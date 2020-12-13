Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 loss

We are heartbroken. COVID-19 has visited our family and taken a loved one away. Another was hospitalized.

To the anti-maskers, and you know who you are, if you believe this is a hoax or fake news, I can say with certainty, it is painfully real.

So, you think wearing a mask is uncomfortable? Or, your rights are being violated?

Show me where it says that there is a right to possibly spread this sickness without care for your fellow man.

They say that a vaccine is coming. It won’t be soon. And, how do we know it will stop or even slow down the pandemic?

Most polls say that a great percentage of people won’t even take it.

There might never be a return to what we knew as normal.

The best defense is wear that mask! Please.

Suzanne Rausch, Tulsa

Embarrassment

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s firing of State Board of Education member Kurt Bollenbach and nomination of Melissa Crabtree to replace him is an embarrassment.