Letters to the Editor

Harold Kalich,

Broken Arrow

Democrat failure

It is against all logic, reason and commonsense to believe that one person, unaided could create this kind of catastrophe in Afghanistan.

This is not an attempt to excuse or exonerate President Joe Biden. I, among many others, consider him to be the worst president we have ever had.

But the real blame lies directly at the feet of the Democratic Party machine. Its modus operandi is to win by whatever means necessary, regardless of the catastrophic consequences.

In all fairness there is probably an element of this also among Republicans, but they are just not as numerous or good at it!

The people who voted for Biden own a piece of this too. I can’t believe that this is what most Democrats really want.

Be very careful to think long and hard about it before casting your next vote.

I can’t be convinced that the multitudes who march and demonstrate in support of President Donald Trump would turn around and vote for Biden.