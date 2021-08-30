Letters to the Editor

Socialist platform
Listening to the Democratic National Convention last year, I was initially shocked when Bernie Sanders threw in the towel early to give his delegation to Joe Biden.
However, the thought quickly came to me that his conventional thinking was that Biden had the best shot at winning over President Donald Trump.
As they push for socialism and open borders, President Joe Biden is merely a pawn following Sanders’ platform to a T.
If Americans don’t see the seriousness of this and fail to recover the U.S. House and Senate, the price to our offspring is leading to a godless leadership will be devastating for well into the future.
Cliff Hjelm, Tulsa
Founding Fathers
Driving by the mask mandate protest at City Hall, I noticed a lot of signs that demanded “freedom” and “personal liberties” as the reasons protesting a mask and/or vaccine mandate.
So, I thought it would be a good time to have a history lesson.
On February 5, 1777, one of our Founders, and the very first president of our free nation, mandated the very first vaccine for all members of the Continental Army. He ordered them all to be inoculated with the best known technology at the time for the smallpox.
As for a mask mandate, do we really think that our founders who wore powdered wigs and broadcloth (wool) suits in the summer with no air conditioning available would have a problem with a small piece of cloth or even paper covering their faces while in public?
Next time you want to argue that such items violate your freedom, remember our Founders didn’t feel that way, and neither should you.
Brian Rayl, Jenks
Meaning of life
Recently, our newly appointed attorney general, John O’Connor, announced that he wants to execute seven prisoners (“Oklahoma AG requests execution dates for seven state death row inmates,” Aug. 26).
O’Connor, like many of our legislators, has stated he is pro-life.
How does anyone who claims to be pro life support the death penalty?
What is the difference between killing a newly conceived child in the womb and killing a person who is alive?
It is difficult for me to understand how you can be pro-life at conception and also be pro death penalty.
Harold Kalich,
Broken Arrow
Democrat failure
It is against all logic, reason and commonsense to believe that one person, unaided could create this kind of catastrophe in Afghanistan.
This is not an attempt to excuse or exonerate President Joe Biden. I, among many others, consider him to be the worst president we have ever had.
But the real blame lies directly at the feet of the Democratic Party machine. Its modus operandi is to win by whatever means necessary, regardless of the catastrophic consequences.
In all fairness there is probably an element of this also among Republicans, but they are just not as numerous or good at it!
The people who voted for Biden own a piece of this too. I can’t believe that this is what most Democrats really want.
Be very careful to think long and hard about it before casting your next vote.
I can’t be convinced that the multitudes who march and demonstrate in support of President Donald Trump would turn around and vote for Biden.
There are many thousands more, like myself, who don’t participate in such demonstrations but agree with and support those who do.
Roger Williams, Tulsa
Cop-out vote
I was very disappointed, and that’s putting it mildly, about the City Council’s decision to agree on a non-binding resolution about wearing masks.
What a cop-out! Where is the teeth in that?
To say in a public meeting that masks are ineffective is so false.
With 1,228 deaths from COVID-19 and its delta variant in Tulsa County and 9,030 in the state of Oklahoma, how many more need to die before the non-vaxxers and non-maskers believe what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and many in the medical community say about taking vaccinations and wearing masks?
A. Joan Soderfelt, Tulsa