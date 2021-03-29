Letters to the Editor

Disrespectful
To those who take a knee during the National Anthem: We all learned the Pledge of Allegiance in school.
Those who take a knee during the national anthem must think these are just words you say, meaning nothing. You are not only disrespecting the flag, but your country and all of those who have served and protected your freedoms.
You need to go visit the Veterans Administration hospitals in Muskogee or Oklahoma City. Visit the National Cemetery in Ft. Gibson. See the grave markers there then tell your parents, aunts and uncles, grandparents about how you do not respect what they have done.
You need to find another way to demonstrate your solidarity for equal rights or whatever your cause.
Take a moment of silence or something at least respectful.
I find those actions sickening. Imagine what the life of an average citizen would be like without our freedoms.
The U.S. is the greatest country in the world, and people need to realize the reasons for that.
Leland Robinson, Tulsa
Prayerful kneeling
Regarding "Honor military before kneeling during National Anthem" (March 23), who gets to decide that kneeling is form of disrespect?
Football players kneel all the time after completing a touchdown. It is a form of extreme respect and gratitude.
It's hard for people in the stands to kneel. The players can do it for us.
This a prayerful, respectful way to ask for more respect for our flag and what it represents.
Judie Suess, Tulsa
Right our ship
Reading Tulsa World recently, I could not help noticing two important news items, one domestic and one international yet closely intertwined with human rights.
Our secretary of state lambasted China about its human rights policy and threatened sanctions. China is a sovereign nation and would do as it pleases within its borders as every nation does.
Are we the decency cop?
The second newsworthy item was about mass shootings. We were granted “Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness,” which translates to human rights.
We could protect and promote that, but, alas, this is not possible since corporate greed supersedes all.
In Boulder, Colorado, our citizens were focused on the mundane: purchasing milk, bread, pet food and paper product. Someone opened fire with an assault weapon killing 10 people and injuring others.
Their human rights were infringed. Who are we going to sanction?
Gunmakers, gun sellers, licensing grantors or our legislators?
There is no place safe for human rights in our country; not church, not synagogue, not schools, not concert, not shopping malls, not movie houses and the list is endless.
Let’s pay attention to our own record on human rights.
First, we had the eradication of indigenous people; next was slavery (Jim Crowe still has not left the building); voting rights under attack; and minorities recruited or coerced to serve our corporate needs under the most inhumane conditions.
We still do business with some of most egregious nations for many decades.
We need to right our ship first before sailing across the Pacific Ocean to right another's.
Fred Ebrahimi, Tulsa
Stolen Election
Does Congressman Markwayne Mullin still suspect that the presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump, that Joe Biden's electoral victory was not legitimate? He won't say.
Whenever I have written to Mullin, he has always responded promptly, usually with a wordy form letter that vaguely discusses my issue.
But I have written to him twice recently, once in early February and again two weeks ago, asking for a yes-or-no response to this simple question: "Do you harbor reasonable doubt that Joe Biden's election to the presidency was legitimate, and free of massive fraud that could have cost Donald Trump the presidency?"
His office sent immediate "I received your message" robo-responses, but Mullin has chosen not to respond at all to my yes-or-no question. Twice.
So we can only speculate about what Mullin really believes, his reasoning behind his belief and why he is unwilling to talk about it.
Personally, I don't believe that Democrats are smart enough or have the necessary skill set to steal a presidential election in multiple states without leaving behind any evidence at all, even if they are unscrupulous enough to attempt such a thing.
Does Rep. Mullin believe otherwise?
Larry Knoles, Eucha