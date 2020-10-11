Letters to the Editor

Expensive virus
The true cost of treating survivors of COVID-19 is in the billions.
As a survivor, I was an extremely healthy woman of 69 years, with no medical history, no problems, no prescription drugs.
It’s more than breathing problems.
Fevers cause nervous system disorders. Sores develop on the body, bleeding on everything, which take months to heal.
Because I was healthy, the reaction in my body to fight the invader was extreme.
I now have neuropathy in my hands, ankles and feet, which affect my ability to work, with more issues developing.
As a Medicare recipient, this will be tens of thousands of dollars for years of my follow-up care.
All because a maskless, careless and sick person sneezed on me in a gym locker room while I was changing clothes.
You, the taxpayer, are paying millions of dollars to take care of millions who survived.
Surprising new problems are emerging in our children.
Athletes’ hearts are being monitored at all times. Middle-aged people are dealing with new health issues they never anticipated. And the next virus is about to do the zoonotic jump.
Everyone gets to participate economically in coronovirus. Get prepared to spend billions in the next five years for the disastrous lack of planning and care.
It’s simple. Wear a mask.
If you won’t do it to save a life, then do it to save billions of dollars.
Linda Barton Paul, Tulsa
Sound quality
I was born and raised in Tulsa some 70-plus years ago and through those years I have often had the opportunity to show off my hometown city to first-time visitors.
After touring downtown and hearing the “ooohs” and “aaaahs” that the wonderful art deco buildings get, I then take them to the Center of the Universe.
Most first-timers are quite skeptical of its rare audio wonders, and all leave scratching their collective heads asking how such a thing could happen in downtown Tulsa.
Now there is a movement afoot to spruce up and modernize the area.
Yes, it could use a little spit and polish, but let’s be very careful that we don’t sabotage the reason so many remember their visit there.
Let’s be mighty sure that what we add or subtract from the site doesn’t destroy its strange ability to echo whispers to unexpected places.
We don’t want to create a visually pleasing (and safe) place that no longer elicits comments of “How the heck can that happen?”
John Fenrich, Owasso
Epic sham
I am so sick of hearing and reading about Epic Charter Schools.
It has been supported by our taxes without oversight for years. This needs to be stopped.
Officials are taking our taxes and using it to fill their pockets.
Charter schools should be treated like private schools with no state monies involved. Our taxes should be used only for public schools.
I believe Epic Charter Schools are a sham and maybe other charter schools, too.
Jo Tillery, Collinsville
Editor’s Note: Charter schools are designed to be public schools with sponsorship from an authorized school board. Epic operates virtual-only and blended programs. A state audit found at least one in four tax dollars funding Epic goes to a private organization owned by the school founders. Epic operators say they do not have to release that financial information. A court hearing on the issue is pending.
Assassination
Regarding the Epic Charter Schools audit and response, if the facts are against you, argue the law.
If the law is against you, argue the facts.
If both the facts and the law are against you, use character assassination against the witnesses.
It appears to me that Epic officials have gone directly to character assassination, which means that both the facts and the law are against them.
Timothy Richley, Owasso
Parental choice
My child is in kindergarten in Tulsa Public Schools. Virtual learning has been frustrating. However, I believe TPS made the right decision this fall.
COVID-19 is not just any virus. In just over six months, it has killed 200,000 people in the U.S. and one million worldwide.
In contrast, 34,000 Americans died from the flu last year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We have a vaccine for flu, but not COVID-19.
Reopening schools would put everyone at risk, not only the school community.
Dr. Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department director, says case rates are increasing fastest among children ages 5-17.
Areas where public schools have reopened and those without mask mandates have seen rising cases. Union shut down classrooms after initially reopening.
Science does not support reopening schools in areas with significant community spread.
Parents are justifiably angry.
We are in a no-win situation trying to juggle child care, supervising our children’s education, providing for our families and protecting our health all with scant resources and support.
Families are struggling. Some of us have been forced to make impossible choices.
But anger at Superintendent Deborah Gist and the TPS board is misplaced.
We need to hold state and federal leaders accountable for mishandling the pandemic and failing to provide a lifeline for families.
Parents do have a choice.
We can vote for candidates who will put public health first and enact policies to strengthen families including paid leave, flexible work schedules, adequate minimum wage, affordable housing, affordable child care and universal health care.
Cassie Hollis, Tulsa
Lankford’s problems
Sen. James Lankford recently released a special edition of his “Lankford Letter” and tries to make a case for rushing an immediate vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s lifelong appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The senator cites all kinds of historical precedents, none of them biding, and then proceeds to write another 15 paragraphs of cheerleading and batting down strawman arguments that have not been seriously made.
The problem is that the senator fails to address his own simple joint-statement made with Sen. Jim Inhofe in refusing a vote in 2016 on Judge Merrick Garland’s nomination:
“We should continue the long-standing, election-year precedent and let Americans have a voice on the future direction of the court,” as reported by the Tulsa World.
There were more than nine months left before the election. There are less than four weeks until the Nov. 3 election.
Why didn’t Lankford address his own words in his newsletter? Why not let the people “have a voice in the future direction of the court?”
Does it bother the senator that if Barrett is confirmed that the majority of the Supreme Court will have been appointed by presidents who received a minority of the popular vote?
Samuel Harris, Tulsa
BLM murals
I support putting the Black Lives Matter mural back up but think there might be a better solution and provide an artistic solution.
Why not have local artists paint a mural on the Interstate 244 embankment on the north and south sides facing Greenwood Avenue, and one on the Interstate 44 and 21st Street embankment that goes west and east?
Maybe one for each highway coming and going into Tulsa.
This would improve the eyesores, support the upcoming Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary, be an artistic improvement and be a tourist attraction.
Give local artists a chance to submit their murals, and a selection committee of representatives could select the winning murals to be displayed.
That would be a real show of support for BLM, the city and all Oklahomans.
We have so many talented artists in our community, it seems a win-win for all.
Carole Leger, Owasso
BA construction
A Broken Arrow Development Planning Commission meeting was held recently in regard to new zoning for a potential new development of 170 homes on 70 acres between East 41st and 51st streets and Aspen Avenue (145th East Ave.).
Battle Creek area homeowners provided many speakers giving good reasons why yet another new addition on Aspen Avenue should not be built.
But the Planning Commission approved it anyway with no regard to any of us in attendance speaking our reasons for not approving it.
No matter what was pleaded, little consideration was given by the commission members.
Their consideration to vote for new growth in Broken Arrow ignored how it affects anyone else living in our additions, such as traffic issues, accidents, crime, wetlands, type of homes projected to be built, etc.
Growth to the commission is new tax dollars, nothing else. It’s all about making money, not taking care of the people.
Homeowners in Greenbriar, Belle Trace I and Belle Trace II in Battle Creek or any others fed up with Aspen Street traffic, please come to the Broken Arrow City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at 220 S. First St.
Brenda Dutkosky,
Broken Arrow
