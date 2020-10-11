Letters to the Editor

Everyone gets to participate economically in coronovirus. Get prepared to spend billions in the next five years for the disastrous lack of planning and care.

It’s simple. Wear a mask.

If you won’t do it to save a life, then do it to save billions of dollars.

Linda Barton Paul, Tulsa

Sound quality

I was born and raised in Tulsa some 70-plus years ago and through those years I have often had the opportunity to show off my hometown city to first-time visitors.

After touring downtown and hearing the “ooohs” and “aaaahs” that the wonderful art deco buildings get, I then take them to the Center of the Universe.

Most first-timers are quite skeptical of its rare audio wonders, and all leave scratching their collective heads asking how such a thing could happen in downtown Tulsa.

Now there is a movement afoot to spruce up and modernize the area.

Yes, it could use a little spit and polish, but let’s be very careful that we don’t sabotage the reason so many remember their visit there.