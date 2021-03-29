Letters to the Editor

Disrespectful

To those who take a knee during the National Anthem: We all learned the Pledge of Allegiance in school.

Those who take a knee during the national anthem must think these are just words you say, meaning nothing. You are not only disrespecting the flag, but your country and all of those who have served and protected your freedoms.

You need to go visit the Veterans Administration hospitals in Muskogee or Oklahoma City. Visit the National Cemetery in Ft. Gibson. See the grave markers there then tell your parents, aunts and uncles, grandparents about how you do not respect what they have done.

You need to find another way to demonstrate your solidarity for equal rights or whatever your cause.

Take a moment of silence or something at least respectful.

I find those actions sickening. Imagine what the life of an average citizen would be like without our freedoms.

The U.S. is the greatest country in the world, and people need to realize the reasons for that.

Leland Robinson, Tulsa

Prayerful kneeling