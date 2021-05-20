Letters to the Editor

Hate-filled bill
Racism is learned, but it can also be unlearned.
House Bill 1775 is a hate-filled, racist bill that does nothing more than keep our students ignorant.
It prevents colleges from mandating diversity training, and it prevents the teaching of unconscious bias. How can we improve if we do not understand biases?
Leaders who supported this bill want us to think that unconscious bias is not real, when in fact, they do not want to think about it because they might feel “discomfort.”
Oklahoma is full of hard-working, resilient people who can heal from the historical trauma that many have faced, but we must know what happened before we can heal.
Our students need to learn that slavery happened.
The race massacre happened. The Trail of Tears happened.
We should “feel discomfort, guilt, and anguish” that people were killed because of their race.
We can learn from the past so that we do not commit the same mistakes. Our legislative leaders ran this bill as “immediately necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health or safety.”
They want to preserve their own peace by not thinking about things that are difficult.
By doing that, we are dismissing all the Oklahomans who do not fit in their definition of “normal or typical” as related to race, gender and sexual orientation.
I urge all Oklahoma leaders to do the hard work and check your own biases, so that you can lead the positive progress of our state.
K.L. Mojica, Tulsa
Ship of fools
Where was the celebrated Oklahoma congressional delegation hiding when Congresswoman Liz Cheney was making a stand against President Donald Trump’s big lie?
What does it take these days to be a hero in today’s Republican Party?
For starters, how about telling the truth and honoring their oath to protect the U.S. Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic.
I am no fan of Vice President Dick Cheney, but he and his wife raised a daughter who has the integrity and character to stand up to the fools who masquerade as the leaders of today’s Republican Party.
I strongly suspect that Oklahoma’s congressional delegation was busy partying aboard the Trumpian ship of fools during Cheney’s courageous farewell speech directed to the fool in chief, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who values his potential power as House speaker one day over his oath to protect and defend the Constitution.
McCarthy briefly spoke the truth following the Trumpian cowardly insurrection, but a hasty visit to the fool’s paradise at Mar-a-Lago ended his attempt to exhibit true leadership.
Come November 2022, Oklahoma voters must ask themselves, “Do I stand for anything?” Or, “Do I fall for everything?”
That would including falling for the big lie, hate, conspiracy theories and simpleton solutions to complex problems.
We define the quality of our representation by electing people with character and integrity as opposed to fealty to the former clown in chief.
George Paganis, Tulsa
Bravo
Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, performed by Tulsa Symphony Orchestra at ONEOK Field on May 15, was a welcome break from all the partisan rancor being spewed out of Washington, D.C., and all the senseless taking of human life around the world.
Bravo.
Tom Walker, Tulsa
Teach facts
It is rather apparent that those members of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission who are objecting to House Bill 1775 have not read the law (“Centennial commission scolds governor; legislator says he’s had enough,“ May 12).
Or, could it be that they are unwilling to acknowledge the law does not prohibit teaching facts? Do their objections arise because HB 1775 does not comport with their agenda?
Mayor G.T. Bynum on KRMG radio said “To me, it’s remarkable that this is even a subject of controversy … It’s really important for folks not to listen to rhetoric about this bill but to look at what the bill says. The bill doesn’t say you can’t teach uncomfortable facts.”
Every commission member should listen to the mayor and read the column “Teaching past without prejudging the future” by Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters in the May 11 Tulsa World.
That requires objective reasoning, not brash rhetoric and unfounded objections, but apparently it does not fit their goals.
Doyle Pierce, Tulsa