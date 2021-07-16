Letters to the Editor

Big lie
I thought I could finally breathe once the former president was finally gone.
Boy, was I naive. Our country has gotten scarier and more disturbing.
What the heck has happened to the party of Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan?
It has morphed into an unrecognizable party. And the person who led that is not even in power any more.
The GOP are eating their own because they had the audacity to go against the former present. Congressional members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are doing the right thing.
There was no voter fraud. The former president is just good at convincing others there was fraud.
President Joe Biden received over 81 million votes and 306 electoral votes. That’s how elections work.
The one who gets more votes than the other wins.
The big lie is ballooning into even bigger lies about everything under the sun with head-shaking, outrageous conspiracy theories.
How did the COVID-19 vaccine and masks get so politicized?
We lined up as little kids in the school gym for our sugar cube to eradicate polio. Where is the outrage over the HPV, meningitis, flu, tetanus, shingles or pneumonia vaccines?
People need to watch the video on the insurrection. It was not a bunch of tourists or a lovefest.
If you were not moved while watching, something is wrong.
Pam Inkster, Tulsa
Family history
I am sending this note of gratitude for the Tulsa World’s front page story —“Recalling his Friend, WWII veteran talks of his boyhood friend who died in battle” (July 12).
Veteran John Woods is my second cousin — my father Joe Dempsey’s first cousin — and our family has been privileged to know John, his good humor and good deeds for our lifetime, especially as we crossed paths at our grandfather’s (OE Dempsey) home.
Thank you, John, for sharing this family history, and we send sincere congratulations for your 100th birthday.
World War II history is so important. Our father, a Marine who survived Iwo Jima, would have loved to read this tribute to your friend Warner Knight, whose name endures through the naming of your son, our cousin.
Thank you again, Tulsa World, for celebrating the importance and stories of so many like John Woods.
Laura Dempsey, Tulsa
Football scare
For those Oklahomans who have resisted getting vaccinated, one thing should scare them the most.
If you don’t get vaccinated, COVID-19 will mess up another football season.
William Ross, Tulsa
Vet legacy
Thank you for your article “Veterinarian killed in car crash mourned by Tulsa Humane Society, animal welfare community” (July 6).
Much of the work of Eric Jayne, DVM, had centered on providing spay/neuter programs to underserved communities.
Adoption programs and transport programs, which are necessary but also very expensive and labor intensive, treat only the symptoms of pet overpopulation.
Spay/neuter ordinances and clinics that provide spay/neuter services to the pets of low-income owners treat the source of pet overpopulation.
In clinics, the key is using resources to provide those pet services to owners whose incomes make it almost impossible for them to have the pets sterilized at regular veterinary prices.
Those who can afford full veterinary fees tend to have their pets sterilized without donor subsidy.
Programs that address pet overpopulation at the source, rather than just treating the symptoms, need more public support.
Most individuals can’t do nearly as much as Dr. Eric Jayne did, but we can support programs that promote sterilization as the means of reducing pet overpopulation.
Most especially, we can donate to organizations that provide sterilization services for the pets of low income owners.
Clova Abrahamson,
Bartlesville
Good pursuits
In reference to Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuits, anyone who runs from police is an imminent danger to the community and people around them.
They should be stopped.
Art Campbell, Tulsa