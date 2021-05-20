Letters to the Editor

Hate-filled bill

Racism is learned, but it can also be unlearned.

House Bill 1775 is a hate-filled, racist bill that does nothing more than keep our students ignorant.

It prevents colleges from mandating diversity training, and it prevents the teaching of unconscious bias. How can we improve if we do not understand biases?

Leaders who supported this bill want us to think that unconscious bias is not real, when in fact, they do not want to think about it because they might feel “discomfort.”

Oklahoma is full of hard-working, resilient people who can heal from the historical trauma that many have faced, but we must know what happened before we can heal.

Our students need to learn that slavery happened.

The race massacre happened. The Trail of Tears happened.

We should “feel discomfort, guilt, and anguish” that people were killed because of their race.

We can learn from the past so that we do not commit the same mistakes. Our legislative leaders ran this bill as “immediately necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health or safety.”