
There might never be a return to what we knew as normal.
The best defense is wear that mask! Please.
Suzanne Rausch, Tulsa
Embarrassment
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s firing of State Board of Education member Kurt Bollenbach and nomination of Melissa Crabtree to replace him is an embarrassment.
This firing suggests that having a well-rounded, thoughtful state board, which allows for dissenting opinions, is not desired or respected by our governor.
Bollenbach’s firing appears, in part, to be based on his courageous support of the wearing of masks in public schools.
Our governor has been unwilling to mandate the wearing of masks in schools or across the state, despite overwhelming scientific evidence that it saves lives.
Additionally, Bollenbach’s firing appears to be in retaliation for backing an effort to recover $11 million in public funds from a state charter school.
His effort was based on a state audit suggesting blatant misuse of our Oklahoma tax dollars to support a California charter school. Bollenbach’s advocacy to recover these funds on behalf of Oklahoma’s school children should be applauded.
Bollenbach supported a delay in approval of some private schools to begin accepting state-funded Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarships for disabled and foster students. His effort to delay was to ensure these schools meet state and federal antidiscrimination policies.
His support of this delay was prudent. By firing Bollenbach, it appears our governor does not agree.
Bollenbach should be thanked and commended for his principled, unwavering support of Oklahoma’s public school children.
His sensible and thoughtful voice will be missed on the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
Deborah Wolin,
Broken Arrow
Editor’s Note: Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinded the nomination of Melissa Crabtree at her request.
Education cuts
Oklahomans should be embarrassed by the amount of money our state spends on education.
According to the Oklahoma Policy Institute (OKpolicy.org), since 2005 when the Legislature approved tax cuts for all Oklahomans earning more than $21,000, it has cost Oklahoma over $1 billion in taxable revenue for core services.
Education alone has lost an estimated $350 million.
Without better funding, our schools will continue to lose teachers, teacher aides, librarians, counselors and other staff.
I work as a social worker for the state, and I see how the lack of funding affects my clients. Additionally, I am a father who is concerned about the state of public schools for my child.
No changes will happen until there is an increase in revenue for education.
The Legislature must change the tax code and allocate the new money toward our students and schools.
Every legislator who won his or her race on Nov. 3 campaigned on fixing the education problem. Unless they take action and tackle this issue with a real solution, our education system will remain the worst in the region.
Additionally, Gov. Kevin Stitt promised Oklahoma would become a Top Ten state.
According to U.S. News and World Report, Oklahoma ranks 43rd in preK-12 education.
It’s time for our elected officials to fulfill their promises and make positive changes to our education system. We must hold them accountable.
Jake Scott, Tulsa
Leader needed
Even though we have lost more Oklahomans in the last two weeks due to COVID-19 than in the Oklahoma City bombing, Gov. Kevin Stitt continues to drag his feet on instituting a statewide mask mandate.
Instead of taking the actions that a governor should, by following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations himself, or by implementing a statewide mask mandate, Stitt offers empty, tone-deaf platitudes by declaring a second day of prayer and fasting.
In the 253 days since his last day of prayer, we have lost over 1,800 Oklahomans and have had over 208,000 COVID-19 cases.
As the Rev. Marlin Lavanhar stated in a sermon, there are too many people who are fasting in Oklahoma not by choice, but by circumstance.
A mask mandate is the minimum action Stitt should take as the pandemic continues to ravage the state.
Earlier this month, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said over 60% of our city’s hospitalizations were people from surrounding cities without mask mandates. While more cities are enacting mask mandates, we cannot wait for them all to come to their senses.
Thinking that Oklahomans will do the right thing, or that cities will make the correct choice to keep people safe, is an exercise in futility.
We must have strong leadership from the top to tackle the crisis we are facing due to COVID-19, and Stitt has shown time and time again that he is incapable of strength.
Zane Zarecki, Tulsa
Restaurants hurting
Please remember to support your local businesses this holiday season, including bars and restaurants.
Since the latest COVID-19 mandates, bars have lost nearly 95% of their revenue and are hanging on by a string.
As a performer, I feel that too as a percentage of what I take home comes from how successful the bar is.
By targeting bars for closure but allowing churches, malls and schools to remain open with very little social distancing, we’re not doing anyone any favors.
If Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to be fair, he needs to apply it to all non-essential businesses. Some of us entertain and serve for a living.
Right now, this is hurting us. Mask up, Oklahoma. Let’s conquer the bug.
Jordan Humphrey, Owasso
Defining pharmacies
Next time you pick up your prescriptions, chances are, you’ll head to a retail pharmacy like CVS or Walmart.
But, if you’re the average nursing home resident who takes 12 to 13 drugs every day, your pharmacy looks and acts very different.
These long-term care pharmacies are critical for providing comprehensive medication management and wraparound clinical services to America’s most vulnerable seniors and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Uninterrupted 24/7 access to medications is crucial to the lives, health and well-being of patients in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Despite the vast differences, federal law does not distinguish between retail and long-term care pharmacies.
Unfortunately, the lack of a clear national framework creates confusion for long-term care pharmacy providers, who face confusing and contradictory regulations just to deliver care to vulnerable patients.
Without a standard definition that recognizes that unique role we play, the frustrating red tape could harm the delivery of medication services to long-term care residents during the pandemic and beyond.
I salute Rep. Markwayne Mullin for recognizing this problem and introducing H.R. 7757 to codify the definition of the long-term care pharmacy in federal law.
If passed, this bipartisan bill would provide regulatory consistency and support continuity of care for countless seniors in Oklahoma and across the country.
Kyle Simmons, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Kyle Simmons is the president of Boomer Solutions, which is a partner with the Atlanta-based large long-term pharmacy Guardian Pharmacy.
